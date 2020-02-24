Stay dry with these fashion blogger-approved Chelsea rain boots

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I love investing in pieces that can be paired with numerous items in my closet, that way I can get dressed quickly in the morning as I head out the door with my twins!" Parcell added. "Rain boots will always be in. We need to keep our feet dry!"

These lightweight shoes have shoppers "enamored" by their durability and lightweight feel. The rubber sole on the booties also provides traction that is meant to prevent slips and falls on those rainy days.

"I have surprised myself by opting for these shoes almost every single day," celebrated one verified reviewer. "I live in a place that can be very snowy, rainy, slushy, or muddy for long periods of time. These boots have very strong soles that help so much with traction, and they are shockingly durable!"

Some customers also pointed to the inner elastic panels as a major highlight.

"These boots are amazing!" raved another verified purchaser. "The best feature is the elastic panels on each side that protect your ankles from the rubbing that rubber rain boots cause. I’ve worn these all day, all week and I’m in love!"

"These boots have magic powers!" wrote a reviewer. Amazon

Other shoppers have commented on how multifunctional they are — some have even used them as hiking boots!

"Absolutely wonderful boots," wrote a verified reviewer. "I took these boots with me to Ireland, I walked miles in them, went for short hikes and stepped in puddles. I wore tall thin socks with them. I never got a blister and my feet never hurt. I also looked stylish."

The Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Ankle Boots come in 13 colors and go up to size 12. If you need help deciding on a color, Parcell has a classic recommendation.

"I would buy the black pair — you can never go wrong with black."

