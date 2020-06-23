10 trendy style deals that will brighten your summer wardrobe

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is finally here, and many folks are embracing the warmer days with backyard barbecues, a visit to the park or dining outside at their local restaurant. Adding to the uplifting summer spirit are fashion brands that are slashing prices on some of season's hottest trends.

Style expert Sydney Sadick joined TODAY to share some of the best fashion sales happening right now. You can score a deep discount on everything from practical swimwear to trendy jumpsuits and much, much more!

Summer is the season for white pants, and these jeans can take you anywhere from the beach to an outdoor bar. The straight fit elongates legs while the slimming high-rise fit flatters the midsection.

This woven sun hat is practical and stylish. It's crafted with a soft cotton weave that makes for an effortless warm-weather look.

Sadick notes that a versatile swimsuit top like this one can double as a top when paired with a pair of white shorts, jeans or a skirt. This one has a simple strapless silhouette and comes in five colors.

Sadick says this jumpsuit is super comfortable and easy to wear all summer long. Thanks to the basic design, it pairs well with accessories like a piece of statement jewelry or a simple tote.

These sleek sandals feature a reflective snakeskin print upper and a faux leather footbed. Though a day of walking around may require a comfortable pair of sneakers, these sandals are great for dressing up a look for the evening or running errands during the day.

These oversize sunglasses from Urban Outfitters come in light brown, black and beige tortoise. The frames have a trendy hexagonal shape that will spruce up your outfit for a day outdoors.

If your closet is looking a bit bland, this bright indigo shirt will give it a pop of color. Thanks to the relaxed style, it pairs well with slim-fitting pants.

You can embrace the popular tie-dye trend with this reusable face mask from Jill Zarin. Each one is made with a blend of cotton and polyester, and hand-dyed.

The vibrant colors in the BaubleBar Reinette Raffia Hoop Earrings are ideal if you want to add a bold twist to your outfit. They feature shiny gold plating and dyed raffia fiber wrapping.

Sadick says this universally flattering shirt can suit women of all shapes and sizes. It has a muscle tee cut, a scoop neckline and a relaxed fit that's designed to keep you cool on hot days.

