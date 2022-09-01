34 Labor Day fashion deals from Nordstrom, J.Crew and more — starting at $8

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Labor Day is just a few days away — which means the unofficial end of summer is almost here, too. And while that might mean packing away the bathing suits and cute summer dresses you’ve been donning all season long, it’s also an exciting opportunity to try out new trends to help you ring in a new and slightly chillier season.

Luckily for you, retailers are already helping shoppers soak in all the fall feels with early Labor Day deals on the latest fashions. From 83% off cozy crewneck sweatshirts to flash sales on designer bags, we found major markdowns on clothing, shoes and accessories that you don't want to miss.

If you're ready for sweaters and booties galore, check out the deals we found on our favorite fashion finds below.

Early Labor Day clothing deals

Joggers are our bottoms of choice for fall errand runs, so we'll take any chance we can to stock up on a few cozy pairs. All four colors of these joggers are on deal for just $8 right now, so we'll probably grab one in every color.

This bright dress feels perfect for the summer to fall transition and can pair nicely with sandals or a pair of booties as the temperatures change. While the smocked bodice detailing and square neckline are details worth swooning over, you can easily cover up with a denim jacket or cardigan on top for easy layering.

A bright statement sweater can amp up your fall wardrobe, and this oversize style is sure to be a statement-maker. It's on sale for $10 right now, compared to its usual $26 price tag.

It's never too early to grab a puffer jacket — especially one that's on deal for 50% off. According to the brand, it's wind- and water-resistant and packable, so you can grab it on days where the weather isn't pleasant and pack it away when you don't need it.

Old Navy is currently discounting a ton of its dress options, but we’ve got our eye on this rib-knit midi number. It comes in a range of fall-ready colors — all it needs is a denim jacket, white sneakers and statement earrings to round out the look.

Your basic back-to-office pants are washed and pressed, but when it comes to what to wear on top, we’d choose Everlane’s elegant cotton turtleneck every time. Right now, you can grab it in four neutral, but chic, colors and patterns for just $12 — that’s 70% off!

Bike shorts aren't just a seasonal staple! You can wear them with sweatshirts on chilly fall days and toss them on underneath a skirt or dress for some extra coverage throughout the year. The ribbed detailing on this pair makes them look a little more elevated, without an elevated price tag.

Speaking of sweater season, you can never have too many knits, right? Right now, you can add this stylish top to your collection for 41% off. It comes in three neutral shades — Bone (cream), Heather Grey and Butterscotch — and features a statement cape slave that looks as dramatic as it is stunning.

Make sure your fitness wardrobe can keep up with your workouts. Lululemon is always updating it’s sale page with blink-and-you’ll-miss it discounts — and we just found this ventilated running tank top for almost $40 off.

Save almost 40% off one of Amazon's most popular button-down blouses. It's available in 36 colors and patterns and is made with a corduroy material that the brand describes as lightweight, soft and comfortable.

Faux leather bottoms are going to be everywhere this fall. If you want to get ahead of the trend, you can snag this pair for less than $40 right now. Just be sure to use the code LABOR at checkout to make sure you can save big.

It’s about that time to pack away the denim shorts and pull out the mom jeans you’ve been missing all summer long. If your collection is long overdue for an upgrade, J.Crew has you covered with the ‘90s-inspired high-rise options. They feature a straight leg, a light wash and a $99 discount — bringing them to just under $40.

We can’t believe how sleek these wool-blend bottoms look — or how Banana Republic just discounted them by 71%. The wide-leg pant is a trend we can get behind, but we’re really here for the fabric, which is said to be soft and stretchy. And because it would be a shame to hide them behind a cubicle all day, make sure to show them off at a post-work happy hour.

Whether you prefer white, green, black or lavender, you can find all four colors of this chic top on deal for 41% off right now — but only for a limited time. Thanks to the flattering hemline, you can wear it with jeans or skirts for a modest look.

Need to refresh your work wardrobe before you return to the office? We found a pair of bottoms that don't compromise when it comes to comfort or style. With an elastic waistband and a pleated front detailing, they look office-ready but likely are breathable enough to wear all day long.

Your chance to score a pair of Levi's for 50% off has arrived. This high-waisted pair hits just above the ankle, so you can style them with just about any kind of shoe in your closet. According to a few reviewers, these bottoms run a bit small, so you may want to consider sizing up before adding them to cart.

When you spot a pair of Everlane jeans for 50% off, it’s worth shouting to the rooftops. The brand’s Cheeky version features a “butt boosting rear fit,” stretchy Japanese denim and a fit that is designed to perfectly hug at the thighs and hips.

Are you still stuck in beach and sun mode? One look at this chunky cardigan and you’ll find yourself longing for sweater season. Between the blouson sleeves, exaggerated collar and ribbed design, we’re not sure what we love most. But we’re willing to order one in every color to find out.

A mix of sporty and chic, exercise dresses have become a popular one-and-done outfit for the warmer days, even into the fall. Three colors of this dress are on sale, but you can find the steepest discount on this pink style.

Early Labor Day shoe deals

Need a little more ankle support when it comes to your casual footwear? These flats can offer just what you need, in addition to an "ultra-soft" lining, flexible outsole and a cushioned footbed. Right now, you can grab a pair for almost 30% off on Amazon.

Sometimes the extra boost of motivation you need for your workouts comes from your workout wardrobe. If you're in need of a new pair of running shoes or just want to add to your collection of comfortable footwear, Nordstrom just gave these shoes a 40% discount worth taking advantage of.

There's nothing like a classic bootie to officially kick off fall — and kick out whatever vibes summer left behind. These lace-up sneaker boots are ready to walk through apple orchards, run through piles of leaves, and hightail it to the cafe for your third pumpkin spice latte of the day.

There's nothing wrong with adding a little pep and height to your step. These Dr. Scholl's booties can help you achieve both, thanks to its platform style and Insole Technology footbed.

According to Everlane, this sneaker is "designed to be worn ever day — and actually made to last." It sounds (and looks) like the perfect option for commuting to work, wearing to work, wearing after work — and everything in between.

Soon, the temperatures will return to a level that makes running outside comfortable again — and when it does, these running sneakers are the perfect footwear to get your sprints in. They're designed with a Cloudfoam memory sockliner that is said to hug the foot and keep it comfortable.

If you're in the market for a new pair of office shoes, these flats have professional swagger written all over them. The slip-on design and jelly sole make them a great choice for all-day comfort. They also come in 29 different colors, so there's something to match every outfit, aesthetic and style preference.

Save $40 on a pair of these Lucky Brand ankle booties, made with suede and leather detailing as well as a cushioned footbed and a round-toe design. Add them as the finishing touch to your fall-inspired skirt-and-sweater-combo for a chic and casual outfit.

Early Labor Day accessory deals

The right accessory can turn an "OK" outfit into a 10 out of 10 stunner. When looking for that wow factor, we turn to BaubleBar to make our necks, ears, and wrists sparkle. Right now, you can find the brand's Initial Pisa bracelet on sale for half the original price — and don't forget to use the code TWENTY to get another 20% off on top.

If sweater season is coming up, "beanie" weather can't be too far behind. Keep your head and ears toasty warm on chilly fall nights with this Merino wool hat, which also comes in several solid shades and has a trendy cuff design.

Amazon is shaving 47% off the regular price of this chunky chain necklace, bringing it down to just $16. Reviewers have given the accessory top marks for it comfortable design, impressive quality and value.

Belt bags aren't just the comeback trend anymore — they're now a wardrobe staple. If you have yet to join the elevated fanny pack club, this Amazon pick is a good one to start with. It's designed to be worn around the waist or the chest and includes several compartments to fit all of your essentials.

If you're going to splurge on a bag, make sure it's one with a timeless look. This brown and powder blue mini bag will certainly make heads turn — not just for its beauty. People won't believe you scored this stunning accessory for 65% off ahead of the holiday weekend.

Never underestimate the power of a good belt — it can take a look from good to great. A brown belt is a basic every closet should have and this simple, yet chic, 100 percent leather option finished with a gold buckle is a great choice to wear with your favorite jeans, skirts or trousers.

Looking for your next go-to bag for fall? This canvas crossbody is giving all the fall feels — from its embroidered exterior to its yellow and orange floral patterned interior. If its irresistible look doesn't convince you to add it to cart, its 30% discount will.