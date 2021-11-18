Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With the coldest months of the year approaching, many of us are looking to stock up on tops that are both warm and cozy. There's nothing wrong with throwing on an oversized knit sweater or even your softest wearable blanket, but when the time calls for something more stylish and chic, the turtleneck is a look you can rely on for any occasion.

As one of the most versatile pieces in your closet, turtlenecks are essential when it comes to curating the perfect winter wardrobe. You can find the style in various fits and shapes, making it easy to mix and match to create multiple outfits.

Whether layered under a dress, tucked into a straight-leg jean or paired with a leather jacket, there's a turtleneck type for everyone — and we just found a ton of cute and affordable options on Amazon. From layerable mock necks to sleek bodysuits, keep scrolling to see 17 of our favorite finds — all under $45.

Everyone needs a classic turtleneck in their closet. This piece from Woman Within is made from 100% cotton and is the perfect winter go-to for an everyday outfit.

Half-sleeve tops are perfect for those fall days when it's not quite warm or cold outside. Layer this solid-colored mock neck style under a blazer or cardigan with a pair of jeans, and you're good to go!

If you prefer a pullover to a fitted turtleneck, opt for this warm but breathable choice. It has over 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, with many people praising the piece for how soft the fabric feels. One reviewer stated, "It’s oversized, cozy and lightweight. The material is very soft. I’ll be buying more colors!"

Available in 21 colors and patterns, this classic fisherman cable sweater is a must-have. It's made using super-soft cotton and has a close fit, without being too tight. You can also try it on before committing to it with Prime's exclusive "try before you buy" program.

Textured knits are easy to throw on while still making sure you look put together. This simple pattern is available in both solids and stripes and fits true to size, according to reviewers.

How cute is this turtleneck? Patchwork and plaid are trending this season, and we're obsessed with this pick from Kirundo. The high neck and loose fit offer a classic look, but the subtle side slits and ribbed details on the cuffs contribute to its trendy design.

Bodysuits are a go-to base layer in any outfit. They're easy to style and offer a clean look no matter where you're heading off to for the day. This turtleneck option happens to be Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in Women's Bodysuit Tops, so you know it won't disappoint!

If you're looking for a simple basic to add to your closet, this soft cotton turtleneck is just what you need. It comes in 15 colors, ranging from neutrals, such as beige, gray, and ivory, to bolder colors like bright yellow and Turquoise.

No need to sacrifice style for comfort with this casual turtleneck designed to get you through the coldest days. It's smooth and form-fitting on the outside but has Thermo Fleece fabric on the inside to keep you nice and cozy.

Having a hard time accepting that cold-weather season is here? You can still channel summer vibes in the fall with this piece, which comes in many bright colors like pink, red, lime green, and yellow.

Featuring a cute mix of solids and stripes, this knit turtleneck is both comfy and casual. If you're not a fan of stripes, you can also grab this high-neck pullover in different prints such as Patchwork and Leopard.

Who says you can't wear a turtleneck while working out? This compression top from Under Armour keeps in your body's warmth while quickly wicking away sweat to make sure you're dry and comfortable during your workouts.

From the cowl neck to the chic button design, this asymmetric turtleneck is all about the details. This unique take on the high-neck style is not only a comfortable option, but it will also turn plenty of heads this holiday season.

This No. 1 bestseller is perfect to snuggle up in when you can't be bothered to put together an outfit. Throw on a pair of leggings and boots and you're ready for the day!

Whether you're heading to work or planning a night out, this mock turtleneck top can be dressed up or down for any occasion. For an easy-to-style casual outfit, pair it with a cute jacket and some jeans, or under a dress for something a little classier.

After trying this ribbed turtleneck on firsthand, we can attest to how soft and breathable it is. However, beware of the differences between the two available styles. According to the brand, the classic colors have a smooth and tight fit, while other shades are more ribbed and stretchier.

A staple for every season, this soft and stretchy tank top is the perfect pick for layering. Pair it with a cardigan or blazer for a chic back-to-work look.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!