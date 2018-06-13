Here's why 'mom shorts' are the hottest look of summer

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Next time someone tells you you're wearing "mom shorts," go ahead and thank them for noticing, because the flattering shorts style is trending like crazy for summer. Much like the term "dad jeans" or "mom haircut," mom shorts could be interpreted to mean frumpy or unflattering, but this look is anything but. (Being 2018, there's already a parody video in dedication to that idea.)

Mom shorts, similarly to Bermuda shorts, vary in length, but they're most often cut just above the knee and are sometimes belted at the waist. Vogue pointed out the trend and came up with the cheeky name, but longer length shorts in general are nothing new.

Jackie Kennedy was a fan of Bermuda shorts! Bettmann

In fact, trendsetters ranging from Gigi Hadid to the ever-timeless Jacqueline Kennedy have all given the more modest look their stamp of approval. And who could ever forget Julia Roberts' fetching red pair in the film "Pretty Woman"?

Whether you're looking for a bit more coverage from the sun or are just sick of short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a refreshing look for the summer. We're already crushing on these flirty options!

Lemon Bermuda Shorts, $78, Anthropologie

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

When life gives you lemons ... rock an awesome pair of lemon-printed shorts, of course!

Sophie Bermuda Shorts, $74, Nordstrom

Go classic with a deconstructed pair of denim shorts from Kut from the Kloth.

Linen High-Waisted Shorts, $158, Anthropologie

It's summer and that means it's time to break out your summer whites!

Jag Fitted Bermuda Shorts, $59-64, Lord & Taylor

Going for a more casual summer vibe? These slim-fitting Bermuda shorts are perfect for a day at the amusement park or some fun in the backyard with the kids.

H&M Knee-Length Denim Bermuda Shorts, $30, H&M

Pink doesn't have to be so delicate! These Bermuda shorts feature a pretty pastel color but also bring major attitude with distressed details and a washed look.

Qiuse Wide Legs Elastic Waist with Drawstring Bermuda Shorts, $10-17, Amazon

Stay comfy and cute in this cotton pair of Bermuda shorts with a waist-cinching drawstring.

Gloria Vanderbilt Floral Pattern Bermuda Shorts, $30, Amazon

Who needs real flowers when you can rock a comfy and chic pair of floral shorts instead?

Tribal Women's Stretch Printed Bengaline Pull-on Bermuda, $64, Amazon

You could even get away with wearing these full-coverage, printed shorts to work!

So mom shorts are in. But are cargo shorts ever OK? That's a debate for another day.