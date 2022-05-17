Grill like a pro with Matt Abdoo's recipes for burgers, steak and elote

Who else is getting ready to fire up the grill? Start off the summer menu this year with three recipes that will will definitely get a ton of table time throughout the season.

When it comes to grilling at home, it works best to focus on fresh veggies and meats. When you find a great cut of steak at the local grocery store or butcher, grab it. Here, I make one of my favorite and incredibly easy grilled steak dishes. In terms of grill-friendly produce, It's no question corn on the cob is an all-star summer side dish, especially as it goes on to reach peak harvest season when the kernels are extra sweet, plump and juicy. And what perfect summer grilling spread would be complete without a burger? Here, I share my Pig Beach signature burger recipe that's, in my opinion, one for the ages.

All that's left to do is make your shopping list, wait for a sunny day and let the summer feasting begin.

I love grilled steak in the summer and this recipe with chimichurri sauce is a great way to change it up. The sauce is fresh, zippy and packed with fresh herbs like parsley and oregano, plus garlic and shallots, so it's really the ideal accompaniment to a range of meats and seafood, from chicken to heart swordfish to other cuts of beef and pork. Personally, the strong, bright flavors taste the best when balanced by the natural smokiness that comes from grilling proteins over a flame. So when looking for healthy spring and summer recipes, look no further.

Grilled Mexican street corn is an exciting way to kick up the all-time favorite summer side! It adds so much flavor, you may never be satisfied with just butter ever again. One of the best parts about this easy recipe is that, as opposed to other variations of street corn recipes that require utensils and serving platters, this one is made right on the cob. This way, all guests have to do is dig into the juicy corn kernels smothered in the creamy sauce made from sour cream, mayonnaise and cotija cheese, dusted with hot, sweet and smoky spices all topped off with a nice squeeze of tart lime. Some call it corn on the cob, some call it heaven.

Don't let the long list of ingredients fool you: This burger is easy to put together. The multiple layers of flavors in the meaty burger start by making our homemade barbecue seasoning, which is a simple mixture of dried spices and herbs like paprika, cumin, chili powder, sugar and some fresh garlic and onion. Blended into the signature tangy sauce made from a burger lover's favorites (ketchup, mustard, hot sauce honey and more) and topped with cheese and zesty pickles make the extra effort of measuring and mixing well worth it. It's a comfort meal tailor-made for summertime.