Amazon's Big Style Sale ends Sunday! Here's how to score up to 70% off

While the summer season typically calls for barbecues and beach hangouts on major holidays, it also calls for one event shoppers like us look forward to every year: Amazon Prime Day. While the main shopping event has been postponed until further notice this year, the giant retailer is still providing major savings during its first Big Style Sale.

The Amazon fashion sale began at 12 a.m. PST on Monday and has provided several exciting deals from huge brands. The sale is set to end at 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday.

To help you navigate through the rest of Amazon's style sale, we’ve gathered a few tips in order to help you score the best finds. Read on for all you’ll need to know about the big event.

What is Amazon’s “Big Style Sale?”

The sale is nearly a full week’s worth of deals on fashion styles and staples across all categories, from comfortable leggings and slimming jeans to basic T-shirts and blouses. You can continue to expect discounts to be as high as 70% off on select items.

The sale has included major brands such as Adidas, Lucky Brand, American Apparel, J. Crew and Vera Bradley. There will also be several "Deals of the Day" and "Lightning Deals" that last for a limited time or until the product is out of stock.

What are the best Amazon "Big Style Sale" deals?

The deals have already started, and the Shop TODAY team has been rounding up the best of the bunch throughout the week. Here are a few to snag before the event ends on Sunday:

Women's clothing on sale

An easy sundress makes styling outfits effortless, and you can make endless combinations with each of the four styles of this T-shirt dress that are currently on sale for more than 30% off.

This fashionable shift dress is available in more than five different colors that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. It's the perfect pick for an easy workday outfit or a night out for dinner.

Looking for a few summer essentials? You can snag several styles of this tankini top on sale for up to 20% off in 12 different designs and colors. Plenty of reviewers found that it fits comfortably and is ready for any beach day.

Denim shorts are a style essential, and luckily all four styles of these bottoms from Lucky Brand are on sale, so you can get the look for less. Whether you prefer a cuffed short or a raw hem, you can find the style that works best for you for less than $30.

These adorable statement earrings are the perfect summer accessory. Pair them with a basic tee or with your go-to sundress to effortlessly elevate your look.

With more than 500 reviews, it's hard to believe that there are still pairs of this sandal in stock for 50% off. These sandals rank among the top 15 sandals for women on Amazon, likely because their memory foam footbed offers comfort without sacrificing style.

Slides are an easy shoe to throw on for beach days or for simply wearing around the house, and the convenience and comfort of this style has earned the shoe more than 800 verified reviews. You can catch select styles and sizes on sale for less than $20 as part of the Big Style Sale.

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can catch certain styles of these stylish crossbody bags from Vera Bradley on sale. The machine-washable bag is perfect for storing all of your summer essentials, whether you're running errands or going out for the day.

You can easily upgrade from a basic tee with the dozens of designs and styles available from Amaryllis Apparel. The loose fit makes it a breathable option for summer.

Espadrilles have long been on-trend, and this style is as comfortable as it is chic. Each of the four styles available features a cute studded design that can add some flair to any summer outfit.

This lightweight skirt from J.Crew Mercantile offers the trendy look of denim with the comfortable feel of cotton. The elastic waistband also offers a bit of stretch and allows you to move freely throughout the day.

Both styles of these fashionable sunglasses are on sale for more than 30% off during the Big Style sale and are the perfect way to complete any summer look.

Athletic apparel brand Onzie is offering 25% off of this chic breathable top that you can wear with leggings for your next workout or jeans for casual wear.

This mid-length dress is a breathable option for summer and is available in six lightweight colors. All styles are currently on sale for more than 30% off, so you can snag this fashionable find for less than $20.

There's never a wrong time to stock up on loungewear, and thanks to massive savings from American Apparel, you can grab standouts like these soft knit pants for $23.

Sleek all-white sneakers are an easy way to create a capsule wardrobe. As part of today's deals, this style from New Balance is currently on sale for more than 40% off, so you can save on comfort and style.

These leggings are currently a bestseller, with many reviewers raving about the comfortable fabric and convenient pocket.

These high-waisted leggings are breathable and comfortable, according to one reviewer. All four styles are on sale and are the perfect go-to leggings for running errands or relaxing in the house. You can catch them on sale for 15% off right now.

These moisture-wicking yoga shorts will keep you cool when your go-to leggings start to get a bit too warm. They have over 2,700 verified five-star reviews so far.

This fashionable find from Amazon's fashion brand is on sale for 32% off of the original price and is perfect for summer wear. It is available in four different colors and designs and can be dressed up or down all season long.

A stylish pair of jeans can be a staple in your summer wardrobe, and a pair that you can snag on sale is even better! Whether you prefer a light or dark wash or want to go bold with a snake print jean, you can find each of these styles at a discounted price.

This comfy tee is another comfortable basic from the Amazon Essentials line. It's made of breathable material and is perfect for everyday wear.

This tee from Lucky Brand features a puff-sleeve design that makes it a step-up from your usual go-to shirt.

A breathable tank top can be paired with shorts, but this tank top can also be paired with a blazer for office wear. The embroidery detail makes for an eye-catching design that is bound to score you some compliments, no matter which color or style you choose.

Denim skirts are a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. You can dress this comfortable skirt down with a pair of sneakers or pair them with sandals and a nice blouse for an outfit that is ready for summer wear. Even better? You can save more than $12 as part of today's sale.

You can find up to 40% off select styles from Levi's, including these stylish mid-length shorts from the brand. No matter the wash you prefer, you can find each style on sale today.

This simple flat sandal can easily transition from summer to fall, whether you pair it with a pair of jeans or a sundress. The insole is also cushioned with foam padding, making for a comfortable fit.

These sneakers are stylish and affordable — no wonder the Duchess of Cambridge can't get enough of them! They're currently available in more than a dozen colors and have earned more than 400 reviews on Amazon.

The wrap-around closure of this comfortable sandal makes for an effortlessly chic look — pair it with a breezy dress for an easy outfit this summer.

Men's clothing on sale

This lightweight tee is breathable enough for the summer months and is also crafted with UPF 15, so it provides some protection from the sun. All styles of the shirt are currently on sale for more than 30% off, so you can grab a few of these functional basics for your wardrobe.

Select styles of these quarter-zip sweatshirt are on sale for up to 25% off. Whether you need a lightweight sweatshirt for summer nights or need to get ahead on your fall wardrobe, you can save big on these sale finds.

Zoom calls just got a whole lot more fashionable with these dress shirts. All 17 styles of the shirt are on sale for up to 50% off, so you can stock up without breaking the bank.

If you didn't get a new wallet for Father's Day, you can snag this leather wallet on sale for 50% off as part of the Big Style Sale. There are 12 different colors to choose from, including solid leather and engraved designs that boast just enough room to hold all of the essentials.

Swimwear is yet another essential for the season, and these swim trunks from Nautica can be a great option for beach days thanks to the quick-dry material.

This rain jacket is lightweight enough for the summer months and can easily transition to fall wear. All seven styles of this jacket from Hawke & Co are currently on sale for $10 off the original price.

Whether you plan on camping or spending some time in the backyard, you'll want to relax without all of the pesky bugs. This hat is treated with an "Insect Shield" that claims to last up to 70 washes, and you can save up to 25% off on this functional accessory during today's sale.

Select styles from Nautica are currently on sale for up to 40% off as part of the Big Style Sale, so you can snag fashionable polos like these for just $17.

These lightweight shorts are a comfortable option for workouts or for casual wear. Not only are they currently on sale for more than 30% off, but they also have zippered pockets so you can keep the essentials with you at all times.

No matter the occasion, these shirts serve style thanks to their bold prints that are perfect for summer. All eight designs are on sale, so even if you'll be spending the summer at home, you can feel vacation vibes for less than $22.

These shorts are made from a stretchable and breathable cotton-blend fabric that is perfect for summer wear. They're available in four different colors to suit any guy's wardrobe and also feature a hidden cellphone pocket for added convenience.

A button-up can be dressed up or dressed down, and luckily this shirt comes in seven different styles to choose from. The stretchable material is also machine-washable, keeping care at a minimum so you can easily rotate between styles.

Whether he plans on hitting the golf course over the next few months or simply prefers the look of a polished polo, this shirt offers a colorful take on the classic top. With over 100 reviews, this polo has earned a 4.5-star rating and is currently on sale for 30% off the original price.

With big savings on Levi's, you can snag men's jeans on sale that can be worn no matter the season. This particular style is on sale for more than 45% off, but only for a limited time.

Adidas styles are on sale for up to 30% off, which means you can snag comfortable basics like these fleece shorts at a price you'll love.

There are plenty of opportunities to save on men's swimwear during the Big Style Sale, and you can currently save 30% off on this summer-ready pair of shorts from Nautica.

These comfortable sandals from Amazon are as fashionable as they are affordable. The polished leather upper combined with the comfortable gel insole makes them a great pick to wear all day without compromising comfort.

Plenty of styles from New Balance are on sale, so you can save more than 30% on fashionable and comfortable sneakers like these.

Breathable shorts are an essential for summer, and these stretch shorts from Under Armour are perfect for the season. The shorts have earned a 4.4-star rating from reviewers, making them Amazon’s choice for athletic shorts for men.

This polo is crafted with UV-protective fabric that can help keep any guy cool throughout the summer. It’s available in 35 different styles and has over 500 reviews from Amazon customers.

