From Old Navy to Everlane, 26 early Labor Day fashion deals up to 83% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

As hard as it is to say, the unofficial end of summer is just a few weeks away. And while that might mean packing away the bathing suits and cute summer dresses you’ve been donning all season long, it’s also an exciting opportunity to try out new trends to help you ring in a new and slightly chillier season.

Luckily for you, retailers are already helping shoppers soak in all the fall feels with early Labor Day deals on the latest fashions. From 83% off cozy crewneck sweatshirts to flash sales on designer bags, we found major markdowns on clothing, shoes and accessories that you don't want to miss.

If you're ready for sweaters and booties galore, check out the deals we found on our favorite fashion finds below.

Early Labor Day clothing deals

Your basic back-to-office pants are washed and pressed, but when it comes to what to wear on top, we’d choose Everlane’s elegant cotton turtleneck every time. Right now, you can grab it in four neutral, but chic, colors and patterns for just $12 — that’s 70% off!

It’s about that time to pack away the denim shorts and pull out the mom jeans you’ve been missing all summer long. If your collection is long overdue for an upgrade, J.Crew has you covered with the ‘90s-inspired high-rise options. They feature a straight leg, a light wash and a $99 discount — bringing them to just under $40.

Look fashionable and feel cozy while wearing this plaid oversized sweater. Pair it with a long-sleeve tee, mom jeans and a chic pair of booties — and consider your autumnal look complete. Oh, and did we mention it’s also 50% off?

Old Navy is currently discounting a ton of its dress options, but we’ve got our eye on this rib-knit midi number. It comes in a range of fall-ready colors — all it needs is a denim jacket, white sneakers and statement earrings to round out the look.

Make sure your fitness wardrobe can keep up with your workouts. Lululemon is always updating it’s sale page with blink-and-you’ll-miss it discounts — and we just found this ventilated running tank top for almost $40 off.

We can’t believe how sleek these wool-blend bottoms look — or how Banana Republic just discounted them by 71%. The wide-leg pant is a trend we can get behind, but we’re really here for the fabric, which is said to be soft and stretchy. And because it would be a shame to hide them behind a cubicle all day, make sure to show them off at a post-work happy hour.

Who doesn’t love nestling into a crewneck the moment September hits? We’re already preparing our early fall campfire attire, and this Madewell sweatshirt is at the top of our list. Not only is the Weathered Brick color the perfect autumn shade, but the brand says its superbrushed terry fabric is “ridiculously” soft, which makes us want to get our hands on it even more.

When you spot a pair of Everlane jeans for 50% off, it’s worth shouting to the rooftops. The brand’s Cheeky version features a “butt boosting rear fit,” stretchy Japanese denim and a fit that is designed to perfectly hug at the thighs and hips.

Are you still stuck in beach and sun mode? One look at this chunky cardigan and you’ll find yourself longing for sweater season. Between the blouson sleeves, exaggerated collar and ribbed design, we’re not sure what we love most. But we’re willing to order one in every color to find out.

Speaking of sweater season, you can never have too many knits, right? Right now, you can add this stylish top to your collection for 41% off. It comes in three neutral shades — Bone (cream), Heather Grey and Butterscotch — and features a statement cape slave that looks as dramatic as it is stunning.

Save almost 40% off one of Amazon's most popular button-down blouses. It's available in 36 colors and patterns and is made with a corduroy material that the brand describes as lightweight, soft and comfortable.

Early Labor Day shoe deals

There's nothing wrong with adding a little pep and height to your step. These Dr. Scholl's booties can help you achieve both, thanks to its platform style and Insole Technology footbed.

According to Everlane, this sneaker is "designed to be worn ever day — and actually made to last." It sounds (and looks) like the perfect option for commuting to work, wearing to work, wearing after work — and everything in between.

Soon, the temperatures will return to a level that makes running outside comfortable again — and when it does, these running sneakers are the perfect footwear to get your sprints in. They're designed with a Cloudfoam memory sockliner that is said to hug the foot and keep it comfortable.

There's nothing like a classic bootie to officially kick off fall — and kick out whatever vibes summer left behind. These lace-up sneaker boots are ready to walk through apple orchards, run through piles of leaves, and hightail it to the cafe for your third pumpkin spice latte of the day.

If you're in the market for a new pair of office shoes, these flats have professional swagger written all over them. The slip-on design and jelly sole make them a great choice for all-day comfort. They also come in 29 different colors, so there's something to match every outfit, aesthetic and style preference.

Need a little more ankle support when it comes to your casual footwear? These flats can offer just what you need, in addition to an "ultra-soft" lining, flexible outsole and a cushioned footbed. Right now, you can grab a pair for almost 30% off on Amazon.

Save $40 on a pair of these Lucky Brand ankle booties, made with suede and leather detailing as well as a cushioned footbed and a round-toe design. Add them as the finishing touch to your fall-inspired skirt-and-sweater-combo for a chic and casual outfit.

Early Labor Day accessory deals

If you're going to splurge on a bag, make sure it's one with a timeless look. This brown and powder blue mini bag will certainly make heads turn — not just for its beauty. People won't believe you scored this stunning accessory for 65% off ahead of the holiday weekend.

The right accessory can turn an "OK" outfit into a 10 out of 10 stunner. When looking for that wow factor, we turn to BaubleBar to make our necks, ears, and wrists sparkle. Right now, you can find the brand's Initial Pisa bracelet on sale for half the original price — and don't forget to use the code TWENTY to get another 20% off on top.

If sweater season is coming up, "beanie" weather can't be too far behind. Keep your head and ears toasty warm on chilly fall nights with this Merino wool hat, which also comes in several solid shades and has a trendy cuff design.

Kate Spade might be best known for its purse offerings, but you don't want to overlook what the designer brand can do with a piece of jewelry. These elegant hanging earrings feature a circle (and a half) of cubic zirconia gems all wrapped around a subtle cut-out of the brand logo. You can grab a pair for less than $20 in both rose gold and silver for a limited time.

Amazon is shaving 47% off the regular price of this chunky chain necklace, bringing it down to just $16. Reviewers have given the accessory top marks for it comfortable design, impressive quality and value.

Belt bags aren't just the comeback trend anymore — they're now a wardrobe staple. If you have yet to join the elevated fanny pack club, this Amazon pick is a good one to start with. It's designed to be worn around the waist or the chest and includes several compartments to fit all of your essentials.

Never underestimate the power of a good belt — it can take a look from good to great. A brown belt is a basic every closet should have and this simple, yet chic, 100 percent leather option finished with a gold buckle is a great choice to wear with your favorite jeans, skirts or trousers.

Looking for your next go-to bag for fall? This canvas crossbody is giving all the fall feels — from its embroidered exterior to its yellow and orange floral patterned interior. If its irresistible look doesn't convince you to add it to cart, its 30% discount will.