I keep these durable headphones on me at all times — and they're only $10

When I found the Panasonic ErgoFit earbuds, I was immediately intrigued by the 38,000 verified five-star reviews. At only $10, I was willing to give them a shot.

They're available in 15 colors, but I got the plain white ones and was happy with their sleek look.

The sleek design is an added plus! Megan Foster

The Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds are designed to provide ultimate comfort, style and quality listening. They come with three sizes of earpads to ensure the perfect fit.

I initially tried the small pads on the earbuds, but I realized they didn't cut out much outside noise. I swapped them for the medium ones and quickly noticed that the noise isolation was much better.

I'll be the first to admit I'm not a snob when it comes to sound quality, but there are plenty of verified buyers who are more than satisfied with it.

"Music is crystal clear and detailed, great bass, incredible sound staging," a verified reviewer wrote. "For this price, it is a steal."

One of my favorite characteristics of the Panasonic ErgoFit Earbuds is that they stay in place when I'm active. I use them at the gym and I'm always confident that they'll stay put until I take them out. In addition, the generous length of the cord allows me to move my phone around without yanking the earbuds out of my ears.

"These truly do fit well. They have an oval shape instead of a round one and they fit so nicely in my ear and don't fall out." Amazon

The earbuds are also surprisingly durable for the price. I'm able to wrap the cord tightly without it getting damaged — despite my tendency to throw them in the bottom of my cluttered backpack.

One verified buyer also noted their tough nature. "These earbuds are very tough … I can't count the number of times they have been yanked forcefully from my ears after catching on something, and I thought this time for sure they'd be broken, but they always survived."

When it comes down to it, I've been extremely impressed with these headphones. They can be conveniently stored, the sound quality is on-point and the price is unbeatable.

Thanks to my trusted buds, I'll never have a boring run on the treadmill again.

