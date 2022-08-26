Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Labor Day is around the corner, but Shop TODAY is already learning of discounts on bestselling appliances that normally don't have price drops this big until Black Friday.

Whether you're in the market for one of this year's best air fryers, or you're looking forward to upgrading your kitchen with a stainless steel fridge, you'll probably find it on sale. Ranging from Roombas to Samsungs, here are some great 2022 Labor Day sales on appliances that we found just for you.

Labor Day 2022 appliance sales

Through September 5, Home Depot is having major markdowns on brand name kitchen appliances, including this GE stainless steel stovetop and oven, which is currently 40% off — that's over $600. The brand says this appliance has self-cleaning capabilities and dual-baking racks, meaning you can cook an entire meal at once, and evenly.

As a part of Best Buy Labor Day appliance deals, you can save 60% on this 2-in-1 blender. Coming with a 32-ounce blending jar and 24-ounce personal cup, the brand says the 800-watt blender is powerful enough to crush ice, frozen vegetables and fruit within seconds.

With fall approaching now's the time to grab a slow cooker to cook up all your favorite comfort meals, like soups and chilis. This five-quart slow cooker is currently 50% off for Labor Day, which features three temperature settings that cook your one-pot meals to the perfect temperature, according to the brand. Plus as a bonus, it comes with a small dipper pot.

According, to the brand this small air purifier will filter 99.97 percent of air particles in the room by removing dust and other air pollutants from pets, pollution and more. As part of Walmart's Labor Day deals, you can save $65 on this home essential.

Labor Day is a great time to give your kitchen that much-needed upgrade because you can save $700 off a Samsung fridge at Home Depot. According to the brand, this stainless steel appliance is Energy Star Certified and features a full-width drawer to store platters, beverages and other items.

Save money while limiting food waste with this kitchen gadget. Coming with 10 sealable bags, this touchscreen vacuum sealer will keep your food fresh for longer by preventing mold and other bacterial build-up. Right now you can score $83 off during Walmart's Labor Day sale!

BUYDEEM, the brand behind some of the most popular retro-chic appliances, is offering 10% off their signature two-slice toaster and four-slice toaster through September 15. Use code "BDToaster" to save. Their two-slice model ($56) with extra wide slots has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviews. Their four-slice toaster ($70) has an even more impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 9,600 reviews.

Save $100 (56%) on these two appliances combined into one. Use it as a blender — it has seven speeds for precise blending — or as a food processor to chop up everything from meat to vegetables. It also comes with a travel mug, so you can take your smoothie to go. It has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from nearly 2,500 reviews.

With a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 86,000 reviews, this single-cup pod-style coffee maker is one of Amazon's most popular coffee makers. In black, it's currently 33% off (red is $150). It brews in three sizes, 6-ounce, 8-ounce, and 10-ounce, and the reservoir holds up to 48 ounces.

Of all the air fryers out there, it's hard to go wrong with this classic. Currently 23% off, it has an impressive 4.8-star average rating with nearly 38,000 reviews. Not only is it an air fryer, but it can also be used for reheating and dehydrating. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is nonstick, and the removable parts are dishwasher-safe, the brand shares. Pair it with this bestselling air fryer accessory for even less mess.

Currently 44% off, this espresso machine with a 4.2-star rating from 150 reviews will go fast. It's one of Amazon's bestsellers in the semi-automatic espresso machines category and heats up in just three seconds. Thanks to the adjustable steam device and milk frother, you can easily achieve your desired foam consistency.

Between August 29 - September 5, JCPenney will bust out the doorbusters with an offer of an extra 20% off all items. For example, this popular Cuisinart Coffee Maker with nearly 5,000 reviews retails for $250. However, it's currently on sale for $199. If you take another 20% off, it will only be $159!

Cool (or heat) any room to a comfortable temperature with this bestselling air conditioner and heater hybrid from Black+Decker. It's currently 25% off on Amazon where it has a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 38,000 reviews. It also functions as a fan and dehumidifier. Simply use the remote control to switch modes.

iRobot is celebrating Labor Day by offering up to $500 off on select models now through September 3. This Wi-Fi-enabled Roomba, for example, is more than 25% off. It boasts "Dirt Detect" technology, so it knows when to spend extra time on a particularly soiled spot. And according to the brand, its brushes work on both carpets and hard flooring.

This bestselling 4-in-1 indoor grill with an impressive 4.7-star average rating from nearly 900 reviews is currently more than 30% off at Walmart. Use it for grilling (it has the same BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill), air frying, baking and roasting. Its removable parts are dishwasher-safe, and the brand says there's a built-in smoke control system, so you never need to worry about setting off your smoke detector.

Save more than $600 on this compact top-load washing machine that can wash up to 12 pounds at a time. It has six water level settings, so you don't need to worry about wasting water on small loads. And at only 47 pounds, it's pretty portable, too.

Sears is currently celebrating Labor Day by offering up to 30% off everything from refrigerators and freezers to washers and dryers. For example, this popular LG Front Load Electric Dryer with a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 1,500 reviews is currently marked down from $950 to $764.

"Attainable luxury" brand ZLINE is offering up to 60% off hundreds of its products at Home Depot, Lowe's and Wayfair now through September 15. This stainless steel over-the-range microwave with a sleek black finish is currently 30% off. It has a high-powered (300 CFM) venting system designed to prevent odors and grease coming up from your cooktop.

Through September 15, save $435 on this stainless steel six-burner gas stove and convection oven combo. To save up to $473, opt for it in colors like white, red, blue and black. The porcelain cooktop is scratch-resistant, according to the brand, and the grates are made of cast iron.

Save more than $500 on this freestanding wine cooler that holds 51 bottles. Thanks to LED lighting, it's easy to see what you have, and more importantly, what you're running low on. The shelves slide out, on telescopic rails, so you don't ever have to remove a bottle to look at its label.

Nearly 1,500 of this refrigerator's 2,300 reviewers give it a perfect 5-star rating. The stainless steel finish isn't only stylish, it's also fingerprint-resistant, so you don't need to worry about smudging.