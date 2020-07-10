Amazon released a list of customer favorites — here's what they're buying

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're looking for anti-aging skin care products or need to stock up on kitchen essentials, you can always count on Amazon for endless options.

With so many brands and products to choose from, the retailer makes it easy to browse for popular items with its bestsellers, most-wished-for and gift ideas lists. And this week, Amazon released a summer edition of its customers' most-loved styles.

The list includes the top 45 buyer favorites in the beauty, style and home categories that have a 4-star average or higher and thousands of reviews. So if you're looking for the must-have summer dress of the season or need to replace towels in the linen closet, this list has you covered.

Below are some of our favorite Amazon bestselling summer items. You'll want to add all of these to your cart!

Style

Thanks to Amazon reviews, finding the perfect summer dress doesn't have to be difficult. This floral print maxi dress has over 1,200 verified reviews and a 4.3-star rating. It features a button-down front and has a figure-flattering silhouette.

Step into summer with a pair of these bestselling sandals. According to customers, the cushioned sole and versatile style are among the characteristics that make these shoes so popular. And the fact that you can get them for under $30 means you can add a couple of pairs to your closet.

Trying to find a breathable top for the summer? Look no further than this racerback tank with over 1,200 verified positive reviews. It's made with a stretchy lightweight material, available in 16 colors and has a unique criss-cross design on the back.

Go to the beach or pool in style while wearing this vintage lace swimsuit from Cupshe. It has an impressive 4.4-star rating and one customer says wearing it makes them feel confident and beautiful.

Beauty

If you're looking for a beauty gadget that will leave you feeling refreshed and awake, look no further than this top-selling ice roller. It's designed to calm skin and minimize under-eye dark circles.

Sun protection is essential for the whole family and thanks to positive reviews, this sunscreen landed itself on Amazon's most-loved list. While the Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen is designed to minimize harmful UVA and UVB rays, customers are also fond of the pleasant banana smell.

With over 1,000 positive reviews from verified buyers, this dry shampoo is a must for oily hair. The popular formula is designed to absorb dirt and grease that may build up on your hair between washes and has a refreshing scent.

It's no secret that some people are dealing with dry and cracked skin from washing their hands. Try this bestselling hand cream, which is formulated with shea butter and coconut oil to soothe skin.

If you're trying to find the perfect skin care duo, Mario Badescu made the hunt a whole lot easier. This bundle includes two facial sprays that help deliver hydration and nourishment to your skin. The green tea bottle is filled with antioxidants to aid against aging, and the rosewater option helps clarify skin.

Over time your makeup collection may get expensive, but this affordable essential won't break the bank. The L'Oreal Paris Voluminous mascara has over 3,400 verified five-star reviews and comes in multiple colors like black, burgundy, cobalt blue and more. Buyers say that it doesn't clump or smudge and that it has a long-lasting formula.

Home

Finding a good towel can totally change up your morning routine. We found this one from AmazonBasics that boasts over 2,900 verified reviews and a 4.4-star average rating. One customer said the towels make their life easier because they are soft, quick-drying and affordable.

Cooking the perfect hard-boiled egg is easier said than done, but it doesn't have to be thanks to this petite rapid egg cooker from Dash. It can cook up to six eggs at once and over 2,000 verified buyers give it the thumbs up.

If you don't have space for an outdoor grill but still want to experience the joys of burgers and jerk chicken, we recommend looking into this top-rated grill and griddle hybrid from Cuisinart. It's on sale for under $70 and it has a remarkable five-star rating from over 5,000 verified buyers.

Sometimes, the best products are the most basic — which is why these reusable shopping bags have a 4.8-star rating from happy customers. "I love being able to wash them and therefore put my gorgeous produce right into a clean bag," said one verified buyer. "They are very roomy and the straps fit comfortably over my shoulder."

Organize your fridge with these glass meal prep containers. The clear sides make it easy to see what you're storing so you don't end up with spoiled food. They're also easy to take on the go when you're packing a picnic or putting together a healthy lunch.

This bestselling throw blanket from Home Soft Things will make cozying up on the couch better than ever. It comes in 42 colors so you're bound to find one that matches your home decor and customers say they're obsessed with the soft microfiber material.

Cook everything from meat to vegetables in this vibrant dutch oven with over 2,000 positive verified reviews. The cast iron oven features helpful details like side handles and a non-stick enamel coating.

