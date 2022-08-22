16 early Labor Day mattress deals you don't want to miss — save up to 66% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

With summer drawing to a close, now's the time to start getting back to a regular routine. For many, that could mean trying to restore your sleep schedule. And everyone knows that in order to catch more zzz's, a good mattress is vital. Luckily, early Labor Day sales on mattresses are already rolling in, with top brands offering major markdowns that you definitely don't want to hit snooze on.

Whether your old box spring is in need of an upgrade or you just want to try that memory foam option you've had your eye on, that expensive mattress purchase might not feel as hefty as it normally would thanks to some deals dropping ahead of the holiday shopping weekend. From up to $700 savings on award-winning mattresses to 50% off items from reliable brands, we found a few opportunities for you to save big — and some brands are even throwing in free pillows and bedroom accessories with your purchase.

Keep reading to see all of the early Labor Day mattress sales you can shop right now. But you'll want to act fast since some deals are ending tonight!

Labor Day mattress sales 2022: Shop 16 early deals now

This bestselling bed-in-a-box has over 134,000 ratings and is currently 19% off. The brand says the green tea-infused memory foam will cradle your body curves, which can help you wake up feeling well-rested and free of pain in morning.

Mattress Firm is currently offering its "lowest prices of the season" and right now, you can grab this Sleepy's Rest firm mattress for $100 off. According to the brand, this 9.5-inch option with a coil design and top foam layers is perfect for side and back sleepers and those suffering from any aches and pains.

Macy's is offering end-of-summer closeout deals on some popular brand name mattresses, including $700 off this Primo plush mattress. It features gel-infused memory foam and cooling fabric that are designed to minimize stress on your body and keep you from getting the night sweats.

Exclusive to Mattress Firm, this Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Mattress is currently 50% off prior to Labor Day. According to the brand, this medium-to-firm mattress offers a support coil system to lessen partner disturbances and alleviate pain and sleep problems. In addition to the big discount, you can also grab two free bedding items with the code 2FREE.

When you buy a mattress from Bear this Labor Day, use the code LD30 to save 30% off and score two free cloud pillows. Right now, you can save $299 on their original foam mattress, which features cool-gel memory foam that works to keep your body temperature at a comfortable level and improve sleep quality.

Take advantage of Cocoon by Sealy's early Labor Day sale event, where you can save 35% off the temperature-regulating Chill mattress, which features 10-inch memory foam and a cooling cover. In addition to the mattress savings, the retailer is also offering a free pillow and sheet bundle with your purchase.

Sleep comfortably and stay cool, while saving 20% off this Tuft & Needle mattress. The brand says the Original option uses Adaptive foam technology to help support your back while pulling away excess body heat. Better yet, Tuft & Needle designed the mattress to fit most bed foundations, including box springs, platform and slatted frames and more.

Another early Labor Day deal you won't want to sleep on (because it ends tonight!) is saving $250 on the Original 10-inch mattress from Nolah. According to the brand, this Cooling AirFoam mattress is 300% more durable than memory foam. In addition to the sale, Nolah is throwing in two Squishy Pillows with your purchase.

Nectar extended their summer sale one more day, so you have until midnight tonight to score $700 off this memory foam mattress. According to the brand, this award-winning mattress is perfect for all types of sleepers, including those who rest on their side, back and stomach.

Until September 5, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY25. That means you can score its bestselling mattress for up to $300 off. With the choice of three different comfort levels (soft, medium or firm), this bed-in-a-box features compression coils that won't cause mattress sagging or leave body impressions.

Purple Mattress is offering $100 off all mattresses ahead of Labor Day weekend, as well as $500 off the adjustable base frame. Purple is known for its GelFlex grid technology, which is designed to offer full-body support while relieving pressure points. So if you're goal is better rest — look no further.

Big Fig mattress is offering big savings — $400 off to be exact — with the code LABORDAY. According to the brand, this mattress is ideal for plus-size bodies and is able to support up to 1,000 pounds. It also features cooling technology to help keep you sweat free.

Through September 12, Beautyrest is taking $200 off this Harmony Lux mattress, which comes with the choice of three firmness options. The mattress sits at 13.5-inches tall and is said to relieve pressure points thanks to its innovative coil design and several foam comfort levels.

If you want better, undisturbed sleep, this newly enhanced Perfect Sleeper mattress is the way to go. According to Serta, 443 out of 468 customers recommend this product, with hundreds raving about its comfort and quality. You can save $250 on any size (the Twin option excluded) through September 12.

Through September 13, Casper is marking down mattresses by up to $600 and taking 50% offselect bed items. Right now, you can save up to $325 on the brand's highest rated mattress, which features AirScape cooling technology to regulate body temperature, foam support that is designed to align your spine and durable springs to keep your body lifted.

If you're looking to finally splurge on one of Tempur-Pedic's bestselling mattresses, you can save $200 as part of brand's Labor Day sale. According to the brand, 95 percent of mattress owners have experienced better sleep and fewer aches and pains, which could have something to do with the Adapt mattress' multiple conforming layers, pressure relieving technology and motion absorption.