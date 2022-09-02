AirPods, smart devices and more Labor Day tech deals to shop — up to 53% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

The start of Labor Day weekend means you're probably looking to settle back into a fall routine. But that also means it's a great time to save big on everyday essentials, including some favorite tech gadgets.

Ahead of Labor Day, we found some amazing deals to help you upgrade. Whether you're looking to turn your space into a smart home or score a new pair of headphones, various retailers are offering some great deals across the internet, such as 53% off Alexa-enabled devices and Apple AirPod Pros at a 28% discount.

You can shop this article by category by clicking on the links below, or keep reading to see all of the best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more.

Early Labor Day tech deals

Snag this Apple watch for $100 off its regular price of $399. Along with wellness features like workout tracking and measuring your blood oxygen level, the Series 7 watch is also the most durable Apple Watch ever built, according to the brand.

These popular smart lights from Philips Hue are on sale for over 40% off this Labor Day, with an additional 15% off at checkout. Once you download the Hue Bluetooth app, you can add up to ten smart bulbs and get access to 16 million colors, according to the brand. The lights are also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Waterproof and durable, this bluetooth speaker can be used almost anywhere and is on sale now for 17% off. According to Bose, the battery can last for up to six hours, and reviewers continue to be surprised by the high sound quality and battery life for such a small speaker.

Turn your home into a smart home and save 43% off on this pack of four smart plugs. According to the brand, they are both Alexa and Google Assistant compatible and allow you to control and set timers for your lights, electronics and other household gadgets with the KMC app.

With the weather turning cooler, you may be inspired to get outdoors and enjoy the brisk air. Keep track of your steps and walking goals with a sleek fitness tracker. This option tracks your steps, heart rate, sleep monitor, blood pressure and more. Right now, you can save 40% ahead of the holiday weekend.

If you're looking to upgrade or add a home security system, this HD camera offers night vision, live video recording and two-way audio. The brand says you can easily monitor your home with a mobile app and right now you can save $42 at Walmart.

Best Buy is offering $20 off on the second generation Nest Mini. Featuring Google Assistant capabilities, you'll be able to play music, check the weather, set timers and more — by just saying "Hey Google!" Featuring four colorways with a sleek design, you'll be able to place this device anywhere in your home.

Now's your chance to upgrade your home with an Alexa — at 53% off! This smart device allows you to video call, set up appointments and reminders, check the weather and even control other Alexa-enabled devices throughout your home.

This Labor Day you can grab the Fire 8 Tablet at 22% off and have all your favorite apps (including streaming and the Kindle) at your fingertips. According to the brand, you have up to 12 hours of watching, listening and reading in a single charge.

If you've been thinking of making the transition to electronic readers, you can grab this Kindle at 28% off! This lightweight e-reader features a glare-free screen that adjusts the brightness to indoor and outdoor lighting — and enough storage for thousands of titles.

Track your fitness in style with this chic Fitbit Luxe. Featuring a sleek and slim design, you'll be able to track your steps, sleep, heart rate and more. Right now you can grab select colors at 28% off.

With the start of a new school year and getting back into a routine, a laptop might be on the top of your shopping list. Right now, you can save 44% off on an Acer Chromebook, which features an intel processor for fast connection and playback and up to 10 hours of battery life, says the brand.

Labor Day weekend is a great time to upgrade your favorite Apple products, including the latest model of the 10.2-inch iPad. Right now you can save $50 at both Best Buy and Target. Featuring retina display and 10 hours of battery life, you can stream your favorite video apps, listen to music, read, surf the web and so much more.

This restored Acer Aspire laptop is currently $100 off, meaning you can grab a 15-inch laptop with 256GB of storage for under $500. According to the website, this laptop has been fully restored, inspected and tested by the Walmart Restored Program and offers an option to return within 90 days of purchase.

Early Labor Day headphone and earbud deals

These headphones from JBL have over 11,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and are on sale now for under $30. Not only can the battery last for up to 40 hours, according to JBL, but they're also lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day.

Ahead of Labor Day, Apple is offering up to 28% off across multiple retailers on their AirPod Pros. Featuring noise-cancellation buds, the brand says these AirPods offer up to 24 hours of battery life where you'll be able to listen to music, answer calls and more!

These simple-designed wired earbuds are under $8 right now. According to the brand, the silicone buds offer a comfortable fit, powerful sound and a cord slider to prevent tangling.

With over 315,000 Amazon ratings, you can grab these bluetooth wireless earbuds starting at 35% off, that's bluetooth earbuds for $26! According to the brand, these earbuds are waterproof, sweat-proof, and offer up to six hours of playtime.

Grab a trendy pair of over-ear headphones for under $25 this Labor Day weekend with this Beribes pick. The brand says the design offers all day comfort and you can enjoy up to 65 hours of playtime in a single charge.

According to the brand, these noise-cancelling headphones will mute the world around you and offers up to 35 hours of playtime, making them a great option for traveling, commuting and more. With over 18,000 Amazon ratings, one reviewer wrote, "I really like these headphones for listening to music or media on a plane, which is the primary purpose that I bought them for."

Ahead of the long weekend, Beats is offering various deals on certain colors of the Solo3, including this rose-gold pair which you can save up to $68 on. The brand says the award-winning sound design headphones allows you to control music, phone calls and Siri, all from the on-ear controls.

These high-performance Powerbeats feature comfortable and adjustable ear hooks that are perfect for running, high-endurance workouts and more. According to the brand, it comes with a built-in microphone to take calls and is water-resistant. Choose from seven different colors and save 20% this Labor Day.

Early Labor Day TV and accessory deals

If you're looking to upgrade your TV setup, now is the perfect time to get a great deal. This highly rated wall mount is 24% off for a limited time and fits most flat screen TV's ranging from 47 to 84 inches.

You can grab a Fire Stick prior to Labor Day weekend at 40% off! Save $20 on this must-have streaming device which features an Alexa voice remote and the ability to stream millions of your favorite TV shows and movies. Featuring a simple set up, the brand says it's compatible with most TV's and just needs a WiFi connection.

An Apple TV allows you to watch your favorite streaming apps and connects all of your Apple devices, including your phone, iPad, laptop and TV. According to the brand, this device features crisp video playback and right now, you can grab this streaming device at 33% off.

Save 47% off a 24-inch Smart TV, which features an Alexa voice remote and built-in Fire TV. With over 81,000 ratings, you'll be able to stream all of your favorite shows, movies and more.

If you're looking to upgrade to a bigger TV, now's the chance to save $100 on this 50-inch Smart TV. According to the brand, the screen features 1080p high-definition resolution and has access to all of your favorite streaming apps.

Get the home theater experience and save up to $800 on this 86-inch LG Smart TV. The brand says you'll experience an advanced "life-like picture" which adjusts with the sound, depending on what you're watching.