18 top-rated products to shop for during Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Amazon Prime Day is still temporarily suspended, but that doesn't mean you have to wait around to score some savings. Right now, the online retail giant is slashing prices on some of its bestsellers for its first-ever Big Summer Sale Event — and we found some major deals.

Now through Sept. 7, shoppers can score over 50% off apparel, footwear, home items, electronics and more. The best part? Amazon is dropping daily deals — plus, you can find savings on noteworthy brands like Adidas and Casper, among others.

To help you discover some of the best savings, we rounded up style, electronics, home and kitchen deals you won't want to miss.

Whether you need some outdoor tools to finish up that summer yard work or office essentials to upgrade your work-from-home environment, you'll find unbeatable discounts during Amazon's Big Summer Sale Event.

Best style deals

Right now, you can score these top-rated compression leggings for under $8. They're made with a blend of polyester and spandex and are designed to provide maximum support in the waist.

As we approach fall, you'll want a lightweight top that will keep you warm when the sun goes down. This one from Under Armour has a half-zip neckline and comes in eight colors. The stretchy material makes it a good choice for anyone trying to stay comfortable while active.

These Puma sneakers will take you from the gym to an afternoon of running errands. They have a breathable upper and a supportive rubber sole.

Beat the heat in these shorts made with a blend of nylon and spandex. They have a four-inch inseam and flat stitching that won't rub against your skin when you move around.

Whether you want to block the sun or pair your leggings with a sporty accessory, you can't go wrong with this classic cap. It comes in five trendy colors and sports the Adidas logo in the front and back.

Right now, you can get these athletic shorts for over 45% off. They're made with moisture-wicking material and come in fourteen colors.

Dress up this jumpsuit for a family get-together or wear it while relaxing on the couch. The polyester-blend material is super soft, and the drawstring waist is adjustable for a comfortable fit.

Best home and kitchen deals

For only $20, you can add a whole new set of recipes to your weekly dinner schedule thanks to this kitchen accessory. This slow cooker has three heat settings, a ceramic lid and a removable interior for easy storage and cleaning.

If you haven't purchased Turkish cotton towels, now is the time. This 100% cotton towel is super absorbent and fast-drying. It's also lightweight and easy to roll up if you're traveling.

Add this comfortable pillow to your cart if you're looking for a good night's rest. It's made with a soft cotton exterior and a 100% down interior. The two-inch side panel is designed to give you optimal neck support while you sleep, and the pillow is machine washable for easy care.

With this compact egg cooker, you'll never have to worry about messing up a batch of hard-boiled eggs again.

The Dash Rapid Electric Egg Cooker has over 16,300 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It can cook up to six eggs at once and easily fits in a small kitchen area.

If pet hair is a problem in your household, you may want to look into this Bissell vacuum. Currently, it's on sale for $60 off the original price. It traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum with a sealed bag so you don't have to worry about the mess escaping after you clean.

Add some extra protection against those seasonal allergens with this air purifier from TaoTronics. It's designed to remove up to 99% of impurities in the air and comes with neat functions like a timer, air quality monitor and auto mode so it can do its job while you're away.

Don't have time to clean your floors? This robot vacuum will do all the work for you. In addition to the vacuum function, it can also mop your floors and works on tile, hardwood or laminate surfaces.

Best electronics deals

Whether you're working out or cleaning around the house, these wireless earphones could be your next favorite accessory. They're available in four colors and run on a 15-hour battery.

The JBL Charge 4 speaker is Bluetooth compatible, waterproof and can connect to multiple smart devices at one time.

Strengthen your WiFi with the Google Nest router pack. It's easy to set up and allows you to monitor WiFi speeds and connectivity from an app on your smartphone.

These bestsellers boast over 38,600 five-star reviews from verified shoppers on Amazon. They're a TODAY editor favorite, offered in 15 colors and currently 33% off!

