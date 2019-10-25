At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Finding the right shapewear comes with many questions: Is it good material? Does it roll down? Can it keep everything in the way you need it to? Does it actually work? The task is nothing short of daunting.
Luckily for you, the search for affordable shapewear may have just gotten easier thanks to some rave reviews from customers.
People say these Robert Matthew Shapewear Tummy Control Shorts do everything you need and more. This Jill Martin-approved brand is the top bestseller in Women's Shapewear on Amazon and reviewers can't stop talking about it.
Robert Matthew Shapewear Tummy Control Shorts
Made out of lightweight spandex and nylon material, these shapewear shorts are designed to tighten and flatten your stomach and legs. They are available in black and nude in sizes XS to 2XL.
One reviewer claimed that it even helped their posture. "It is a flexible fabric but it is thick enough to keep my posture in check," they wrote.
The most frustrating part of wearing high-waisted shapewear is the dreaded (and seemingly inevitable) point when it starts to roll down. Next thing you know, you're trying to discreetly adjust your shapewear that's now doing the exact opposite of its intended purpose.
The best part about these Tummy Control Shorts is that the reviewers say they don't roll down. They are said to be sturdy and stable, and people can't get enough of them.
"I also chose this particular shapewear because it does not have the number one shapewear complaint of rolling down one’s body," one person wrote. "It stays up really well! I’ve been sitting and standing and working in mine all day to give it a real test drive and I’m sold!"
