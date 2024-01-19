It’s that time of the year again when people in casual relationships have to decide whether or not to get the person they’re seeing a gift for Valentine’s Day. Spoiler alert — you should definitely get them something, but you should also definitely not get them flowers, jewelry or chocolate. There is no worse feeling than having received a gift and having nothing to give to the other person. This year, you can skip the awkwardness and get them something they will use and like.

The term “situationship” has taken the internet by storm leading to many individuals doing storytimes and tell-alls on the internet to describe the abyss of their undefined romantic relationship. No matter what type of “situationship” you’re in this Valentine's Day, these gifts are the perfect variety of something casual, something to do together, and just maybe something meaningful (wink wink).

Thoughtful gifts that aren't heart-themed

Apotheke Santal Rock Mini Candle

If you’re in a long-distance “situationship” but are going to be in town for the holiday, this candle is the perfect nice gesture to remind them of you when you’re gone. This candle is small enough to pop anywhere in their house.

If they love reading you can do no wrong by getting them a book —but of course, not a romance novel. Get them something that will have them tearing through the pages with excitement. Nothing screams romance like a great thriller and this novel by Riley Sager has so many twists and turns there’s no way they won’t love it.

If we all have one thing in common, it’s that we have to spend hours every week doing laundry. Make their next laundry session a little easier (and fresher) with these new Bath & Body Works scent boosters. These boosters make even the most mundane task of doing laundry a little more exciting with a fun, surprising scent that lasts multiple wears.

So maybe you’re not in town for Valentine’s Day but you want to show them that you still are thinking of them. With just a few clicks of a button you can make their night by getting their favorite prebiotic soda delivered directly to their door.

Activity gifts to do together

If you spend a lot of nights at their place for dinner, they will appreciate this unique gift for meal planning, especially if they love to cook. “It’s such a small thing but attaching this to our fridge has made a world of difference in our lives. My husband and I are now always on the same page. Literally,” gushes one reviewer.

Even if you’re not the resident Julia Child or Stanley Tucci in the relationship, cooking is a great way to spend time and unwind together after a long day at work. If their resolution for 2024 was to cook more, they’ll love this gift and if you want to go the extra mile you can show up with all the ingredients to the first recipe.

If you’re newly in a “situationship” but want to get to know them a little better, this game is a charming way to go deeper into your relationship and learn more about each other without being too serious. “It’s fun game for getting to know someone especially when you don’t know what to ask them,” one Target reviewer mentioned. And if you do take the next dating step, you can upgrade with their dating extension card pack.

You know what they say — well if the puzzle piece fits — or maybe they don’t say that. This is an entertaining activity to do together that could either prove teamwork makes the dream work or could end in a half-completed puzzle and maybe some tears (just kidding). These chic puzzles are so dreamy you might even want to frame them after completion.

Now I know we agreed on no flowers but if you’re having a casual Valentine’s Day staying in, this LEGO Wildflower Bouquet is the perfect activity to do while watching a movie or snacking. And the best part is — they’ll never die, but they might need a good dusting every once in a while.

Best useful gifts for situationships

Coming home to a great-smelling apartment is probably the best gift you can give, especially if it’ll remind them of you a little bit. This diffuser will arrive in time before Valentine’s Day and turns any space into an oasis with scent and lights.

If they spend a lot of time at your apartment or you just want to get them something to keep them cozy, these Amazon slippers are the perfect low-lift gift that will make a difference. With a fuzzy inside and non-slip sole, you can’t go wrong with these “house shoes”.

Keeping them hydrated is the practical gift that keeps on giving. “Speaking from personal experience, a quality, trendy water bottle falls in the safe zone. I recently got my own situationship this Owala water bottle, and I think it strikes a good balance between practical and thoughtful,” says Audrey Ekman, a Shop TODAY production coordinator. “This is a gift they’ll use every day, so it will remind them of you daily -- but, like, in a super chill, cool way.”

If their home is a little dry or airy, this gift works as a way to add decoration and keep their space its most fresh. Photo editor, Vivian Le, describes how she gifted this exact humidifier to her partner, “I got my boyfriend this humidifier when we first started dating. We weren't exclusive yet, so I was stuck on what to get him for Valentine’s Day. I had spent the night at his place a few times and noticed his apartment was so dry, so I got him this humidifier and he’s used one every night since! We are on year two together, so maybe the secret to a successful relationship is hydrated skin and an easy night of sleeping."

Funny situationship gifts

“What do you want to get for dinner” is now a disagreement you’ll never have again. This toy makes dinner fun with just a roll of the magic cube. One Amazon reviewer couldn’t get enough of it, “Even if you can’t settle the label discussion, at least you can settle the dinner one.”

If you’re at a place in your "situationship" where you can joke about it but not upset any feelings, this candle is a fun gag gift. With scent options like clean cotton, cinnamon vanilla and more — there is a scent out there for every type of "situationship" partner.

Best gifts if you’re ready to DTR (define the relationship)

Everybody needs a calendar, but this unique calendar is undated, allowing them to create their schedule based on how busy their lives are. If you're feeling brave you can gift them this with a card that says, "When are we dating, pick a date.” Some may say it’s pushy others will think it’s bold.

The ultimate “next step” to take to define the relationship is keeping a toothbrush at your place. This toothbrush has dozens of five-star reviews and comes in lots of cute colors like mint and coral. If you want to be fancy you can even tie a bow around it with a card that says, “To keep here.”