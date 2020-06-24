20 items everyone is buying during Amazon's Big Style Sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon's Big Style Sale is underway, and new deals are dropping daily. Brands like Kate Spade, Fossil and J. Crew have popped up across the site, and shoppers are scoring deep discounts on everything from comfortable sneakers to summer dresses.

While you can find plenty of style basics to add to your closet, there are a few items that have increased in popularity during the sale. So we did all the work for you and found the trending styles everyone is adding to their cart right now.

Some Shop TODAY favorites include a flattering pair of tummy control shorts and a versatile pair of sneakers that are perfect for outdoor activities this summer. And don't worry, we also have you covered with some of the best deals on popular brands like Skechers, Levi's and more.

Read on to see some of the most popular items from Amazon's Big Style Sale.

Most popular style deals

We searched through Amazon's Movers and Shakers to see what everyone is adding to their carts during the retailer's Big Style Sale. The list showcases items that have spiked in sales and popularity over the past 24 hours. Here's what's trending right now.

Over the past 24 hours, the Core 10 High Waist Leggings saw a sales increase of 28,315%. The wildly popular fashion basic features a soft, moisture-wicking fabric that has a four-way stretch for comfort.

These lightweight New Balance sneakers crawled into Amazon's top 50 list after a 2,063% increase in sales. Thanks to a foam midsole, the comfortable kicks are designed for support and stability for those long walks.

These tummy control shorts are a trendy summer style staple. The flattering silhouette features a convenient side pocket and a high-rise waist.

"Ododos are my go-to for pretty much everything," said one verified buyer. "Great with t-shirts, tunics, or whatever you choose."

The Superga platform sneakers are up 196% in popularity. The fashion-forward sneakers are made with a sturdy rubber sole, but you can also score the brand's classic, Kate Middleton-approved Cotu style on sale too.

You can never go wrong with a pair of Crocs. The current No. 1 bestseller is made with 100% "Croslite," a foam resin material designed for softness and supportive cushioning. The lightweight clogs are waterproof and available in 41 colors.

This wire-free bra provides the perfect lift and is comfortable to boot. It's had a 44% increase in sales over the past day.

Slides are the perfect shoe to slip on if you're in a hurry or just need to check the mail. This classic Adidas style recently jumped 118% in sales.

Other noteworthy style deals

Here are some additional deals on Amazon bestsellers and popular brands we love.

The Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans have a form-fitting silhouette with a mid-rise design. They currently have over 1,300 verified five-star reviews, and buyers say that the stretch denim fabric is comfortable and flattering.

These cut-off shorts pair well with everything from a relaxed T-shirt to a lightweight blouse. The medium blue wash is classic, and the waistline sits directly above the hip.

The Sketchers On-The-Go Brilliancy Sandals have over 1,400 verified reviews and a 4.6-star rating. They have fabric straps that keep your foot in place and a flexible sole that's designed for all-day comfort.

Available in 42 colors, this shirt is a good staple for any summer wardrobe. It's made with lightweight and breathable fabric suitable for those warm days ahead.

This petite crossbody features sleek leather and gold-tone hardware. The magnetic closure is a convenient addition when you need to grab your wallet or phone quickly.

Amazon's bestselling leggings have nearly 11,000 five-star reviews from verified buyers. The spandex-blend fabric makes them a good option for working out, lounging or running errands.

If you're trying to take advantage of the warm weather, you'll want a pair of these sneakers. Whether you're running, walking or training, your feet will love the support and the breathable mesh sides.

The Paige Denim Boot Cut Jeans have a traditional look and a slim-fit silhouette. The trendy jeans also feature details like copper hardware and contrast stitching. Snag a pair while they're still on sale!

This stainless steel watch comes in multiple styles and features details like a leather band, a stopwatch and dials to track the date.

These classic jeans have over 4,800 verified five-star reviews on Amazon. The super-stretch material provides a form-fitting look and the waistband features a tummy-slimming panel. "They are incredibly comfortable without sacrificing the look of real jeans," one buyer explained.

This popular Adidas duffel bag is here to help you with your packing needs. It has a main compartment and pockets on the side for extra storage or dirty clothes.

The name says it all. These top-rated sneakers are designed to feel like you're walking on a cloud. Available in over 25 colorways, the Amazon bestseller has over 2,800 verified reviews and a 4.5-star average rating.

This compact bi-fold wallet has a slim design that's easy to fit in a purse or your pocket. It has three card slots and a zip-closure pouch that can be used for loose change. What more could you ask for in a wallet?

