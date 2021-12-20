If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.

Does walking count as exercise? If that’s all I do, is it good enough?

One of my private weight-loss clients asked me this question in our coaching session last week.

My answer was a resounding “Yes!”

Walking often gets a bad rap as being not intense enough to create real change or a cop-out from more effective forms of exercise. Both of which are entirely false!

Taking a walk is stress reducing, enjoyable and good for your health. So why not use it as your workout of choice? Over time, walking consistently may help improve heart health and reduce body fat. About 30 minutes of walking a day can help you make progress toward your weight loss and fitness goals. Plus, it’s a comfortable and familiar form of exercise that can be done anywhere with no equipment — and it is a great active social activity, too!

Of course, there are ways to up the intensity of your walk and modify your plan to reach specific goals. If you’re looking to lose weight or tone specific muscle groups, you may want to incorporate some other forms of exercise into your routine. That doesn’t mean you have to eliminate walking. Instead, try spicing up your walking routine by adding intervals, trails with different elevations and strength workouts.

In fact, the 30-day walking plan I created for TODAY included strength-training exercises — this helps build muscle, which burns fat and helps tone the body.

So how can you make sure you’re getting the most out of your walk? Here are five ways to supercharge your walking routine: