These $17 joggers are officially my new favorite WFH pants

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Finding the right clothing that makes me feel put together and comfortable these days has been a challenge. After this year, I will own more loungewear than I would like to admit. Since most of my days are spent at home working, I’ve noticed that I'm definitely not as productive when I stay in my baggy pajamas all day. I also have just about every kind of sweatpants on the market at this point, but none of them make me feel fashionable. If you're in the same boat, I found a pair of slim fit joggers on Amazon that I find myself reaching for when I need a balance of style and comfort.

I feel confident leaving the house in them

I decided to order them in black to start, but I now own three other colors. They come in just about any color and pattern that is humanly imaginable (40+ in all!). I'm wearing a size large, which for me was true to size. If anything, I would size up if you are looking for less of a “fitted” look.

These joggers from Leggings Depot have given me the cozy comfort of PJs, but also help me to feel that I didn’t just roll out of bed. They are made with a blend of polyester and spandex, making them buttery soft to the touch. They're also super lightweight and stretchy with a high-waisted band that keeps everything sucked in. (It's a lot more comfortable than you could imagine.) While they give the bottom portion of my body a little bit of shape, they're also less constricting than yoga pants or leggings.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The best part about these joggers is that I feel completely confident leaving the house while wearing them. I pair them with a graphic tee and baseball hat and feel like I'm effortlessly chic! With over 31,000 ratings and an overall 4.4-star review, it seems I'm not alone in this love affair.

I'm excited to wear them during workouts

As the weather starts to get a little chiller in the Northeast, I think these joggers would also be a great addition to your workout attire rotation. They have multiple pockets, including one that's right above the backside to slip your phone or credit card in if you wear them out for a run. The back pocket also fits my iPhone XR, which I was pretty impressed by.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

I usually get nervous thinking about my favorite leggings pilling or shrinking in the wash. Have no fear with these joggers; they look as good as new after multiple washes! While they recommend hand washing to preserve their condition, you can also throw them in the washing machine with cold water. Just remember to hang them up to dry to avoid shrinkage.

These joggers can be your loungewear, daywear or PJs. For me, they're all of those things rolled up into one cute package.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!