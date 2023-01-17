75 Valentine's Day puns that are just the right amount of cheesy

How do we love Valentine's Day? Let us count the ways.
For starters, it's an entire day set aside to shower loved ones with flowers, candy and other thoughtful gifts. And right there, that's pretty sweet.
It's also a time to pull out all the stops and plan a romantic evening with someone special. Whether date night includes pizza and a rom-com on the couch or strawberries and champagne by candlelight, there's no bad time to break out a Valentine's Day pun to remind your sweetheart that your sense of humor is just one of the many things they love about you.
Sure, it's pretty cheesy to tell dad jokes on Valentine's Day, but if you're like us, you think bad puns are pretty, er, grate.
Use one of these punny one-liners as a caption on Instagram, write them in a greeting card or whip them out at your Galentine's Day celebration to lighten the mood.
It doesn't matter what you use them for because we're positive that whatever it is, you'll have a latte fun sharing these Valentine's Day puns. Best of all: Once you get started, they'll be ... bacon for more jokes.
Cute Valentine's Day puns
- Yoda one for me.
- Don’t play heart to get.
- I can heartly wait to see you again.
- Life would succ(ulent) without you.
- Aloe you vera much.
- I lava you.
- Be my knight and I’ll Sir Render.
- I’ll never take you for granite.
- You’re the other half to my equation and then sum.
Valentine's Day food puns
- Let’s give ‘em something to taco ‘bout.
- I know this is cheesy, but I think you’re grate.
- I’m berry into you.
- I’m so grapeful for you.
- Take another little pizza my heart.
- You’re my butter half.
- You’re one in a melon.
- Olive you so much.
- You make my heart beet.
- I love you a latte.
- You guac my world.
- I love you from my head to-ma-toes.
- Love you s'more.
- You hold the kiwi to my heart.
- Don’t go bacon my heart.
- There’s so mushroom in my heart for you.
- You mocha me crazy.
- You’ve got me feeling deja brew.
- I cannot espresso how much you mean to me.
- Where have you bean all my life?
- You’re a-maize-ing!
Valentine's Day animal puns
- You a-moose me.
- Pugs and kisses.
- Happy Valentine’s Day to my otter half.
- Bee my Valentine.
- I feel sheepish saying this, but wool you be mine?
- You hold the corgi to my heart.
- With you, I’ll never be owl alone.
- I think you’re totally paw-some.
- Collie me, maybe?
- You’re beary sweet.
- You quack me up.
- I think you’re adora-bull.
- Do I love you? You bet giraffe I do!
- Ewe make me feel sheepish.
- You’re poultry in motion.
Punny Valentine's Day one-liners
- Did you hear about the spider engagement? They met on the web.
- Did you hear about the radios that got married? The reception was great.
- Did you hear about the two guitarists that got hitched? They were in a chord.
- Did you hear about the deer romance? They were fawning all over each other.
- Did you hear about the heart that broke the law? It was placed under cardiac arrest.
- Did you hear about the test tubes that fell in love? They had great chemistry.
- Did you hear about the rabbit that ate the wedding ring? It thought it was 24 carrots.
- Did you hear about the whale date? They went to the Orca-stra.
- What did one molar say to the other? We’ll be tooth-gether forever.
- What did one leaf say to the other? I’ve fallen for you.
- What did the rolling pin say to the dough? All you knead is love.
- What did one fruit say to the other? We make a great pear.
- What did one roll say to the other? Nice buns.
- What did one potato say to the other? I only have eyes for you.
- What did one banana say to the other? You’ve got appeal.
- What did one piece of bread say to the other? I loaf you.
- What do you get when two potatoes have a baby? A tator tot.
- Why did the four-leaf clovers break up? They didn’t want to press their luck.
- What did one strawberry say to the other? If you weren’t so sweet, we wouldn’t be in this jam.
- What did one shoe say to the other? You’re my sole-mate.
- What did one ice cream cone say to the other? You make me melt.
- What did one cherry say to the other? You’re so sweet.
- What did one Coke say to the other? You’re soda-lightful.
- What did one skunk say to the other? You’re so stinkin’ cute.
- What did one pickle say to the other? You’re kind of a big dill.
- What did one T-Rex say to the other? I think you’re dino-mite.
- What did one rabbit say to the other? Hoppy Valentine’s Day.
- What did one snake say to the other? You’re hiss-terical.
- What do porcupines say when they kiss? Ouch.
- Where do pigs post their relationship status? On Insta-ham.