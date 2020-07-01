From swimwear to sneakers, here are some of the best 4th of July deals

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Many of us celebrate the Fourth of July with barbecues, fireworks and family get-togethers. But the summer holiday is also a time when retailers slash prices on bestselling summer essentials.

Yahoo Life contributing editor Chassie Post joined TODAY to reveal some of the best Fourth of July deals of 2020. She found over 65% off on tote bags, swimwear, cotton towels and more — giving you the perfect opportunity to save some money on items that will make this summer one for the books.

Check out the can't-miss Fourth of July deals below.

Fourth of July deals and sales 2020

Start your summer on right foot with these trendy patterned flip-flops from JCPenney. Originally $5, Post notes that you can get them for just $3.75 a pair right now and $1.50 during the retailer's Fourth of July sale.

This beautiful custom straw hat will allow you to enjoy the sun in style. Not only is it 20% off, the price includes personalization, making it a summer must-have. It comes in a large size and a boater size, and Post says it's currently an Instagram favorite.

Lugging around beach essentials or snacks for the park? Keep everything together in this stunning Kate Spade tote made with cross-grain leather. In addition to a budget-friendly price tag, it comes with a detachable wristlet for smaller necessitates like lip balm, hair ties and sunscreen.

If this adorable shoulder bag isn't cute enough as is, the discounted price tag will make you want to add it to your cart. It comes in three colors, features a twist-lock closure and has interior pockets to keep your smaller items organized.

Post found this unique bag for $150 using the promo code "EXTRA40." The wicker design adds a fun twist to the simple top-handle bag. It's surprisingly lightweight, so you can fill it to the brim without being dragged down.

It may look simple, but this continental wallet is anything but. It has 12 card slots, three slip pockets and a zip pocket for your change and receipt collection. Plus, it comes down to just $67 when you enter code "EXTRA40" at checkout.

If you're looking for something a little bolder, this floral version features vibrant shades. It also doubles as a wristlet and can fit a large smartphone.

Whether you're going to the beach, hanging out by the pool or simply trying to catch some sun, Post says Figleaves has you covered with swimsuits on sale. The flattering and slimming silhouette sold out three summers in a row and it's on sale for just $70 when you use the code "4JULY30" at checkout.

This tummy-control one-piece is perfect for all shapes and sizes. It has a wireless plunge front and lightly padded cups that are designed to flatter your natural curves.

This lightweight kaftan will have you covered when you're traveling to and from the pool. It's on sale for 50% off and includes intricate details like dotted stripes and chic tassels along the hem.

Don't let a summer rainstorm ruin your day outside. For only $34.50, you can get this lightweight, water-repellant anorak to keep your dry on your adventures. It includes a mesh back for ventilation and folds completely into the front pocket for compact storage.

The same style is also available in a men's version in colors like berry, smoke, indigo and reef.

This reversible anorak jacket from Eddie Bauer is a must for kids who love to spend their summers outside. One side features waterproof polyester material for rainy days and the other side is made with cozy French terry for the cool nights.

Post also loves that the jacket comes in bright summer colors like aqua and lavender.

Save 50% on this 20-liter backpack made for hiking and traveling. Just like the Momentum UPF 50+ Anorak jacket, it folds into the front pocket for easy storage. It's also finished in a water-resistant material and has padded mesh shoulder straps for comfort.

Post says eBay is the place to go for some of the best 4th of July deals.

These lightweight New Balance sneakers are just $44 with promo code "PLUS20." They have a foam insole that's designed to absorb shock and a mesh upper that makes them breathable in the summer heat.

The Adidas Originals SC Premiere sneakers have a classic silhouette that will never go out of style. This weekend, you can score them for 61% off the original price of $120.

Whether it's the modern design or the unique zipper closure that grabs your attention, these trendy sneakers will upgrade your closet. Save an extra 20% off the sale price — which brings the price to $30 — using the promo code "PLUS20."

Post says that this powerful stick vacuum is a game-changer and can actually make vacuuming a joy. At only six pounds, it's lightweight and easy to carry up and down the stairs in your home. It's also designed to remove pet hair from carpet with ease. Save $170 off the original price for a limited time at Best Buy.

Take your day at the beach to the next level with this custom towel from Shutterfly. There are lots of different styles to chose from and it can make a unique gift for anyone with a summer birthday. And if you don't love the pre-designed styles, you can upload your own design for a unique towel. Either way, you can score 30% off during the holiday weekend.

Turkish cotton is super-light and extremely absorbent — and these towels start at just $11 on Amazon! Though this one isn't technically on sale, Post says it's the lowest price she's seen on this towel style and notes that it can work as a baby blanket, a table cloth or a shawl.

Grill up some burgers and hot dogs to celebrate Independence Day with all the best tools. This stainless steel set from Brookstone is on sale for just under $32 and includes a spatula, knife, tongs and more.

This salon-quality hair dryer is designed to give you an ultra-smooth hairstyle in minutes. It has a detachable head and a ceramic coating that works to distribute heat evenly.

This easy-to-use handheld massager will help you unwind after a long day. It uses heat to calm and soothe sore muscles and dual pivoting heads to give you a gentle massage.

If you're still not ready to head into the salon, you're not out of luck. Instead, you can smooth your feet using this paraffin wax bath for your feet. Each bath set comes with three pounds of wax and it's on sale for only $30.

Post notes that this top-rated sunscreen rarely goes on sale — but starting today, you can get it for 20% off. It's dermatologist-tested and gentle enough for sensitive skin. The SPF 100 lotion is formulated with antioxidants for anti-aging benefits and can be used on your face, body and scalp.

