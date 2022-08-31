Nordstrom just marked down over 10K must-haves from Hoka, Levi's and more

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

With fall just around the corner, we're on the lookout for ways to save on fashion staples for the new season. While early Labor Day fashion sales have been on our radar, Nordstrom's newly dropped Summer Sale caught us by (a very pleasant) surprise.

Today, the retailer marked down more than 10,000 items as part of the sale, and we found discounts as high as 64% off. Though the event is set to last through Sept. 12, we have a feeling some of the hottest deals will go fast, so don't wait too long to start shopping!

Whether you need a new pair of jeans or booties to go with the sweaters you can't wait to wear this fall, we scoured Nordstrom's Summer Sale so you don't have to. We found everything from cozy joggers to handbags, for as little as $13.

Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022

If you're ready for sweater weather, you probably want to add a few cozy sweaters to your fall lineup. This crewneck option comes in four different colors — purple, tan, black and gray — that are all on sale for 62% off right now.

Who doesn't need (or just really, really want) new denim for the season? We're loving this cropped Levi's style, which is on sale for 50% off right now.

It's never too early to think about winter accessories — especially when you spot a deal this good. These leather, silk-lined gloves are on deal for just $21 right now (in Peridot and Cherry), thanks to a 64% discount.

You can never go wrong with a pair of statement earrings. We found this stunning set on deal for 60% off, which means you'll save over $30 when you add them to your cart during the sale.

Need a dressier top for your return to the office? This smocked peplum blouse fits the bill without breaking the bank, thanks to a 60% markdown.

Corduroy and fall just go together. You can grab this button-up for 60% off before the season officially arrives — and be ready to kick it off in style.

With a nearly perfect rating from Nordstrom shoppers, these sandals seem to be a popular choice of footwear. Both the white and light blue versions of the shoe are on deal for 25% off right now, so you can save more than $10 during the retailer's big sale.

Tired of wearing old T-shirts to bed? Switch up your bedtime look with this pajama top. It's on sale for $25, and the neutral color makes it easy to mix and match with bottoms you already own.

This ribbed top not only allows for a bit of stretch, but it can also add some texture to your look. All four colors of the top are on sale, and you can save as much as 50% on select styles.

Both the multi-colored and clear styles of these hoop earrings are on sale for 40% off right now, so you can snag them for less than $30. They're a simple way to dress up any outfit, whether you're wearing a simple tee and jeans or a sweater dress.

This dress comes in 10 different colors, and eight of them are on sale for up to 40% off right now. The ruched midi makes for the perfect one-and-done outfit on its own, but you can also pair it with a blazer or denim jacket for easy layering.

This mixed-media handbag is the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. Aside from the jewel detailing, we love that the bag has a zip closure at the top and a roomy interior.

The good news about these booties? All three colors are on sale for 50% off right now. Whether you prefer black, pink or tan, now you can level up your fall footwear without breaking the bank.

With an elastic waist and wide leg pant, these bottoms won't make you sacrifice comfort for style. If you're looking for something a little brighter, you can also find the striped version of these bottoms on deal for 30% off.

Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day — even just a little? This maxi skirt would look great with your favorite white blouse and sandals — and it's on sale right now for 20% off.

The vintage look is in right now, and these sneakers are a practical way to get in on the trend. Though they're designed to be running shoes, we think they look chic enough to wear on a daily basis.

This halter top is just what you need for the summer-to-fall transition. Toss a blazer over it for the workday, or wear it alone for brunch over the weekend.

If you live in joggers during the colder months of the year, here's another pair to add to your lineup. These dark green bottoms boast a drawstring waist, front zippered pockets and Zeltek moisture-wicking fabric.

Regardless of whether or not you perform intense workouts, a pair of recovery shoes can still benefit your feet, according to podiatrists. This top-rated recovery slide from Hoka is on sale for 25% off right now, so you can add them to your cart for less than $42.

If you want to get in on the woven leather trend, this handbag is one way to do it. It features a top handle and an adjustable shoulder strap, so you can adjust the way you carry it, depending on your outfit.

Thanks to a 20% discount, you can find pairs of Hoka sneakers on deal at Nordstrom. The brand has become a favorite of celebrities and has also received the seal of approval from podiatrists. According to the brand, the Bondi 7 running shoe has "the most cushioning of any road shoe in the Hoka One One lineup."