We went in search of unique gift ideas for Grandma and created this list of the best gifts ever for the best grandmothers ever.

It often seems like grandmas have pretty much everything they could possibly want ... so, they can be hard to shop for. Luckily, we've made it easy to snag that perfect grandmother-approved gift. From cozy slippers to a tray that makes baths more relaxing, we (and now you!) have got Grandma covered for every future birthday and holiday. Don't forget, Mother's Day also celebrates your mom's (and dad's) mom!

Knock Knock What I Love About Grandma journal, $9, Amazon

Amazon

Let Grandma know just how much you love her with this clever "fill-in-the-love" journal. Creating a personalized keepsake has never been so easy or adorable.

Emu women's mayberry slipper, $60, Amazon

Amazon

These soft and fuzzy slippers are one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" and we have no doubt why. Grandma will feel like she is walking on sunshine in these sheepskin slippers. Plus, a rubber outsole provides support. And, they come in such fabulous colors!

Pix-Star Wi-Fi cloud digital photo frame, $200, Amazon

For the grandma who loves to see as many pictures of her grandkids as possible, this digital frame is a treat! You, or anyone in your family, can send pictures directly to this frame from email addresses and they will automatically upload on grandma's counter.

Lulu DK blessed love code charm necklace, $68, Amazon

Nordstrom

We are huge fans of these beautifully sentimental necklaces by designer Lulu DK. Give the pendant a spin to reveal its cryptic code. This lovely charm's message says "blessed."

Best Grandma Ever mug, $14 (usually $20), Amazon

Amazon

Just in case she forgets, this mug will remind your grandma that she is in fact the Best. Grandma. Ever.

Longchamp tote and pouchette, $145, Nordstrom

This staple Longchamp bag has 1,000 loves on Nordstrom for many reasons. It's easy to carry, lightweight and incredibly easy to clean. This one comes with a matching pouch at no extra cost!

Andaz Press laser engraved small bamboo wood cutting board, $25, Amazon

Amazon

One of the great things about getting started on your gift quest early is that there's time to get a gift personalized. This engraved cutting board is a thoughtful way to say thank you for all those yummy meals Grandma has cooked for you over the years.

Klikel bronze metal family tree with six hanging picture photo frames, $29, Amazon

Amazon

The perfect way for Grandma to admire her beautiful family, this bronze metal family tree lets you hang photos of her loved ones right on the branches.

Langria bath tray, $38, Amazon

This tray provides everything your gran needs to relax while in the tub. If you want to take the gift a step further, pair it with some lavender bubble bath and a bath pillow!

NEST Fragrances holiday liquidless diffuser, $60, Amazon

Amazon

Grandma's house can now be filled with the festive fragrance of pomegranate, mandarin orange, cloves, cinnamon and more thanks to this liquid-free diffuser. Plus, we love the modern, sleek design and rich packaging.

One-button fleece wrap cardigan, $30 (normally $58), Nordstrom

The 3,900 likes on Nordstrom don't lie - people are obsessed with this wrap cardigan! It can be worn open or buttoned and comes in twelve cozy colors. The look is dramatic but classic and grandma will love it.

Picnic at Ascot eco gardening tote set, $25 (usually $42), Hayneedle

Haneedle

For the grandma with the green thumb, this eco-gardening set and tote has everything she needs to get her gardening on.

KitchenAid electric kettle, $57 (normally $100), Amazon

Amazon

This vibrant electric kettle will boil water for Grandma's favorite teas in minutes.

"How to Babysit a Grandma" by Jean Reagan, $10, Amazon

This best selling book on Amazon is a fun way to celebrate the special bond between a grandma and her grandchildren.

Custom pet pillow, $145, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This gift is a little bit of a splurge but well worth it! If your grandma loves her four-legged friends *almost* as much as she loves you, then she will go bananas over this gift idea! Simply send in a photo of Grandma's favorite pet and artist Ronda J Smith will create a customized pet pillow.

La Jolie Muse cheese board and dipping bowl set, $20, Amazon

This beautiful cheese board will have grandma entertaining all year long! The 12-inch set includes an ornate board for cheese and two dipping bowls.

Double blue bird yarn bowl, $65, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

For the knitting granny, this handmade yarn bowl is as fabulous as it is functional. It corrals her yarn as two sweet bluebirds look on; it even has two grooves that feed her yarn out evenly while she's knitting.

Farm fresh spa experience tin, $32, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Grandmas need a spa day, too. And now you can help her create one in her very own home. This "farm fresh" gift set is handcrafted in Alabama and features products made with goat's milk, lavender, shea butter and more.

Alex and Ani grandmother charm bangle, $28, Lord & Taylor

The lily flower engraved into this simple bangle symbolizes the loving, storytelling nature of many grandmas. The back of the charm displays the words love, legacy and wisdom.

Tea and honey tower, $48, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This foodie gift has tea and honey sweet enough for your grandma! These small-batch honeys hail from the wildflower fields of eastern Maryland and are perfectly paired with a delicious selection of teas by beekeeper Kara Brook.

Mimira french press, $58, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Here's a pretty way to enjoy the perfect cup of coffee. This ceramic French press was created by artist Lindsay Emery and is exclusive to Anthropolgie. It even has real flecks of gold in the glaze.

Personalized floral calendar with pictures, $19,Zazzle

By displaying family pictures at the top of a decorative calendar, this gift is both functional and sentimental. Grandma will always know what day it is while also seeing her loved ones daily!

TOMS seasonal ice cream slip-ons, $60, Zappos

Zappos

Help your sweet Grandma feel fun with these ice cream slip-ons from Toms. And don't forget that this is a gift that gives back: For every pair you buy, Toms gives a pair of shoes to a child in need.

MarieBelle cacaotelle set, $53, Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

This is the most delicious gourmet hot chocolate we know of. Grandma will savor every sip of MarieBelle's four decadent flavors: Aztec, spicy, white chocolate and vanilla, and milk and hazelnut. It also comes in an attractive tin!

Park B Smith vintage house grandma printed throw pillow, $11, Amazon

Amazon

Let Grandma know that you know just how much she spoils you with this cheeky pillow.

82 Piece Deluxe Art Creativity Set in Wooden Case, $50, Amazon

Amazon

Help Grandma get in touch with her creative side with this 82-piece art kit. It has everything she needs to get started right away: watercolors, pastels, colored pencils, sketchbooks, paintbrushes and even a wood desk easel.

Personalized professional style chef hat, $45, Amazon

Amazon

Is Grandma your favorite Iron Chef? Then make sure she knows it with this personalized, professional style chef's hat.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com on November 11, 2017.