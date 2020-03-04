Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil revealed that spring will come early in 2020. Whether or not you believe it there’s no stopping the seasonal shift is only a couple of short weeks away.

To prepare for spring, Yahoo contributing editor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share the bestselling and top-rated products to pay attention to in the coming months.

You’ll see everything innovative beauty items to popular shapewear. There's even a wildly-popular device that will sanitize your phone and keys in just 10 minutes. Either way, these are the hottest products worthy of your shopping list.

Below, check out the must-have products that you'll be seeing everywhere this spring.

Bestselling and top-reviewed products

The popular Alleyoop Multitasker 4-in-1 makeup brush had an 8,000 person waitlist and sold out in just 15 minutes. One end has a sponge for makeup and the other has a blush brush, and inside, there's an eyebrow and eye shadow brush. Consider it your makeup bag's version of a Swiss Army knife!

This Amazon bestseller isn't just popular, it's affordable (and currently on sale for just $20). The high waist design has a slimming effect and offers support from your tummy to mid-thigh. Available in nude and black, the top-rated undergarment currently has over 1,800 verified 5-star reviews and one buyer said pointed out the shapewear's thick, yet breathable fabric.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The Clair Southwestern area rug from Wayfair is one of the bestselling items on the site and starts at just $22. It's made with a low-pill, easy-to-clean material and features a graphic, yet minimalist pattern that will give any room a complete style upgrade.

Since launching in May 2018, this bra sold out over five times. The popular style is designed to provide support sans uncomfortable wires. It also has a secure, four-level hook closure and a "no-slip" strip for optimal fit and comfort. It comes in black and four different shades of nude to suit various skin tones.

According to a study from the University of Arizona, your phone may carry more germs than the average toilet seat. An easy solution? A PhoneSoap!

This unique device disinfects your smartphone, keys, earbuds — pretty much anything that can fit in this sanitizer — using UV-C light, which is a known way to rid smooth surfaces of bacteria.

Dry your pup with the Soggy Doggy Super Shammy. The towel is made with ultra-fine microfiber chenille which is quick-drying and odor-resistant.

This eyebrow pencil was an Allure Best of Beauty award winner and its smudge-proof formula helps it last all day. Available in 10 different shades, Brow Wiz's ultra-slim retractable pencil that allows you to create precise hair-like strokes, mimicking brow hairs for a natural look.

Multiple celebrity brows are defined and filled with this pencil — including Michelle Obama's, Oprah WInfrey's, Jennifer Lopez's and the Kardashians'.

Post says one jar of this repair cream is sold every 20 seconds and it's currently a First Aid Beauty bestseller. Formulated with colloidal oatmeal — which is known to relieve itching and irritation caused by eczema — the rich cream is fast-absorbing and provides long-term hydration.

Head to Amazon to find these bestselling rain boots with over 1,700 verified five-star reviews. The fashion-blogger approved footwear comes in 13 colorways and keeps feet dry without sacrificing style.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!