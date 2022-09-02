Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
While Labor Day signifies the end of summer for some, savvy shoppers know that the long weekend marks the start of some great deals. From home furniture to tech, this time of year brings discounts on tons of essentials.
You won't have to look far to find them, though — we've had our eye out for some of the best Labor Day deals and rounded up a few of the standouts below. Whether you're looking to upgrade your headphones or stock up on fall fashion favorites, we've got you covered.
To shop this article by category, click on the links below. Otherwise, keep reading to discover deep discounts on everything from tech and TVs to beauty favorites that rarely go on sale from top retailers.
- Labor Day Mattress deals
- Amazon Labor Day deals
- Target Labor Day deals
- Walmart Labor Day deals
- Macy's Labor Day deals
- Home Depot Labor Day deals
- Lowe's Labor Day deals
- Old Navy Labor Day deals
- Lululemon Labor Day deals
- Wayfair Labor Day deals
- Best Buy Labor Day deals
- Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day deals
- Ulta Labor Day deals
- Hanna Andersson Labor Day deals
- Everlane Labor Day deals
Labor Day mattress deals
Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress-in-a-Box
This weekend, Serta is offering up to $1,000 off mattress and base combos, but you can also score some savings on mattresses alone if you’re not looking to make a big purchase. Serta’s top-rated mattress-in-a-box is on deal for less than $500 right now, thanks to a 10% discount.
Casper Original Mattress
For a limited time, Casper is letting you enjoy savings of up to $400 on its original mattress, which is an all-foam model. The mattress has amassed over 21,000 ratings from shoppers hoping to score some better sleep.
The Allswell
Through Sept. 7, you can take 20% off everything at Allswell when you use the code LABORDAY20. This means you can grab their hybrid mattress for less than $400 when you shop this weekend. Plus, you’ll also get free shipping with your purchase.
GhostBed Luxe
GhostBed slashed the price of its bestselling mattress by 50%, so you can save over $1,675 on it when you add it to your cart this weekend. Plus, the brand is throwing in two free pillows with your purchase.
For more of the best Labor Day mattress deals, check out our roundup here.
Amazon Labor Day deals
Aleath 3-Barrel Curling Iron Wand
Want to switch up your hair styling routine? This jumbo waver is on sale for 30% off right now, so you can try out a new look without breaking the bank.
JBL Quantum One Over-Ear Gaming Headset
Whether you or someone in your family likes to game, this pick from JBL is currently on sale. The brand says these leather, over-the-ear headphones offer true noise cancellation and feature a detachable microphone.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
For anyone who wants to get in on the ice nugget trend, Post has you covered with this deal on a portable ice maker. You can save $50 on the countertop gadget before the weekend kicks off.
iRobot Roomba i2 (2152) Robot Vacuum
Take 43% off on a powerful Roomba this Labor Day, which is connected through WiFi and cleans its way through your home — by its own mapping!
KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart 10-Speed Stand Mixer
Bakers, don't miss this deal! Amazon marked down this light blue stand mixer by $60 ahead of Labor Day. This deal won't last forever — we suggest grabbing it while you still can.
Target Labor Day deals
Epson Expression Home Wireless Small-in-One Printer
From the dorm to the home office, printers will always come in handy. Key features include two-sided printing, wireless performance and voice-activated functionality. Right now, you can shop the printer for almost 40% off.
Remington Pro Wet2Style Hair Dryer and Volumizing Brush
This blow-dryer brush by Remington can dry and style hair, helping you achieve a salon-worthy blowout look right from home. It features a Cool Shot button to lock in volume and is designed to reduce hair damage by 60 percent, according to the brand.
Beats Studio Buds
These small but mighty Bluetooth earbuds have a powerful and acoustic sound system, says the brand. Coming in six different colors, you can get up to eight hours of listening time.
JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Headphones
Save 20% off these wireless earbuds which feature fast charging and noise-canceling capabilities, the brand says. The brand also says the earbuds feature four built-in mics making them perfect for voice calls.
Walmart Labor Day deals
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Walmart is offering tons of rollbacks on home essentials, including appliances. You can save $100 on this top-rated vacuum when you add it to your cart ahead of Labor Day for $98.
Apple AirPods Pro
If you were looking to finally upgrade to AirPod Pros, now is your time because they are currently 28% off. Featuring a customized fit and noise-cancellation capabilities, you can listen to music, take calls, talk to Siri and more.
JBL Endurance Active Sport Earbuds
This option is under $60 for the long weekend. According to the brand, these earbuds are waterproof, offer pure JBL bass sound and even have up to 10 hours of playing time.
Macy's Labor Day deals
Tarte Bright Eyes Must-Haves Set
If you like to keep your makeup routine simple, here's a kit that can help you do it. It includes a waterproof eyeshadow and eyeliner, highlighter and mascara — all for 66% off.
Beauty Blooms Beauty Tool Advent Calendar
Christmas came early, thanks to this unique advent calendar! You can unbox everything from a hair towel to a bath puff over the course of 20 days.
Agio Charleston Outdoor Round Fire Pit
Summer nights aren’t over just yet! This fire pit from Agio is on deal for 80% off — you read that right.
Home Depot Labor Day deals
Hampton Bay Piedmont Steel Fire Pit
Home Depot is also slashing prices on outdoor patio essentials this weekend. We found a 30-inch steel fire pit for less than $100. Not only does it serve as a source of heat on chilly nights, but it can also be used to cook, thanks to the included cooking grate.
Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless Multi-Tool
You can save $90 on this tool set when you shop it before Labor Day, thanks to a 55% discount. It features an LED light to help you see in dark spaces and comes with its own compact battery.
Dyna-Glo Portable Charcoal Grill in Black
If you didn't get to grill this season, here's your chance to try a few recipes out before summer wraps up! This portable grill is on deal for less than $100, so you can make your summer dishes without breaking the bank and then stow it away until next season.
Lowe's Labor Day deals
LG TurboWash 360 Smart Front-Load Washer
If you’re in the market for new appliances, keep an eye out for big deals from LG. The brand is marking down everything from refrigerators to dryers this weekend.
LG Ultra-Large Capacity Smart Front Load Electric Dryer
Don’t forget the matching dryer! When you purchase it from LG, you can save $600 on the large appliance.
Old Navy Labor Day deals
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Cropped Sweatpants
Old Navy is having a 60% off sitewide sale this weekend and you’ll want to stock up on all of your fall essentials, including these 90% cotton high-waist sweatpants. Coming in four different shades, these will be your go-to loungewear all fall long.
Old Navy High-Waisted O.G. Straight Cut-Off Jeans
These “O.G.”jeans are the perfect mom jeans for fall. Wear them with your favorite button up, tee or sweater.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Specially-Dyed Fleece Classic Sweatpants
Already have a new pair of cozy sweatpants on your mind? This extra high-waisted pair is on sale for $12 — and you can save an extra 30% off at checkout.
Old Navy Fitted Rib-Knit Scoop-Back Mini Dress
A one-and-done dress for fall? Count us in! This easy dress can be styled with boots and a cardigan on cool fall days, or worn alone with sneakers before summer ends.
Old Navy Fit & Flare Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
If you want a more elevated wardrobe essential, this tiered midi dress is flattering enough to wear for weekend plans or even to the office. Paired with a sweater or leather jacket, the all-white print will give a feel just right for fall, and you can finish the look with a pair of flats or sneakers.
Lululemon Labor Day deals
Lululemon Boxy Cotton-Blend Sweater
Lululemon is known for its chic activewear, but the brand's everyday wear is just as stylish in our books. With its mock neck and ribbed fabric, this sweater proves it, too.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch
If you prefer Lululemon's activewear, though, you can save $40 on these workout leggings as part of the brand's ongoing "We Made Too Much" sale.
Wayfair Labor Day deals
Kelly Clarkson Home Hector Area Rug
Rugs tend to be expensive, so don’t let a good deal pass you when you see one. This chic rug from Kelly Clarkson’s home collection at Wayfair on sale for less than $55. This 66% discount comes close to the maximum discount Wayfair is offering for Labor Day weekend, 70% off.
17 Stories Arturs Console Table
If your entryway could use some extra storage, this slim console table offers some extra counter space for keys and other small items. A 46% discount means it is on deal for less than $50 right now, compared to its usual $90 price tag.
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Set
Cast iron pans are a kitchen essential, but they also make for a great gift for the friend who likes to cook. We found a deal on this set that allows you to save over $20 on the multitasking must-have.
Best Buy Labor Day deals
Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer
Make tasty lunches and dinners for you and your family with this digital air fryer. It features a large basket that fits up to 3.3 pounds of food at one time and is designed to offer a 50 percent faster preheating time than conventional ovens.
Acer Chromebook 315 15.6-Inch HD Laptop
Labor Day is a great time to upgrade your technology, especially if you’re looking for high ticket items like a laptop. Save up to 48% on this Acer Chromebook, which features 32GB of storage and a 15.6-inch screen.
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6G Series Smart Roku TV
Upgrade your TV viewing experience with this 50-inch Smart Roku TV, which has all of your favorite TV apps in one place. It’s currently 44% off this Labor Day.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop
According to the brand, this Windows 11 laptop features “plenty” of bandwidth for gaming, photo and video editing, making it a great laptop for work or students. Right now you can save 40% off this Labor Day.
Pioneer 43-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Want to upgrade the flat screen before football season officially begins? Best Buy marked down this 43-inch TV by 31%, so you can add it to your cart for less than $300 right now.
Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day deals
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker
Make your mornings easier this winter and let yourself make a cup of coffee with the press of a button. This Keurig model can serve one cup at a time, and thanks to its small size, won’t take up much counter space while it does it, either.
Dyson V8
Right now you can save $100 on a Dyson V8. According to the brand, this cordless vacuum has a powerful suction and features a new hair detangling technology.
Our Table 2-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Dutch ovens have earned praise in the culinary world for their versatility. Whether you need to make a stew or a loaf of bread, you can get it done in the cast iron tool. You can snag this model for $20 if you shop during Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Clearance event that is happening right now.
UggClassic Sherpa Comforter Set
Colder temperatures will be here before we know it. This sherpa comforter from Ugg promises warmth and a cozy feel for those fast-approaching days — and it is on sale for 50% off right now.
Ulta Labor Day deals
InfiinitiPro By Conair Cool Air Curler
Rather than relying on heat alone, this curling iron uses cool air to help lock your curls into place while you style, before you even apply hairspray. It's on deal for more than 20% off right now, so you can snag it for less than $50.
Lancome Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
As part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, this top-rated mascara is on deal for 50% off. It has amassed over 5,000 five-star ratings from Ulta shoppers, with many commending it for how it applies evenly and adds volume to their lashes.
Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner
Give your pout some extra definition with a new lip liner, which is currently half-off. According to the brand, the waterproof color lasts for eight hours and won't feather or bleed.
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash
This gel cleanser gets to work by brightening your skin and protecting it from pollutants, the brand says. It can be used in the mornings and in the evenings, but don't forget to apply some SPF before you head out the door.
Hanna Andersson Labor Day deals
Hanna Andersson Women's PJ Top
Now's the time to grab your adorable holiday pajamas before they sell out! We found women's tops for as little as $15 ahead of the three-day weekend.
Hanna Andersson Kids Halloween PJs
Want to get in the spooky spirit before October arrives? Hanna Andersson is also offering steep discounts on Halloween pajamas right now. We found this set for 40% off in several different prints.
Everlane Labor Day deals
Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
You can never have enough T-shirts in your wardrobe. This weekend, Everlane is offering some serious discounts on its beloved basics — discounts are up to 60% off, but you can snag this tee for 50% off right now.
Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Jean
Everlane is also slashing the prices on its denim, offering a 30% discount on all styles. We're loving this vintage-inspired pair that boasts a high rise fit and a straight leg.