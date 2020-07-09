Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You don't have to wait until November for huge savings on everything from clothing to home essentials.

Macy's Black Friday in July sale is here, and it's filled with deep discounts on everything you need right now. From a slimming pair of Spanx shorts to pots and pans for the kitchen, the retailer is slashing prices sitewide right now.

Through July 13, shoppers can score up to 70% off on apparel, footwear, home products and more. The best part? Each day brings new savings on some of the most popular items on the site.

We found some of the best deals including discounts of 40% off shapewear, 63% off cooking sets and much more. Read on to see more of our favorite finds from Macy's Black Friday in July sale.

Best apparel deals

Feel your best in any outfit with a little help from these Spanx shaping shorts. They're made with lightweight breathable fabric designed to contour your natural shape and smooth your midsection.

This classic top can be worn year-round with anything from a flowy skirt to a pair of dark-wash jeans. It features a pointed collar, a button-down closure and a relaxed fit.

Available in 11 colors, the Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Bermuda shorts will carry you through the summer in style. Right now, they're 50% off, which might make it tempting to add a few pairs to your cart.

Black pants are a classic piece that can be dressed up or dressed down. This pair has a flattering straight-leg silhouette and a tummy-control panel at the waist.

The lightweight fabric and flowy design of this dress make it a good choice when you're stuck in the summer heat. You can wear it as a boxy shirtdress or tie it above the hip for a form-flattering look.

If you find yourself relaxing around the house in the same two pairs of pants, you may want to add these to your loungewear collection. They have a drawstring waistband for optimal fit and a cozy fleece lining.

Best kitchen deals

Summer is the perfect time to cook up some pulled pork or fiesta rice for a family get-together. Thankfully, you can do it quickly and easily with the wildly popular 7-in-1 Instant Pot cooker.

This 24-piece food storage set is currently 60% off and includes circular, square and rectangular containers.

Save some money on coffee runs by brewing your own drink at home with this top-rated Nespresso machine. In addition to the main deluxe coffee maker, it comes with a frother and a set of 14 capsules.

Available for 63% off, the Gotham Steel Professional Series Cookware Set is a buy that can last you far beyond the summer. Each pot and pan is made with solid stainless steel and nonstick coating for easy clean-up.

These stylish slip-ons have a comfortable open-toe design and adjustable buckles. They also feature a sculpted footbed made for all-day comfort and support.

Whether you're going to the store or going out for a jog, it's a good idea to have a comfortable and breathable shoe. Right now, you can get this pair from Skechers for 50% off which brings them down to only $35.

We love the trendy yet simple look of these sandals because you can pair them with any summer look. They have a small wedge heel and a sole that's designed to provide you with traction.

You can't go wrong with a pair of classic canvas sneakers from Sperry Topsider. They have unique details like rust-proof eyelets and rawhide laces. Plus, they're crafted with a rubber outsole for durability.

Best bag and accessory deals

This versatile Kate Spade crossbody bag comes in black, pink or navy. If the classic design and leather exterior aren't enough to get you to add this to your cart, the 50% off discount may do the trick.

This embossed leather wallet is stylish and practical. The interior has everything you need: eight card slots, an ID pocket window, bill compartments and an interior slip pocket.

You can pack everything you need for the day (or even a weekend!) with this roomy tote bag. It has a polished look, gold-tone hardware and an interior pocket to organize summer essentials like sunglasses and sunscreen.

These gorgeous hoop earrings will take any outfit from day to night — and they're 70% off. Each set includes three pairs of hoops in 14-karat rose, yellow and white gold vermeil.

Best home deals

Turkish towels are designed to be super absorbent and soft. This one from the Hotel Collection comes in 15 colors which allows you to find a perfect match for your bathroom.

If your pillows are looking a bit worn down, now's the time to invest in a new set. The Tommy Hilfiger Classic pillows are 70% off and made with a soft cotton exterior.

Spruce up your next summer meal with these vibrant dinnerware pieces. They're also designed to be chip-resistant which makes them a good option if you're outdoors or have little ones.

A simple rug can make all the difference if you're trying to redecorate a room. We love this one because it mixes contemporary design with an elegant look.

