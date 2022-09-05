From Serta to Casper, 32 Labor Day mattress deals to shop now — up to 78% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

If you're like us, you might be trying to catch up on lost sleep now that summer is drawing to a close — and a good mattress is a vital part of that process. Luckily, Labor Day sales on mattresses are rolling in and you won't want to sleep on these prices.

From up to $1,700 in savings on popular mattresses to 59% off items from reliable brands, that expensive mattress purchase might not feel as hefty as it normally would thanks to some deals dropping ahead of the holiday shopping weekend. Plus, some brands are even throwing in free pillows and bedroom accessories with your purchase.

Keep reading to see all of the Labor Day mattress sales you can shop right now.

Labor Day mattress sales 2022

This bed-in-a-box features a medium firmness and a quilt-top mattress making it a great affordable option for every kind of sleeper. As part of its Labor Day sale, US Mattress marked down this option by 30%, plus the company offers a free 120-day at-home trial.

With gel memory foam, you'll sleep soundly on this Serta mattress, now almost $50 off through today. "I was amazed at the comfort," said one reviewer, who was skeptical of his mattress arriving in a box. Surprise yourself this Labor Day weekend with this mattress that will have you on cloud 9.

Whether you're looking to outfit a California King or a Twin bed, find any size you need in this Sleep Number mattress. Check your sleep score each morning and adjust the firmness and softness of the mattress as needed to make all of your dreams come true. Save $200 on this product that has earned almost 2,000 5-star reviews.

Mattress Firm is currently offering its "lowest prices of the season" and right now, you can grab this Sleepy's Rest firm mattress for $100 off. According to the brand, this 9.5-inch option with a coil design and top foam layers is perfect for side and back sleepers and those suffering from any aches and pains.

Macy's is offering end-of-summer closeout deals on some popular brand name mattresses, including almost $700 off this Primo plush mattress. It features gel-infused memory foam and cooling fabric, which are designed to minimize stress on your body and keep you from getting the night sweats.

Through Sept. 7, Allswell is offering 20% off everything across its site with the code LABORDAY20 — yes, you read that right. This means you can save $90 on the brand's original mattress and add it to your cart for $360. A 36-month protection plan is also included with your purchase of the memory foam mattress.

Wayfair is also having a mattress closeout sale on Sealy mattresses. We found this mattress-in-a-box on deal for 59% off — which means you can snag it for less than $500. It has amassed over 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers and boasts a medium-firm feel.

Exclusive to Mattress Firm, this Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte Mattress is currently 50% off prior to Labor Day. According to the brand, this medium-to-firm mattress offers a support coil system to lessen partner disturbances and alleviate pain and sleep problems. In addition to the big discount, you can also grab two free bedding items with the code 2FREE.

Through Sept. 5, you can find dozens of mattresses on sale at Bloomingdale's as part of the retailer's mattress closeout event. We found this deal on an innerspring mattress from Sealy, which includes over $1,700 in savings on the queen-sized option. According to the brand, this model features 810 coils and layers of gel and foam that "promote a cooling environment" and comfort.

Vaya is offering $300 off all mattresses through September 12 with the code VAYA300. According to the brand, this option is made of foam that offers "the perfect blend of bounce and support" to contour your body and relieve pressure pain.

When you buy a mattress from Bear this Labor Day, use the code LD30 to save 30% off and score two free cloud pillows. Right now, you can save $299 on their original foam mattress, which features cool-gel memory foam that works to keep your body temperature at a comfortable level and improve sleep quality.

Take advantage of Cocoon by Sealy's early Labor Day sale event, where you can save 35% off the temperature-regulating Chill mattress, which features 10-inch memory foam and a cooling cover. In addition to the mattress savings, the retailer is also offering a free pillow and sheet bundle with your purchase.

Sleep comfortably and stay cool, while saving 20% off this Tuft & Needle mattress. The brand says the Original option uses adaptive foam technology to help support your back while pulling away excess body heat. Better yet, Tuft & Needle designed the mattress to fit most bed foundations, including box springs, platform and slatted frames and more.

Sleep Number is also offering some can't-miss deals ahead of Labor Day! You can find beds for up to $1,000 off, but this under-$900 Smart Bed deal caught our eye. It's currently on sale for $200 off through Labor Day.

Here's another early Labor Day deal you won't want to sleep on (because it ends tonight!). You can save $250 on the Original 10-inch mattress from Nolah. According to the brand, this Cooling AirFoam mattress is 300 percent more durable than memory foam. In addition to the sale, Nolah is throwing in two Squishy Pillows with your purchase.

Nectar extended their summer sale one more day, so you have until midnight tonight to score $700 off this memory foam mattress. According to the brand, this award-winning mattress is perfect for all types of sleepers, including those who rest on their side, back and stomach.

Until Sept. 5, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off site-wide with code LABORDAY25. That means you can score its bestselling mattress for up to $300 off. With the choice of three different comfort levels (soft, medium or firm), this bed-in-a-box features compression coils that won't cause mattress sagging or leave body impressions.

When you use the code LDS400 at checkout, you can snag $400 off a mattress and score two free pillows with your purchase at Birch. This model is a hybrid mattress that boasts a medium-firm feel and is made from a mix of natural and organic materials, according to the brand. Birch also says that the mattress is comfortable for all sleeping positions.

Ahead of Labor Day, Avocado Green Mattress is offering 10% off sitewide when you use the code LABORDAY at checkout. The brand says its Organic mattress is made with organic latex and is free of toxic chemicals, fiberglass, polyurethane foams and more.

When you use the code WIN150, you can take $150 off of mattresses and score free shipping from Zoma mattress. This Hybrid model is on deal for $800 as part of the brand's early Labor Day sale.

Some of the standouts from Amerisleep's Labor Day sale? Free delivery, a 100-night trial and up to $450 off mattresses with the code AS450. The brand's AS2 model is a hybrid mattress that the brand says will "stay 7 degrees cooler over an eight-hour night of rest," since it is made from a special fiber.

Ahead of Labor Day, Layla is slashing prices by up to $200 and throwing in two free pillows with your mattress purchase. Layla's mattress is made with copper-infused memory foam, which the brand says has antimicrobial properties and also helps keep you cool while you sleep, since copper is said to draw heat away from the body.

Save up to 20% off on Nest mattresses and score two free pillows with your purchase. The brand says this mattress features a unique cooling cover and a SmartFoam air layer to keep you comfortable throughout the night. Plus, you'll be able to choose between medium or firm comfort.

Depending on how much you spend, you can save up to $350 on mattresses from Helix ahead of Labor Day — and every purchase comes with two free pillows. If you want to try this model (it includes a 100-night sleep trial), you can use the code LDSALE100 to receive $100 off of your mattress. In order to save the full $350, you'll need to spend $2,950 and use the code LDSALE350 at checkout.

Purple Mattress is offering $100 off all mattresses ahead of Labor Day weekend, as well as $500 off the adjustable base frame. Purple is known for its GelFlex grid technology, which is designed to offer full-body support while relieving pressure points. So if your goal is better rest — look no further.

Raymour & Flanigan is slashing prices this Labor Day on popular mattress brands, including 24% off this King Koil option. Key features include gel-infused memory foam, a cool-to-touch cover and othopedic support. Plus, a free adjustable base is included with your purchase.

Big Fig mattress is offering big savings through the weekend — $400 off to be exact — with the code LABORDAY. According to the brand, this mattress is ideal for plus-size bodies and is able to support up to 1,000 pounds. It also features cooling technology to help keep you sweat free.

Through Sept. 12, Beautyrest is taking $200 off this Harmony Lux mattress, which comes with the choice of three firmness options. The mattress sits at 13.5-inches tall and is said to relieve pressure points thanks to its innovative coil design and several foam comfort levels.

If you want better, undisturbed sleep, this newly enhanced Perfect Sleeper mattress is the way to go. According to Serta, 443 out of 468 customers recommend this product, with hundreds raving about its comfort and quality. You can save $250 on any size (the Twin option excluded) through Sept. 12.

Through Sept. 13, Casper is marking down mattresses by up to $600 and taking 50% off select bed items. Right now, you can save up to $325 on the brand's highest rated mattress, which features AirScape cooling technology to regulate body temperature, foam support that is designed to align your spine and durable springs to keep your body lifted.

If you're looking to finally splurge on one of Tempur-Pedic's bestselling mattresses, you can save $200 as part of brand's Labor Day sale. You can also snag $300 worth of accessories by using the code 300FREE at checkout. According to the brand, 95 percent of mattress owners have experienced better sleep and fewer aches and pains, which could have something to do with the Adapt mattress' multiple conforming layers, pressure relieving technology and motion absorption.

This eco-friendly mattress is made from organic latex and organic foam, making it a great option for people with allergies and asthma, according to the brand. This Labor Day, Essentia is offering 25% off mattresses and throwing in two free pillows that have a $330 value.