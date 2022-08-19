17 genius beauty, home and fashion hacks to help you reset for fall

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Summer isn't over just yet, but we're already thinking about the transition to fall. From our beauty routines to our wardrobes, the new season calls for a reset to help us get back to our routines.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some of our must-haves to help you get back to the basics this fall as part of our Pop-Up Shop TODAY series. From a moisturizing body lotion to a hack that can save your countertops from cooking spills, you might wonder how you've gone so long without these clever finds.

Keep reading to shop the picks Brach shared, plus even more of our favorites to help you reset and recharge as the seasons change.

If you're overdue for a touch-up, this powder can help hold you over until you make it to the salon. Brach says her hairstylist used it on her to touch-up her gray hairs and she's been "obsessed" ever since. The powder can also be used on overgrown roots and thinning hair and comes in 10 different shades that range from brown to blonde and red. TODAY viewers can snag an exclusive 30% discount on this hair hack when they use the code TODAYSHOW30 at checkout at Amazon.

While this brand is known for its tried-and-true body oil, they recently took their beloved product a step further by making it into a lotion. Brach has been using it for a year and says it's lightweight and packed with hydrating ingredients that help keep your skin hydrated — and even said it helped reduce the appearance of stretch marks after she had her daughter.

If you're breaking out your white sneakers again for fall, they might need some sprucing up. The brand says this kit can clean shoes of all kinds and fabrics and that one bottle can clean up to 100 pairs of sneakers. Brach tried it on a pair of her own shoes and said it helped her get the job done in five minutes.

If you frequent the dry cleaners, you know that those trips can add up. This kit is a fix that can not only help save you some time and money, but can help keep your nicer items in the clean condition that you want them in. According to the brand, all you have to do is spot treat your items with the pen, place them into the bag along with a special cleaning cloth and then let them tumble dry on medium for 15-20 minutes so the steam can get to work. Then, you take them out and head out the door.

While you may already have a spoon rest sitting in your kitchen, Brach says this isn't your average utensil rest. It can hold up to four utensils at once, is dishwasher safe and is large enough to catch drips and spills that most spoon rests can't. It also comes in a range of colors, so you can choose one that best complements your kitchen.

Busy mornings shouldn't mean you have to cut breakfast. This egg bite maker can help you whip up enough egg bites in just four minutes for a hearty meal. The bite-size pieces also make an easy snack for kids.

An easy fix for sparse brows? This 2-in-1 pencil can help define and fill your brows with a few simple strokes, so you don't have to make your makeup routine any more complicated than it needs to be.

Produce doesn't have a long lifespan, but this keeper from OXO can help extend the life of your fruits and veggies, according to the brand. It uses filter traps to absorb the ethylene gas some produce may emit, helping to slow down aging and reduce spoilage, the brand says.

It doesn't get more basic than a trusty pair of jeans. Old Navy is known for its denim and we're loving this pair that feels trendy but versatile enough to wear with everything.

This bestselling T-shirt has earned high marks from shoppers for its fit, feel and look. The wardrobe basic comes in over a dozen different colors and is available in sizes XXS-3X.

Even if you're not clocking in miles, running sneakers can offer cushion and support for your feet when you do hit the pavement. These sneakers from Avia come in 10 different colors, so you can snag a pair for your everyday use and the gym, without breaking the bank.

You don't have to head out to a coffee shop to get your caffeine fix. Make cold brew right at home with this fuss-free pitcher, which one Shop TODAY writer said brewed enough to last them the entire work week.

Save yourself a weekly trip to the store for cases of water and invest in this kitchen basic instead. Not only can it help you reduce your plastic waste, but the farthest distance you'll have to travel is to the sink to refill the dispenser.

Sure, you probably own a few tote bags already. This one from L.L. Bean, however, is going viral for reasons the one in your closet likely can't meet. It's made from a heavy duty canvas that the brand says is sturdy enough to hold up to 500 pounds, features a double-layer base for extra sturdiness and the seams are overlapped to help prevent them from breaking or rotting.

Dash just dropped a new Belgian waffle maker that flips — and the brand says it is drip-free. All you'll have to do is whip up the batter, pour it in and flip when the machine tells you to for an easy breakfast.

This kitchen gadget can help you make smoothies, smoothie bowls or even nut butters in a matter of minutes. The blender comes with pre-programmed buttons for "drinkable" or "spoonable" options, and two extraction cups. Plus, it is currently 17% off!

This isn't your basic kitchen pan. The Always Pan went viral on Instagram for not only its pleasing appearance, but its functionality. According to Our Place, it can replace a total of eight different pans and accessories in your kitchen, since you can steam, fry, sauté and so much more within the one piece of cookware.