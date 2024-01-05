50 Valentine's Day trivia questions and answers you're sure to love

Think you know everything about Valentine's Day? Let's find out!

To test your knowledge on love, candy, chocolates, flowers and everything else related to the year's most romantic holiday, we've collected a list of Valentine's Day trivia questions and answers to help determine your V-Day IQ.

Whether you love all things love or prefer celebrating Galentine's Day instead, we've got a little something here for just about everyone, and we promise you'll be swooning over this list of interesting trivia and facts dedicated to February 14.

For instance, can you guess how many calories are in a glass of champagne? Or how about this bit of movie trivia: What actor uttered the line "“I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her?" in the heart-melting romance "Notting Hill"?

You ever wonder how many cocoa beans it takes to make a pound of chocolate or what the least popular Valentine's Day gift is according to women? We bet you're dying to find out. So, go ahead and read on. Find out how much you really know about all things red, white and pink. If you can guess them all, congratulations, you probably can teach Cupid a thing or two. Kick back with a box of conversation hearts, press play on the romantic tunes playlist and let's begin.

In the movie "Sleepless in Seattle," where do Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan meet face-to-face for the first time? Answer: At the top of the Empire State Building

Which U.S. Founding Father is said to have sold chocolate out of his print shop in Philadelphia? Answer: Benjamin Franklin

According to the National Confectioners Association, how many cocoa beans does it take to make a pound of chocolate? Answer: 400

On average, how many times does the average heart beat per day? Answer: 100,000

How many calories are in a glass of champagne? Answer: 84 (per the NIH)

(per the NIH) Approximately how many roses are produced for Valentine's Day each year? Answer: 250 million

Which famous playwright coined the term "star-crossed lovers? " Answer: William Shakespeare

According to Roman mythology, who is the son of Mercury and Venus? Answer: Cupid

With a population of 108 people, which U.S. state is home to the town of Valentine? Answer: Texas

In the movie "Titanic," what's the name of Rose's necklace? Answer: The Heart of the Ocean

Romance is linked to Valentine's Day due to the medieval belief that the mating season of what animal begins on Feb. 14? Answer: Bird

Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Elvis Presley all got married in what U.S. city? Answer: Las Vegas

What does XOXO stand for? Answer: Hugs and kisses or, more specifically, kiss, hug, kiss, hug

According to the Webster Dictionary, what word means "to curl up comfortably or cozily?" Answer: Snuggle

Which month is designated National Candy Month? Answer: June

What word denotes a chubby, angelic-looking baby with wings? Answer: Cherub

What 1942 film features the famous movie line, “Of all the gin joints in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine. Answer: “Casablanca”

Where do cocoa beans come from? Answer: Cocoa trees

Why does chocolate melt in your hand? Answer: The melting point of chocolate is between 86 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which is lower than the average body temperature of 98.6 degrees.

Which mammal boasts the largest heart? Answer: Whale

Between women and men, who typically has a faster heartbeat? Answer: Women

Which holiday sees more floral purchases: Valentine's Day or Mother's Day? Answer: Valentine's Day

What are the top three colors of roses sold on Valentine's Day? Answer: Red, followed by pink and white.

What's the French word for love? Answer: Amour

According to the NRF, what's the top gift consumers give on Valentine's Day? Answer: Candy

After candy, what's the most popular gift consumers give on Valentine's Day? Answer: Greeting cards

In 2023, what percentage of Americans planned to celebrate Valentine's Day? Answer: 52 percent

On what date is Galentine's Day observed? Answer: February 13

What popular TV sitcom popularized the concept of celebrating Galentine's Day? Answer: "Parks and Recreation"

In the movie "Notting Hill," what actor memorably says, "I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her?" Answer: Julia Roberts

Founded in 1806, what Salem, Massachusetts confectioner is known as America's oldest candy company? Answer: Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie

The 2002 movie "Spider-Man" won a MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss. Name the two actors who shared it. Answer: Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst

On what date is National Candy Day observed? Answer: Nov. 4

According to Statista, what's the least desired Valentine's Day gift by women? Answer: Teddy bear

In 2023, consumers, on average, were projected to spend how much money on Valentine's Day per person? Answer: $193

On average, how much money does a one-carat engagement ring cost? Answer: $6,000

Comedian and actor Bob Hope and wife Dolores Reade hold the Guinness World Record for what feat? Answer: Longest Hollywood marriage