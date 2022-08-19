30 early Labor Day deals on picks from Apple, Sunday Riley and more

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

While Labor Day signifies the end of summer for some, savvy shoppers know that the holiday marks the start of some great deals. From home furniture to tech, this time of year brings discounts on tons of essentials.

Whether your bedroom is in need of a refresh or you're trying to cut down on time in the kitchen as your schedule picks up, there's a good chance you'll find something you need on sale. You won't have to look far to find them, though — we've had our eye out for some of the best early Labor Day deals and rounded up a few of the standouts below.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below. Otherwise, keep reading to discover deep discounts on everything from tech and TVs to beauty favorites that rarely go on sale from retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, Amazon and so much more.

Early Labor Day clothing deals

Already have a new pair of cozy sweatpants on your mind? This extra high-waisted pair is on sale for $12 — and you can save an extra 30% off at checkout.

A few basic tees can help expand your wardrobe in more ways than you think. You can save on an assortment of colors at Madewell right now when you use the code LUCKYDAY at checkout.

A one-and-done dress for fall? Count us in! This easy dress can be styled with boots and a cardigan on cool fall days, or worn alone with sneakers before summer ends.

If you want a more elevated wardrobe essential, this tiered midi dress is flattering enough to wear for weekend plans or even to the office. The red floral print gives it a feel just right for fall and you can piece together an outfit by pairing it with flats.

Rainy days don't have to ruin your favorite pair of sneakers. These short lug-sole rain boots look just as trendy as Chelsea boots, but the waterproof outer make them just as functional as you'd want them to be when you get caught in a storm.

Lululemon is known for its chic activewear, but the brand's everyday wear is just as stylish in our books. With its mock neck and ribbed fabric, this sweater proves it, too.

This is not a drill! Right now, Madewell is marking down all of its jeans to $75. All you have to do is use the code LUCKYDAY at checkout to snag a vintage-inspired pair like these.

If you prefer Lululemon's activewear, though, you can save $20 on these workout leggings as part of the brand's ongoing "We Made Too Much" sale.

Early Labor Day beauty deals

Want to switch up your hair styling routine? This jumbo waver is on sale for 36% off right now, so you can try out a new look without breaking the bank.

Now is also your chance to snag a makeup mirror for less than $20 — a rechargeable one at that, so you can say goodbye to cords taking up space on your bathroom counter.

Now through Sunday, August 21, Macy's is marking select beauty favorites down by 50% as part of its 10 Days of Glam event. But act fast, because the daily deals are only available for 24 hours. Right now, GlamGlow's brightening eye cream is on sale for just $20.

Sunday Riley's popular face oil is on deal for 25% off, which means you'll save $10 on the skin care essential. It's formulated with brightening vitamin C and turmeric, which the brand says can help deliver glowing skin.

Need to shave a few minutes off of your morning routine? This brush from Revlon does double-duty by helping you dry and style your hair all at once. Amazon has marked the price down by 10%, but you can save an additional 15% on the tool when you apply the coupon before checkout.

Another popular pick on sale during Macy's 10 Days of Glam event is this blow-dryer brush from Drybar. It helps dry and style your hair, helping you achieve the brand's signature blowout look right from home.

Early Labor Day home deals

Dutch ovens have earned praise in the culinary world for their versatility. Whether you need to make a stew or a loaf of bread, you can get it done in the cast iron tool. You can snag this model for $20 if you shop during Bed Bath & Beyond's Warehouse Clearance event that is happening right now.

Colder temperatures will be here before we know it. This sherpa comforter from Ugg promises warmth and a cozy feel for those fast-approaching days — and it is on sale for 50% off right now.

If you want a more efficient morning routine, a Keurig is one upgrade you can make. This edition won't take up too much counter space and is on deal for just $70.

Walmart is offering tons of rollbacks on home essentials, including appliances. You can save $100 on this top-rated vacuum when you add it to your cart ahead of Labor Day for $98.

Home Depot is also marking down appliances ahead of Labor Day. You can find great deals on everything from refrigerators to air fryers, including this model from Cosori. It's large enough to make a meal for up to five people in and comes with a bonus skewer rack set for anyone who doesn't have time to grill.

If you still haven't grabbed a robotic vacuum, here's your chance to save $200 on a top-rated model. iRobot's Roomba j7 includes features like visual navigation and obstacle avoidance, so you can program it to clean around your home without having to worry about it getting stuck in a corner or under the bed.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart 10-Speed Silver Stand Mixer

Bakers, don't miss this deal! Home Depot marked down this silver stand mixer by $50 ahead of Labor Day. Since it's a Special Buy, this deal won't last forever — we suggest grabbing it while you still can.

Early Labor Day tech deals

Need to upgrade from your wired headphones? The latest edition of Apple's AirPods Pros are on deal for as low as $174.99 at Walmart right now, but you can also find them on sale at Target and Amazon.

From the dorm to the home office, printers will always come in handy. Not only can you score this one on sale, but you can also take advantage of the included six months of instant ink when you activate HP+ with your purchase.

Deals on laptops are hard to come by, so don't wait too long to shop and save $350 on this touch-screen model. It can be used as a laptop or a tablet, depending on your needs.

Want to upgrade the flat screen before football season officially begins? Best Buy marked down this 43-inch TV by $130, so you can add it to your cart for less than $200 right now.

Early Labor Day mattress deals

Ahead of Labor Day, Bear is offering 30% off sitewide and tossing in some free accessories with your purchase. This means you can score a Queen mattress, pillows and a sheet set for $700.

Tuft & Needle is offering up to $600 off of mattresses right now, so you can score a great deal on the brand's original mattress. If you're not in the market for a new mattress though, the brand is also offering up to 20% off other sleep essentials.

Nectar is taking $200 off of its memory foam mattress — which has a 4.5-star rating — as part of its Labor Day sale. It's a medium-firm mattress that the brand says offers support for front, back and side sleepers.

Casper marked down mattresses by up to $600 for Labor Day, which means you can save over $100 on the brand's original mattress. Casper is also offering up to 50% other bedding essentials, including bed frames and duvets.

Purple's Labor Day sale means you can save $100 on The Purple mattress, $200 on the Purple Plus or Hybrid and $300 on the Hybrid Premier models. You can also score up to $300 in instant gifts with select mattresses.