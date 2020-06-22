Amazon's Big Style Sale just started — here's everything you need to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While the summer season typically calls for barbecues and beach hangouts on major holidays, it also calls for one event shoppers like us look forward to every year: Amazon Prime Day. While the main shopping event has been postponed until further notice this year, the giant retailer is still providing major savings during its first Big Style Sale.

The Amazon fashion sale began at 12 a.m. PST Monday and is slated to be full week's worth of savings from both big-name brands and small retailers in fashion. CNBC reports that the sale might last as long as 10 days.

To help you navigate through Amazon's June sale, we’ve gathered a few tips in order to help you score the best finds. Read on for all you’ll need to know about the big event.

What is Amazon’s “Big Style Sale?”

The sale is set to be a full week’s worth of deals on fashion styles and staples across all categories, from comfortable leggings and slimming jeans to basic T-shirts and blouses. You can expect discounts to be as high as 80% on select items. The event has not been deemed as a replacement for the postponed Amazon Prime Day, but will likely offer an equal amount of savings in the meantime.

The sale will include major brands such as Adidas, Lucky Brand, American Apparel, J. Crew and Levi's.

When is Amazon’s “Big Style Sale?”

The sale starts at 12 a.m. PST on June 22 and is expected to last up to 10 days.

Who can shop Amazon’s “Big Style Sale?”

Anyone is eligible to snag some savings during the Big Style Sale, and you won’t need an Amazon Prime account in order to take advantage of most of the deals. However, as with any other purchase, you will need an Amazon account to participate.

How does Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” work?

Much like Prime Day, this will be a rotating selection of deals that varies by the day. There will also be “Deals of the Day” and “Lightning Deals” that you often see on Prime Day, which have expirations of their own. Deals of the Day usually last until the last item is purchased, while Lightning Deals are only available for a certain window of time on a given date.

What are the best Amazon "Big Style Sale" deals?

The deals have already started, and the Shop TODAY team will be rounding up the best of the bunch throughout the week. Here are a few to get you started:

Women's clothing on sale

A T-shirt dress is a versatile item in any wardrobe, and the breathable fit makes it easy to stay cool and fashionable. This dress from Amazon is currently on sale for 50% off.

These leggings are currently a bestseller, with many reviewers raving about the comfortable fabric and convenient pocket.

Maxi dresses have long been a summer staple, but this off-shoulder look adds an extra touch that is perfect for the warmer months. This chic black dress from Amazon with more than 100 reviews is on sale today for more than 35% off the original price, making it an affordable way to upgrade your wardrobe.

These high-waisted leggings are breathable and comfortable, according to one reviewer. All four styles are on sale and are the perfect go-to leggings for running errands or relaxing in the house. You can catch them on sale for 15% off right now.

An easy sundress makes styling outfits effortless, and you can make endless combinations with each of the four styles of this T-shirt dress that are currently on sale for more than 30% off.

These moisture-wicking yoga shorts will keep you cool when your go-to leggings start to get a bit too warm. They have over 2,700 verified five-star reviews so far.

This fashionable find from Amazon's fashion brand is on sale for 35% off of the original price and is perfect for summer wear. It is available in four different colors and designs and can be dressed up or down all season long.

A stylish pair of jeans can be a staple in your summer wardrobe, but a pair that you can snag on sale is even better! Whether you prefer a light or dark wash or want to go bold with a snake print jean, you can find each of these styles at a discounted price on sale today.

This comfy tee is another comfortable basic from the Amazon Essentials line. It's made of breathable material and is perfect for everyday wear.

A basic T-shirt that you can transition from season to season should be easy to style or fashionable enough to wear alone. This tee from Lucky Brand features a puff-sleeve design that makes it a step-up from your usual go-to shirt.

A breathable tank top can be paired with shorts, but this tank top can also be paired with a blazer for office wear. The embroidery detail makes for an eye-catching design that is bound to score you some compliments, no matter which color or style you choose.

Denim skirts are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. You can dress this comfortable skirt down with a pair of sneakers or pair them with sandals and a nice blouse for an outfit that is ready for summer wear. Even better? You can save more than $18 as part of today's sale.

Today, you can find up to 40% off select styles from Levi's, including these stylish mid-length shorts from the brand. No matter the wash you prefer, you can find each style on sale today.

Trade your denim shorts for this denim-inspired wrap dress! It’s now on sale for nearly 30% off, so you can snag this fashionable find for less than $50.

Pair patterned shorts with a basic T-shirt and white sneakers for a casual outfit that you can dress up with some statement jewelry. These breathable shorts from J.Crew are available in both solid and patterned prints, so you can mix and match for outfit combinations throughout the summer.

This simple flat sandal can easily transition from summer to fall, whether you pair it with a pair of jeans or a sundress. The insole is also cushioned with foam padding, making for a comfortable fit.

These sneakers are stylish and affordable — no wonder the Duchess of Cambridge can't get enough of them! They're currently available in more than a dozen colors and have earned more than 400 reviews on Amazon.

For a comfortable fit, these sandals boast a memory foam insole. The wrap-around closure makes for an effortlessly chic look — pair it with a breezy dress for an easy outfit this summer.

Men's clothing on sale

These shorts are made from a stretchable and breathable cotton-blend fabric that is perfect for summer wear. They're available in four different colors to suit any guy's wardrobe and also feature a hidden cellphone pocket for added convenience.

A button-up can be dressed up or dressed down, and luckily this shirt comes in seven different styles to choose from. The stretchable material is also machine washable, keeping care at a minimum so you can easily rotate between styles.

Whether he plans on hitting the golf course over the next few months or simply prefers the look of a polished polo, this shirt offers a colorful and classic take on the classic top. With over 100 reviews, this polo has earned a nearly-perfect 4.5-star rating and is currently on sale for 30% off the original price.

With big savings on Levi's, you can snag men's jeans on sale that can be worn no matter the season. This particular style is on sale for more than 45% off, but only for a limited time.

Adidas styles are on sale for up to 30% off, which means you can snag comfortable basics like these fleece shorts at a price you'll love.

There are plenty of opportunities to save on men's swimwear during the Big Style Sale, and you can currently save 30% off on this summer-ready pair of shorts from Nautica.

These comfortable sandals from Amazon are as fashionable as they are affordable. The polished leather upper combined with the comfortable gel insole makes them a great pick to wear all day without compromising comfort.

Plenty of styles from New Balance are on sale as part of Monday's "Deal of the Day," so you can save more than 30% on fashionable and comfortable sneakers like these.

