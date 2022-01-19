From street style to the office: 4 ways to wear jogger pants
Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with four ways to jazz up joggers, including pairing them with a jacket, wearing them as part of a matching set, and adding texture and patterns up top.Jan. 19, 2022
From street style to the office: 4 ways to wear jogger pants
