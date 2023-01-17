75 Valentine's Day puns that are just the right amount of cheesy

How do we love Valentine's Day? Let us count the ways.

For starters, it's an entire day set aside to shower loved ones with flowers, candy and other thoughtful gifts. And right there, that's pretty sweet.

It's also a time to pull out all the stops and plan a romantic evening with someone special. Whether date night includes pizza and a rom-com on the couch or strawberries and champagne by candlelight, there's no bad time to break out a Valentine's Day pun to remind your sweetheart that your sense of humor is just one of the many things they love about you.

Sure, it's pretty cheesy to tell dad jokes on Valentine's Day, but if you're like us, you think bad puns are pretty, er, grate.

Use one of these punny one-liners as a caption on Instagram, write them in a greeting card or whip them out at your Galentine's Day celebration to lighten the mood.

It doesn't matter what you use them for because we're positive that whatever it is, you'll have a latte fun sharing these Valentine's Day puns. Best of all: Once you get started, they'll be ... bacon for more jokes.

Cute Valentine's Day puns

Yoda one for me.

Don’t play heart to get.

I can heartly wait to see you again.

Life would succ(ulent) without you.

Aloe you vera much.

I lava you.

Be my knight and I’ll Sir Render.

I’ll never take you for granite.

You’re the other half to my equation and then sum.

Valentine's Day food puns

Let’s give ‘em something to taco ‘bout.

I know this is cheesy, but I think you’re grate.

I’m berry into you.

I’m so grapeful for you.

Take another little pizza my heart.

You’re my butter half.

You’re one in a melon.

Olive you so much.

You make my heart beet.

I love you a latte.

You guac my world.

I love you from my head to-ma-toes.

Love you s'more.

You hold the kiwi to my heart.

Don’t go bacon my heart.

There’s so mushroom in my heart for you.

You mocha me crazy.

You’ve got me feeling deja brew.

I cannot espresso how much you mean to me.

Where have you bean all my life?

You’re a-maize-ing!

Valentine's Day animal puns

You a-moose me.

Pugs and kisses.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my otter half.

Bee my Valentine.

I feel sheepish saying this, but wool you be mine?

You hold the corgi to my heart.

With you, I’ll never be owl alone.

I think you’re totally paw-some.

Collie me, maybe?

You’re beary sweet.

You quack me up.

I think you’re adora-bull.

Do I love you? You bet giraffe I do!

Ewe make me feel sheepish.

You’re poultry in motion.

Punny Valentine's Day one-liners