Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

It’s no secret that the past few months have been hot, humid, sticky and sweaty. The countdown to cooler weather is on, whether you’re looking forward to pumpkin spice lattes or way ahead to decorating your home for the holidays.

Take the countdown literally with Halloween advent calendars. The fun tradition just got even more so, now that children and adults alike can express their excitement for the spooky season. Although it's only August and school is just beginning, search surrounding Halloween advent calendars is steadily increasing (up 450% in the last 30 days alone) according to Google Trends.

From familiar characters such as Snoopy and Harry Potter to creative new ways to count down to Halloween, there is a calendar for everyone, whether you’re a certified scaredy cat or scream queen.

Halloween advent calendars to shop in 2022

Take reading before bed to the next level with this "Hocus Pocus" advent calendar book. With secret flaps on each page filled with decorations, mini books, mementos and other surprises, ring in the spooky season with the Sanderson sisters.

Ditch your muggle title for 13 days of surprises with this "Harry Potter"-themed calendar. Within each pocket are behind-the-scenes gifts, “magical keepsakes” and fun facts about the series that will have you jumping for joy higher than a chocolate frog.

With a friendly ghost perched atop, this advent calendar offers a more neutral, minimalistic approach to Halloween decor. Fill the pockets with sweet treats or knick-knacks for children to find as they count the days to Halloween.

From graveyard cookies to sugar skulls, zombie brains and more scary sweets within, your ghoul or ghost can open a box each day for eight days prior to Halloween — if they dare.

Hype yourself up for the horror-filled holiday with the characters that make it so. With over 3,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon, this advent calendar is a hit with both children and adults alike. "What a great gift to give to horror fans," one reviewer said.

Use Woodstock and Snoopy to count down to the spookiest day of the year as he moves from pocket to pocket. You could also opt to add a monogram or name for a more personalized touch to this Pottery Barn Kids calendar.

Halloween countdowns to shop

Concoct a different kind of holiday countdown by placing stickers on the cauldron with this budget- and kid-friendly advent calendar. The cauldron stands tall at almost two feet wide and long, making it hard to miss in your home.

Create a visual way to count the days that can hang anywhere in the house, from a fireplace, TV stand or bedroom shelf. Stuff the bags with pencils, Halloween-themed erasers, sweet treats or other small items children would love to find.

Use a magnetic planchette and move across the board to October 31st in this board-game inspired calendar. Made out of wood, this board will match any spooky season decor you have around your house, as well as add to the eeriness of it all.

You can have full faith in knowing Vermont Christmas Company knows how to make a good advent calendar. Countdown to Halloween with 31 windows to open each day of the month leading up to the holiday, with a verse from "Twas the night before Halloween" in each one.

Your ghouls and guys will love sticking and coloring this 13-day countdown. Featuring stickers of black cats, pumpkins, ghosts and more, time will fly as your child has fun with the daily prompts provided inside.

Add a little creativity and a personal touch to your Halloween decor with these canvas tote pouches from Etsy. Sneak a dollar aisle knick-knack inside or stuff them to the brim with candy. Turn one (or all!) of the bags into a scavenger hunt for children to look forward to.

Disney lovers, young children and those who want to add a bit of whimsy to their home, this block countdown is a perfect decoration, especially with Mickey and Minnie Mouse helping wind down the days until Halloween.

This customizable felt calendar comes with 31 pockets, perfect for storing sweet treats for your littlest boos to discover each day. Decorated with ghosts, bats and stars, the lead-up to Halloween has never been sweeter.