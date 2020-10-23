At this point in the pandemic, we can safely say we're all banana-breaded out. So, what to do with those overripe bananas? The answer is banana pudding — specifically Magnolia Bakery's.

For over 20 years, Magnolia Bakery has become somewhat of a pop-culture phenomenon as Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite sweets spoton “Sex and the City," with cameos in “The Devil Wears Prada” (remember Andy's birthday treat for her boyfriend after the gala?), “Spin City” and “Prime.”

With locations worldwide, this New York City dessert hot spot has served up plenty of delicious sweet treats, but nothing is quite as iconic as its banana pudding. The bakery has finally shared its classic recipe for their banana pudding in their upcoming cookbook “The Magnolia Bakery Handbook: A Complete Guide for the Home Baker" written by chief baking officer, Bobbie Lloyd, to celebrate 25 years in business.

In addition to the classic banana pudding recipe, the book will have plenty of additional banana pudding flavors and 150 more Magnolia Bakery recipes.

So, grab those speckled bananas and try your hand at the famed Magnolia Bakery recipe, below. The bakery even has a ready-to-prep kit for sale on its website to DIY the dessert at home.

Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding Recipe

Ingredients

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1½ cups ice cold water

1 (3.4-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix (Jell-O brand is recommended)

3 cups heavy cream

1 (11-ounce) box vanilla wafers (Nabisco Nilla Wafers are recommended)

4-5 ripe bananas, sliced

Instructions

Whisk together the cold water and sweetened condensed milk in a medium-sized bowl. In a separate bowl, pour in the pudding mix and begin to slowly whisk in the liquid mixture, until it is smooth with no lumps, about one minute. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour until it's firm, or leave overnight. Whip the heavy cream until it starts to thicken, then increase the speed until stiff peaks form. Add your pudding mixture to the whipped cream and whisk until there are no streaks of pudding in the mixture. In a trifle or wide glass bowl, spread one-quarter of the pudding over the bottom and place a layer with one-third of the cookies as well as about 1 to 1 1⁄2 of the sliced bananas to cover the full layer. Continue the process until complete, ending with one final layer of pudding and a garnish of some of the remaining wafers. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for four to six hours. It's recommended to serve the dessert within 12 hours.

