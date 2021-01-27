Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Struggling with what to get your guy for Valentine’s Day this year? We hear you — men can be tough to shop for!

It can be difficult to know where to start, but there’s a way to show your main squeeze that you think he’s pretty great without resorting to something too cheesy. Even if they tell you they "don't need anything" or it seems like they might already have everything, you can still find a gift that is just as thoughtful as it is practical. From heart-shaped pizzas to cozy slippers — we found 30 affordable and thoughtful Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for him

Everyone can use a bit of relaxation, and curling up under this weighted blanket is the best way to unwind after a long day. This pick from YnM has amassed more than 35,000 verified reviews from Amazon, and shoppers have noted it's helped them relax.

If he loves to cook or you're looking for an experience gift this year, opt for a cooking class. Sur La Table offers dozens of courses on everything from desserts to mouthwatering dinners that will make this Valentine's Day one to remember.

If he looks forward to brewing a fresh cup of coffee each morning, this sampler box will deliver a variety of new roasts straight to his door. Each selection is handpicked and features four varieties from Seattle-based coffee companies.

Help him keep all of his electronics in one place (and charged) with this stand. It works with most generations of iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods so all of his devices will have a full battery once he wakes up.

Have a favorite vacation spot or meaningful place you've been longing to visit? You can turn it into a customized print and frame it for a sentimental gift this year.

Breakfast in bed just got a whole lot sweeter with these adorable mugs. It's a sweet reminder that everything is better as a pair.

Whether he's taking work calls or recently got into podcasts, a new pair of headphones will be much appreciated. You can catch this version on sale right now for almost 20% off on Amazon.

This mini speaker packs a punch! He'll be able to blast his favorite songs during at-home workouts or bring it along outside on warmer days for easy listening.

This phone holder allows you to turn a special song into a practical gift that is also personal. He'll be able to use it to keep his phone propped up on video calls and it will make for a cute piece of decor even when it's not in use.

For the man that loves whipping up breakfast on the weekends, this mini waffle maker will be more than useful. You can even select the heart-shaped version for this special occasion.

If your favorite guy dons a suit and tie for work each day, he’ll appreciate this wintry wool update to his accessory collection. The Tie Bar collaborated with a historic Italian mill to create this collection of affordable ties, and we love the result.

A little something for you, and something for him! Underwear company MeUndies allows you to put together a matching set of undies for you and your boo. Our personal favorite? The wine-and-cheese pairing print that is perfect for date night.

Do you and your main squeeze enjoy picnics, hiking trips or camping excursions on the weekend? Surprise him with a set of wine tumblers that you can take just about anywhere. They're great for keeping your drinks hot or cold.

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve — your guy can wear it on his favorite kicks instead. We love these sneakers from Converse and Comme Des Garcons, an iconic collaboration that feels so appropriate for Valentine’s Day.

If you want to get your beloved’s heart racing, gift him this thrilling book about the rise and fall of multibillion-dollar biochemical startup Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes.

Grooming company Hawthorne has created a unique and personalized shopping approach your guy will love. Fill out a simple online quiz and they’ll select a range of products just for him, based on thoughtful signifiers like his drink preference and how much he works out.

A cozy beanie will never go unappreciated during this time of year.

Sometimes all you need is a card, especially if you just started seeing your guy. The dating app Hinge has collaborated with online art retailer Society6 on a range of cheeky Valentine’s Day cards that capture the essence of an early relationship.

What more needs to be said? Give your beloved this cool and practical travel kit that will remind him how much you adore him every time he unzips it!

Sometimes the simplest gifts can be the most appreciated. Every guy needs a great pair of slippers for lounging around the house.

We all know men love clothes that are practical, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish. Both a shirt and a jacket, this piece from L.L. Bean is the perfect layering piece for colder months.

You can’t go wrong with cozy! Just be warned, if you gift your guy this soft hoodie and sweatpants set … he may never take them off!

Make your at-home happy hours a little bit happier with this cocktail syrup. It'll help him whip up the perfect Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule or Spicy Margarita in a flash. Just add the garnishes and ice cubes and, cheers, you’re set!

Sometimes you can’t beat a Valentine’s Day date night in. Surprise your beau with some heat-at-home pizzas from Labriola Chicago that are shaped like hearts!

Living in the moment is great, but capturing a moment is also just as meaningful. This Fujifilm camera allows you to make a memory last forever in a flash, and you can turn some of the photos into a gift of their own, too.

Nothing says "I love you" more than saying ... "I love you." This custom print puts any significant sound into a visual image, so you can make cherished words and songs part of your home decor.

These durable and unique wallets feature an interior divider that is made with the fabric of a jersey worn during an NHL game, making them a unique gift for even the most die-hard fans.

This subscription box is the perfect gift for any spice lover in your life. With the option to choose the number of bottles and the frequency of deliveries, this is the gift that keeps on giving long after Valentine's Day.

Maybe the gift of a clean shave will be a gift for you, too. This grooming kit has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon and is bound to provide results that your guy will love.

This fancy portable bluetooth speaker can allow up to 25 hours of playing time on a single charge and is a perfect fit on a shelf in the living room — or for a trip to the beach when summer comes around.

