Do you really need golf shoes to play golf? Experts share their thoughts

Whether you're someone who occasionally hits the links or you're on the green almost every day, having the right gear can help improve your golf game. And that starts with your footwear.

"Good golf shoes provide a firm foundation for golfers, helping them to stand supportively while they swing their clubs," shares Dr. Bruce Pinker, a podiatrist in New York City. "Good golf shoes provide stability so golfers can play without distraction."

Given that, we spoke with Dr. Pinker along with two professional golfers about what you should be looking for — and the pairs that they love.

Do golf shoes really make a difference? | What to look for in a golf shoe | Do you need golf shoes with spikes? | Best golf shoes for men, according to experts | Best golf shoes for men, according to shoppers | Best golf shoes for women, according to experts | Best golf shoes for women, according to shoppers | How we chose | Meet our experts

Do golf shoes really make a difference?

To kick things off, let us answer the big question on everyone's minds: Do you really need golf-specific shoes to play? According to Morgan Wright, PGA director of instruction at the Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco, you actually don't.

"In perfect, dry, grass-covered, flat-ish turf conditions one can play golf in just about any flat-soled 'tennis' type of shoe. The old days of metal spikes on hard-soled leather 'dress' type of shoes is pretty much gone," he shares.

That being said, there are still some features that you want to look out for in any shoe that you're playing in.

What to look for in a golf shoe

"As an instructor, I am always looking for something that will provide the greatest stability," shares Lauren Kegarise, PGA head professional at Fishers Island Club in New York. "Since the golf swing is powered by the ground, it is imperative that we have the greatest support in the shoes that we wear."

According to Pinker, some features to look for include a grippy outsole, firm heel counter, stable base and a waterproof design (to help protect your shoes from early morning dew on the course). "Durable uppers [are] an important feature in golf shoes to withstand different types of climate."

Kegarise says you should avoid a shoe with too high of a sole. "Some shoes these days say they provide comfort by having an extra cushioned heel, but these shoes distribute weight more towards the toes and can throw the swing off balance. I try to get my students in something with a wide toe box and an even heel height throughout."

Another thing to consider? The materials that the shoes are made with — and whether or not they're sustainable. "Since most of us no longer use the older, heavier, leather hard-soled dress shoe styles, which might last someone over 20 years of use, we now have a throw-away shoe that often ends up in landfills," shares Wright. That's why he likes brands and shoes that factor sustainability into their production processes.

Do you need golf shoes with spikes?

While spikeless shoes used to be the standard in golf, lately a number of people have been moving away from them. "Most people like the lighter 'sneaker' type of shoes these days," shares Wright.

In fact, Wright says that he prefers spikeless soles over soft spike shoes "for all but the wettest conditions."

"Spikeless shoes can be worn anywhere, are the most comfortable and studies have also shown no measurable difference in traction for most turf conditions," he says.

Here, we asked the experts to share some of their favorite golf shoes — and we combed through reviews to find some of the top-rated options shoppers are loving, too.

Best golf shoes for men, according to experts

Sizes: M: 4 - 15, W: 5 - 16 | Spikes? No

Wrights lists Adidas as one of his top brands for golf shoes, as he says the company "certainly knows athletic shoes and provides a nice environmentally conscious line to boot." He adds, "I particularly like their Sambas for the classic stylish tennis shoe look."

The golf-specific version of the popular sneakers is said to feature a spikeless outsole and cushioned midsole, to ensure that you stay comfortable throughout your game.

Sizes: M: 7 - 15 | Spikes? Yes

Pinker shares that these golf shoes, as well as the below option from Adidas "are quality choices" thanks to their "well-constructed design," cushioning and shock absorption.

They're designed with a number of features that golfers will appreciate, including OptiFlex zones, which are said to deliver an enhanced range of motion while ensuring maximum ground contact, and a cushioned midsole.

Sizes: M: 4 — 15, W: 5 - 16 | Spikes? No

This Adidas pick from Pinker pairs the leather look of a classic golf shoe with newer performance-driven features. The shoes are said to feature Torsion bar reinforcement, so you feel stable on your feet. And the spikeless design makes it easy to go straight from the course to the clubhouse.

Men's Golf Dashers $ 145.00 Allbirds What we like Roomy forefoot

Lightweight Something to note May not work for wide feet

Sizes: M: 8 — 14, W: 5 — 16 | Spikes? No

While you may be familiar with Allbirds' popular (and podiatrist-loved) sneakers, you may not know that the brand also makes golf shoes. "Allbirds and True Linkswear brands are trying their best to put out a high-quality shoe that’s also better for the environment," shares Wright.

These shoes are designed to be lightweight, "weather-ready," and stable, so the brand says they're perfect for "18 holes without a cart" or the driving range.

Best golf shoes for men, according to shoppers

Sizes: M: 7 — 15 | Spikes? No

All the experts that we spoke with listed FootJoy among their top golf shoe brands. And these shoes are a popular choice — they have a five-star rating on Amazon from over 700 reviews. They're said to be waterproof and easy to clean, so you can play in any weather. Plus, they feature cushioning and traction on the outsole, for comfort and stability.

"So lightweight, like playing barefoot," wrote one Amazon shopper who added that they were the best shoes from the brand that they had ever worn. "Super solid and stable when swinging clubs or trying to putt. The new spike less cleats are very much improved and much more secure when playing on all surfaces."

Sizes: M: 7 — 15 | Spikes? No

Lightweight, comfortable and affordable, customers say that these are "great golf shoes." In fact, they have more than 1,500 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon shoppers.

"These golf shoes are unbelievably comfortable and extremely light weight," one person wrote. "I wasn’t sure what to expect for the price, and I definitely was not disappointed. They also look amazing."

Sizes: M: 7 — 14 | Spikes? No

These shoes from expert-favorite brand True Linkswear are said to be "fully breathable," so they're great for playing in hot weather. They're also designed with a wide toe box and low-to-the-ground sole that's even throughout.

"Comfortable, stylish, solid feel," writes one shopper. "Can be worn with or without socks, preferably on a sunny warm day. Have walked 18 in these and love them. Best combination of comfort and function for golf."

Best golf shoes for women, according to experts

Sizes: W: 5 — 11 | Spikes? Yes

Kegarise recommends both the spiked and spikeless versions of FootJoy's Traditions shoes. They're designed to be comfortable enough to play in all day, thanks to the molded FitBed and foam Achilles pad, while still providing the stability and support that you need.

Sizes: W: 5.5 — 10 | Spikes? No

The True Linkswear True All Day knit shoes are another one of Kegarise's favorites for women. They have an all-terrain grip on the bottom that's inspired by mountaineering to help prevent slips and keep you feeling steady on your feet. Plus, the brand says that the open-cell footbed is both breathable and comfortable.

Sizes: W: 5 — 11 | Spikes? No

These sneakers are another one of Kegarise's top picks for women. Available in three colors, the G/Fore G.112 Kiltie Golf Shoes blend style and function — shoppers say that they get "tons of compliments" when they wear them. They're designed with heel-to-toe turf traction on the outsole, and it even wraps around the side, for superior stability as you swing. The brand says that they're designed to be waterproof, breathable and odor-inhibiting.

Best golf shoes for women, according to shoppers

Sizes: W: 6 — 11 | Spikes? No

"My podiatrist recommended these golf shoes and he was right! They are super comfortable and true to size," shared one Amazon shopper. "I prefer shoes that breathe and are not full leather so these are perfect. They have gotten wet a few times and dry quickly. I highly recommend!"

According to the brand, the shoes have an "ultra-cush, cloud-like feel," to keep your feet feeling comfortable, even through 18 holes.

Sizes: W: 5 — 11 | Spikes? No

If you love the look of a classic golf shoe, then this shopper-loved pair from FootJoy is for you. They're made from full-grain leather material, which the brand says offers "outstanding waterproof comfort, breathability and durability."

"Fit well & look great," one shopper wrote. "I love that they have old school charm with a splash of modern sass."

How we chose the best golf shoes

We spoke to a podiatrist and two professional golfers to get insights on how to choose a golf shoe and learn about their favorite picks. We used their recommendations as well as shopper reviews to choose additional golf shoes for men and women.

Meet our experts