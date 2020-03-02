Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Lipstick, blush and eye shadow have always been popular in the makeup world — but according to Bobbie Thomas, eyebrow products are now in the spotlight.

For years, eyebrows were an afterthought for some beauty lovers. They changed shape and style over time, but now more than ever, people are adding brow items to their regular routine.

Thomas stopped by TODAY to share the latest eyebrow trends along with the products that will help you achieve the look at home.

Microblading

This trend is a semi-permanent procedure loved by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Helen Mirren and Mandy Moore. Technicians use a needle-tipped tool to etch hair-like ink marks into the skin for a realistic and multidimensional brow look.

Browhaus NYC took TODAY on a tour of the process behind microblading. The initial treatment takes about two hours and it can last anywhere from one to two years. Though the procedure can range anywhere from $400 to $700, you can score a similar look at home with the affordable products below.

Eyebrow pencils

1. Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil

Thomas points out that although pencils aren't new, the shapes now offered are certainly innovative. This brow pencil is waterproof, long-wearing and goes on smooth. It has an angled applicator that allows for precise detailing.

Eyebrow pens

1. Glossier Brow Flick Detailing Pen

This detailing pen from Glossier is meant to fill, define and add depth to brows. It's a pen that's coveted by professionals and beauty bloggers, and can help you make natural strokes.

2. Ardell Beauty Stroke a Brow Feathering Pen

The Ardell Beauty brow pen has a thin precision tip that will allow you to create a shaped brow effortlessly. It's waterproof and comes in three colors.

3. Maybelline TattooStudio Brow Tint Pen

The unique brush of this Maybelline pen allows you to create natural-looking brows with only a few strokes.

Eyebrow powders and stencils

1. Madluvv Brow Stamp & Shaping Kit

This full-pigment, sweat-resistant brow pomade is meant to give you perfect eyebrows every time. Thomas loves the modern look of the stencils and found the process to be incredibly quick.

2. Eyebrow Stencil Kit

If you can't seem to get your brows right, you may want to try this stencil kit. The kit comes with 12 stencils and a fastener.

Brow Lamination

This trend — also called a brow lift — is similar to a perm and will keep your eyebrows looking brushed and shiny all day. It's ideal for people who currently use a brow gel and will give you the illusion of fuller, fluffier and more defined brows.

To pull off the look, a technician will apply a solution to your brows to straighten and stretch the hairs. It's semi-permanent and typically takes less than one hour — with results lasting four to six weeks.

If you'd like to find a budget-friendly solution to brow lamination, you can check out the products below that will give you a comparable look.

Eyebrow gel and tint

1. Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter

This gel is meant to set brows for up to 24 hours. The brush features long bristles that coat brows from root to tip — evenly covering them for a long-lasting look.

Thomas says that adding this small step in your beauty routine can make a big impact on your overall look.

2. Arches & Halos Microfiber Tinted Brow Mousse

The Arches & Halos brow mousse is available in six shades — from sunny blonde to dark brown.

Eyebrow wigs and extensions

Those that deal with severe hair loss or over-plucking may want to opt for a wig or extensions. There are options for both men and women, and the final result is a look that appears natural and full.

At-home wigs and extensions

1. Human Hair Eyebrow Wigs

If you'd like to skip the drawing entirely, you should take a closer look at these eyebrow wigs. They are made with 100% human hair that is attached to a micro-mesh base — and they are easy to apply and maintain.

2. MyBrows Long Lasting Eyebrow Transfers

Have you ever seen a tattoo for your eyebrows? That's exactly what you'll get with the Godefroy MyBrows transfers. If you follow the instructions for proper use, the brows could last up to five days.

3. Waterproof Eyebrow Hair Extensions

This bottle is filled with a formula that mixes tinted eyebrow gel and small fibers that will give you a natural-looking brow.

