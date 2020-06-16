Is it safe to go to a barbecue? Summer party safety in the age of COVID-19

A summer without backyard barbecues is as hard to imagine as a fall without pumpkin spice. But as many states are still battling new cases of coronavirus, it's looking like many of us won't be attending a lot big grilling events this year.

Still, if restaurants are starting to reopen for dine-in service again, surely it's safe enough to eat outdoors together? Not so fast, say experts who all agree gatherings could be one of this summer's biggest hazards. TODAY Food recently spoke with a few infectious disease specialists about how to safely socialize moving forward, especially if you're serving — or attending an event with — food.

Here's what they want you to consider if you plan on hosting or attending a backyard barbecue this summer.

How big is too big?

"There is no one-size-fits-all answer (as) to whether one can host or attend a summer barbecue or any other gathering," said Dr. Rashid A. Chotani, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Health Central. First, it's important to consider the size of your gathering, but how big is too big?

According to Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center, it depends on how big your yard is. It also depends on what your governor has declared is the maximum size for gatherings in your state. "That number could go up or down over time depending on whether case numbers are rising or falling in your area," she explained. "Within the confines of that number, you want to make sure there is enough space for your guests to stay 6 feet apart from each other."

None of the doctors TODAY spoke with were able to provide a specific host-to-guest ratio since there are so many variables at play. But according to Dr. Sharon Nachman, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, your party is too big if you can't easily see everyone from wherever you're standing. Alternatively, if you get to a party and it seems way bigger than you were anticipating, it's OK to go home if you feel uncomfortable.

Who should I invite?

Next, consider who you're inviting. While making a guest list, Chotani recommended making notes about the age, health status and general comfort level of all guests, as well as your own immediate family. If you or anyone in your family is sick — or caring or living with someone who is sick or immunocompromised — you should avoid gatherings.

"Ask yourself if you know who is there and how careful they have been — and does it match with what you do for protecting your family," added Nachman.

It's also wise to pay extra attention to the weather. All of the doctors TODAY spoke with stressed the importance of having your gathering outside where, ideally, there is more space to social distance properly. If there's a good chance of rain where guests would seek shelter together indoors, it's probably best to postpone or cancel the event. Conversely, if you're attending a barbecue and it starts to rain, it's OK to head home if you think heading inside will be too cramped.

Are certain dishes are more dangerous?

Serve snacks in individual ramekins or little baggies. ncognet0 / Getty Images stock

In terms of food, Chotani suggested following some of the best practices restaurants are using. Avoid shared dishes like chips, crudité platters and dips. Also opt for disposable dishes and utensils. The virus can, in some cases, be transmitted from an infected person to another guest if they touch the same item. According to Doron, the best way to ensure guest safety is to individually wrap meals, too. However, if you don't have the time or resources to do that, don't worry. "Sandwiches spaced apart sufficiently on a tray such that everyone touches only their own would work, too," said Doron.

Another thing to to keep in mind for any barbecue is how to guard against foodborne illnesses. While people are susceptible to these types illnesses every day, now home cooks should be especially vigilant about food safety given that it's best avoid an unnecessary trip to the hospital. A trip to the emergency room caused by an upset stomach could end up taking a lot longer these days, plus you may be exposing yourself to patients fighting COVID-19.

"I always worry about food and ongoing exposure to heat," said Nachman. "Dishes that allow for bacteria to grow, like those containing mayonnaise, can lead to problems."

She cited rice as another "classic for GI illnesses" and insisted that it's important to keep cold dishes cold and hot dishes hot.

Is there a safe way to serve condiments and drinks?

Buy individual beverage cans or bottles instead of setting up a communal drinking station. Jutta Klee / Getty Images stock

Perhaps the trickiest food components of a summer barbecue are typically communal items like the condiments and drinks. Doron recommended putting out condiment packets and instructing guests to only touch what they're taking. If you can't find packets, Nachman recommended setting up small amounts of condiments in pre-filled mini paper cups. If you don't want to go the individual pre-portioned route, Chotani said you should appoint one person to serve food, one to serve condiments and one to serve drinks.

If you can't have a server manning a drink station with pitchers, keep hand sanitizer near nearby. Also, don't forget that when it's hot outside, guests shouldn't be without water.

"We want everyone to stay hydrated and drink lots of water" said Nachman. The best case scenario, according to Doron, is providing drinks in individual cans or bottles guests can help themselves to.

As a guest, if you want to bring your own beverages that's fine, but don't be offended if the host says they would prefer to handle most elements of food service.

Do guests need to wear masks and gloves?

All people serving food or drinks should wear masks and gloves, but do guests have to wear them?

None of the doctors stressed wearing gloves for guests, but Doron said it would be ideal for people to wear masks after they finish eating, especially if they are within 6 feet of each other.

As a guest, it's important to follow any rules the host has set in place to ensure the safety of the group.

What else can I do to minimize risk?

"The good news is that the virus that causes COVID-19 is easy to kill," said Doron. "Any household disinfectant should do the trick."

Before, during and after the party, she recommended thoroughly disinfecting all high-touch areas your guests have access to. Remember to pay special attention to your bathroom. Guests will probably ask to use it and no one wants to be known as the host who ran out of hand soap or toilet paper at a summer barbecue this year.