Amazon is marking down so many of its devices — save on Kindles, Fire TV Sticks and more

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

If you’re looking to set your student up with new tech for the school year or simply want to treat yourself to a new gadget, we suggest heading over to Amazon’s deal section ASAP.

Right now, the retailer is having a huge back-to-school sale and is marking down so many of its top gadgets, from Kindles and Echo Dots to speakers and fitness trackers. While scrolling through the impressive selection, we found can’t-miss deals like a kid-friendly tablet for up to 50% off, a Fire Stick streaming device for more than 40% off and so much more.

So whether you’re on the hunt for the best back-to-school savings or are hoping to get a head start on your Labor Day sales shopping, we rounded up some of the top deals on Amazon devices that you can score during the event.

Early Labor Day Amazon tech deals

No room in your house is truly complete without a smart speaker. After all, how else will you have spontaneous dance parties or ask Alexa for your daily trivia questions? With this Echo Dot, you can do all those things and more.

Don't miss this deal on Amazon's popular Fire TV Stick streaming device. Not only does it provide "endless" entertainment, but reviewers also say it's easy to install, easy to use and "super user friendly."

Meet your new nightstand companion, the Amazon Echo Show 5. It allows you to set alarms, check the weather, play podcasts and more. When you're not using it, you can set it to show all your favorite photos on the smart display.

Right now, you can save more than 30% on Amazon's Kindle reader. It's designed with adjustable brightness functionality, so you can read comfortably, no matter your environment. It's also said to have a long-lasting battery life, so you won't have to re-charge after just one day of reading — in fact, the brand says that it should last weeks at a time.

If you're looking for an e-reader with a few more bells and whistles, consider the Kindle Paperwhite. According to the brand, this version features thinner borders, an adjustable warm light and faster page-turning capabilities. It's made to be waterproof, too, so you can read anywhere, from the pool to the bath.

Perfect for streaming movies or playing games, Amazon said that this tablet is its best 8-inch option for portable entertainment. It has wireless charging capabilities, and when you set it up on a compatible charging dock, it'll switch to "show mode" so you can use it hands-free to view recipes, queue up a TV show and more.

You can also grab the Fire 7 Tablet for less than $45 during the sale. It's Alexa-enabled, so you can ask it to set a reminder, update your shopping list or play your favorite song. You can choose between three color options (black, denim and rose) and two storage capacities, 16 or 32 gigabytes.

Back-to-school season is upon us, which means that it's time to get kids back into their regular routines. Thankfully, this smart lamp can serve as an alarm, gently waking up kids with gradually increasing light. But that's not all! They can also use it as a night light or reading lamp and customize the color and brightness to fit their space.

Help them foster a love for reading after school hours with this Kindle, which is designed especially for little readers. And for anyone who is reluctant to give their accident-prone kid their own device, you'll be happy to hear that it comes with a kid-friendly cover (to help protect it against spills and tumbles) and has a two-year worry-free guarantee, so if anything happens to the device, Amazon will replace it.

With active noise cancellation, premium speakers and a sweat-resistant design, these small earbuds have everything you could want. They come with multiple wing tips and ear tips to help you customize your fit and get the best listening experience.

Upgrade your home theater setup and score this Fire TV for more than $300 off. It supports both 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision, so you can watch shows and movie in bright color, contrast and clarity.

When the kids go back to school, it's the perfect time to get back into your routine — and that includes jumping back into a regular workout schedule. And you'll love being able to track all your metrics with the Amazon Halo View. It allows you to monitor your steps, heart rate, sleep and more.

There's a sweet, small period of time in fall, where we turn off our AC units and our energy bills go down — right before we have to crank up the heat and they skyrocket again. But this smart thermostat promises to help you save money and energy, so the colder months aren't so rough on your wallet. The device automatically adjusts the temperature of your house to suit your preferences. You can also set it to change the temperature when it senses that you're not home to cut down on energy usage.