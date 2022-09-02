Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

While Labor Day signifies the end of summer for some, savvy shoppers know that the long weekend marks the start of some great deals. From home furniture to tech, this time of year brings discounts on tons of essentials.

You won't have to look far to find them, though — we've had our eye out for some of the best Labor Day deals and rounded up a few of the standouts below. Whether you're looking to upgrade your headphones or stock up on fall fashion favorites, we've got you covered.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below. Otherwise, keep reading to discover deep discounts on everything from tech and TVs to beauty favorites that rarely go on sale from top retailers.

Labor Day mattress deals

This weekend, Serta is offering up to $1,000 off mattress and base combos, but you can also score some savings on mattresses alone if you’re not looking to make a big purchase. Serta’s top-rated mattress-in-a-box is on deal for less than $500 right now, thanks to a 10% discount.

For a limited time, Casper is letting you enjoy savings of up to $400 on its original mattress, which is an all-foam model. The mattress has amassed over 21,000 ratings from shoppers hoping to score some better sleep.

Through Sept. 7, you can take 20% off everything at Allswell when you use the code LABORDAY20. This means you can grab their hybrid mattress for less than $400 when you shop this weekend. Plus, you’ll also get free shipping with your purchase.

GhostBed slashed the price of its bestselling mattress by 50%, so you can save over $1,675 on it when you add it to your cart this weekend. Plus, the brand is throwing in two free pillows with your purchase.

For more of the best Labor Day mattress deals, check out our roundup here.

Amazon Labor Day deals

Want to switch up your hair styling routine? This jumbo waver is on sale for 30% off right now, so you can try out a new look without breaking the bank.

Whether you or someone in your family likes to game, this pick from JBL is currently on sale. The brand says these leather, over-the-ear headphones offer true noise cancellation and feature a detachable microphone.

For anyone who wants to get in on the ice nugget trend, Post has you covered with this deal on a portable ice maker. You can save $50 on the countertop gadget before the weekend kicks off.

Take 43% off on a powerful Roomba this Labor Day, which is connected through WiFi and cleans its way through your home — by its own mapping!

Bakers, don't miss this deal! Amazon marked down this light blue stand mixer by $60 ahead of Labor Day. This deal won't last forever — we suggest grabbing it while you still can.

Target Labor Day deals

From the dorm to the home office, printers will always come in handy. Key features include two-sided printing, wireless performance and voice-activated functionality. Right now, you can shop the printer for almost 40% off.

This blow-dryer brush by Remington can dry and style hair, helping you achieve a salon-worthy blowout look right from home. It features a Cool Shot button to lock in volume and is designed to reduce hair damage by 60 percent, according to the brand.

These small but mighty Bluetooth earbuds have a powerful and acoustic sound system, says the brand. Coming in six different colors, you can get up to eight hours of listening time.

Save 20% off these wireless earbuds which feature fast charging and noise-canceling capabilities, the brand says. The brand also says the earbuds feature four built-in mics making them perfect for voice calls.

Walmart Labor Day deals

Walmart is offering tons of rollbacks on home essentials, including appliances. You can save $100 on this top-rated vacuum when you add it to your cart ahead of Labor Day for $98.

If you were looking to finally upgrade to AirPod Pros, now is your time because they are currently 28% off. Featuring a customized fit and noise-cancellation capabilities, you can listen to music, take calls, talk to Siri and more.

This option is under $60 for the long weekend. According to the brand, these earbuds are waterproof, offer pure JBL bass sound and even have up to 10 hours of playing time.

Macy's Labor Day deals

If you like to keep your makeup routine simple, here's a kit that can help you do it. It includes a waterproof eyeshadow and eyeliner, highlighter and mascara — all for 66% off.

Christmas came early, thanks to this unique advent calendar! You can unbox everything from a hair towel to a bath puff over the course of 20 days.

Summer nights aren’t over just yet! This fire pit from Agio is on deal for 80% off — you read that right.

Home Depot Labor Day deals

Home Depot is also slashing prices on outdoor patio essentials this weekend. We found a 30-inch steel fire pit for less than $100. Not only does it serve as a source of heat on chilly nights, but it can also be used to cook, thanks to the included cooking grate.

You can save $90 on this tool set when you shop it before Labor Day, thanks to a 55% discount. It features an LED light to help you see in dark spaces and comes with its own compact battery.

If you didn't get to grill this season, here's your chance to try a few recipes out before summer wraps up! This portable grill is on deal for less than $100, so you can make your summer dishes without breaking the bank and then stow it away until next season.

Lowe's Labor Day deals

If you’re in the market for new appliances, keep an eye out for big deals from LG. The brand is marking down everything from refrigerators to dryers this weekend.

Don’t forget the matching dryer! When you purchase it from LG, you can save $600 on the large appliance.

Old Navy Labor Day deals

Old Navy is having a 60% off sitewide sale this weekend and you’ll want to stock up on all of your fall essentials, including these 90% cotton high-waist sweatpants. Coming in four different shades, these will be your go-to loungewear all fall long.

These “O.G.”jeans are the perfect mom jeans for fall. Wear them with your favorite button up, tee or sweater.

Already have a new pair of cozy sweatpants on your mind? This extra high-waisted pair is on sale for $12 — and you can save an extra 30% off at checkout.

A one-and-done dress for fall? Count us in! This easy dress can be styled with boots and a cardigan on cool fall days, or worn alone with sneakers before summer ends.

If you want a more elevated wardrobe essential, this tiered midi dress is flattering enough to wear for weekend plans or even to the office. Paired with a sweater or leather jacket, the all-white print will give a feel just right for fall, and you can finish the look with a pair of flats or sneakers.

Lululemon Labor Day deals

Lululemon is known for its chic activewear, but the brand's everyday wear is just as stylish in our books. With its mock neck and ribbed fabric, this sweater proves it, too.

If you prefer Lululemon's activewear, though, you can save $40 on these workout leggings as part of the brand's ongoing "We Made Too Much" sale.

Wayfair Labor Day deals

Rugs tend to be expensive, so don’t let a good deal pass you when you see one. This chic rug from Kelly Clarkson’s home collection at Wayfair on sale for less than $55. This 66% discount comes close to the maximum discount Wayfair is offering for Labor Day weekend, 70% off.

If your entryway could use some extra storage, this slim console table offers some extra counter space for keys and other small items. A 46% discount means it is on deal for less than $50 right now, compared to its usual $90 price tag.

Cast iron pans are a kitchen essential, but they also make for a great gift for the friend who likes to cook. We found a deal on this set that allows you to save over $20 on the multitasking must-have.

Best Buy Labor Day deals

Make tasty lunches and dinners for you and your family with this digital air fryer. It features a large basket that fits up to 3.3 pounds of food at one time and is designed to offer a 50 percent faster preheating time than conventional ovens.

Labor Day is a great time to upgrade your technology, especially if you’re looking for high ticket items like a laptop. Save up to 48% on this Acer Chromebook, which features 32GB of storage and a 15.6-inch screen.

Upgrade your TV viewing experience with this 50-inch Smart Roku TV, which has all of your favorite TV apps in one place. It’s currently 44% off this Labor Day.

According to the brand, this Windows 11 laptop features “plenty” of bandwidth for gaming, photo and video editing, making it a great laptop for work or students. Right now you can save 40% off this Labor Day.

Want to upgrade the flat screen before football season officially begins? Best Buy marked down this 43-inch TV by 31%, so you can add it to your cart for less than $300 right now.

Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day deals

Make your mornings easier this winter and let yourself make a cup of coffee with the press of a button. This Keurig model can serve one cup at a time, and thanks to its small size, won’t take up much counter space while it does it, either.

Right now you can save $100 on a Dyson V8. According to the brand, this cordless vacuum has a powerful suction and features a new hair detangling technology.

Dutch ovens have earned praise in the culinary world for their versatility. Whether you need to make a stew or a loaf of bread, you can get it done in the cast iron tool. You can snag this model for $20 if you shop during Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Clearance event that is happening right now.

Colder temperatures will be here before we know it. This sherpa comforter from Ugg promises warmth and a cozy feel for those fast-approaching days — and it is on sale for 50% off right now.

Ulta Labor Day deals

Rather than relying on heat alone, this curling iron uses cool air to help lock your curls into place while you style, before you even apply hairspray. It's on deal for more than 20% off right now, so you can snag it for less than $50.

As part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event, this top-rated mascara is on deal for 50% off. It has amassed over 5,000 five-star ratings from Ulta shoppers, with many commending it for how it applies evenly and adds volume to their lashes.

Give your pout some extra definition with a new lip liner, which is currently half-off. According to the brand, the waterproof color lasts for eight hours and won't feather or bleed.

This gel cleanser gets to work by brightening your skin and protecting it from pollutants, the brand says. It can be used in the mornings and in the evenings, but don't forget to apply some SPF before you head out the door.

Hanna Andersson Labor Day deals

Now's the time to grab your adorable holiday pajamas before they sell out! We found women's tops for as little as $15 ahead of the three-day weekend.

Want to get in the spooky spirit before October arrives? Hanna Andersson is also offering steep discounts on Halloween pajamas right now. We found this set for 40% off in several different prints.

Everlane Labor Day deals

You can never have enough T-shirts in your wardrobe. This weekend, Everlane is offering some serious discounts on its beloved basics — discounts are up to 60% off, but you can snag this tee for 50% off right now.

Everlane is also slashing the prices on its denim, offering a 30% discount on all styles. We're loving this vintage-inspired pair that boasts a high rise fit and a straight leg.