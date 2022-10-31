Get your partner exactly what they need — 35 gift ideas inspired by their love language

Do you struggle to find the perfect gift for that special someone in your life year after year? You’d think that shopping for a significant other would get easier over time, but the longer you’re together, the easier it is to settle for gifts that don’t take a lot of time or effort.

If you’re looking to really impress your loved one this holiday season, consider gifting them something that’s totally in tune with their love language. Not sure what love languages are all about? We consulted a love expert to find out and have also rounded up plenty of shoppable options.

What are love languages?

Everyone has their own unique way of expressing love, otherwise known as a “love language,” according to Laurel House, an eharmony relationship expert. Most people fall into one of five main love languages: quality time, gifts, acts of service, words of affirmation and physical touch.

Thinking about your partner’s love language can really set you up for success when you’re shopping for the perfect holiday gift. After all, it’s the thought that counts, and your partner will really appreciate the thought you put into finding the perfect present.

“When you align a gift with a love language, you are showing the other person that you understand them and know how to make them feel appreciated. Approaching it this way is also more rewarding for the gift giver as you get to see just how happy you can make your partner,” House explained.

Quality time

Their love language explained: Money can't buy happiness, but quality time with your main squeeze sure can. The partner who identifies quality time as their love language appreciates it when you think ahead and carve out time for the two of you to connect, even when your schedules are packed.

Gifting tips: "You can plan or purchase a shared activity, but in addition to this, give something physical that represents the gift of time (which, in fact, is the main gift)," House said.

Must-have gift idea #1: An intimate candlelit dinner at home

Why they'll love it: You don’t need a reservation at a fancy restaurant to have a great night. Get creative and create a custom gift basket for your partner that includes a cookbook, a candle and an invitation to a home-cooked dinner.

Healthy food doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, it can be downright sensational when prepared the right way. In her latest cookbook, New York Times bestselling author Danielle Walker shares 150+ paleo recipes ranging from no-cook lunches (like pesto chicken) and delightful pastas (like mac & cheese) to freezer-friendly meals (like baked pepperoni pizza spaghetti with ranch) and sheet pan dinners (like Peruvian steak and French fries).

Set the mood for a romantic night at home with a tempting scent like this three-wick candle that smells like a mug of warm hot chocolate. With notes of milk chocolate, marshmallow and steamed milk, the scent is perfect for the person who loves sweets and cozy nights spent cuddling on the couch.

Must-have gift idea #2: Weekly movie nights

Why they'll love it: Bonding over common interests (like movies) can bring you closer together and at-home movie nights are always a nice excuse to cuddle up on the couch.

Do you spend more time scrolling through movie options on your favorite streaming service than you do actually watching movies? Make the most of date night with this scratch-off poster that recommends 100 classic movies, ranging from “The Godfather” to “Mean Girls” and “The Lion King.”

You know what makes movie night even sweeter? Some indulgent desserts! Don’t have the time or desire to bake them yourself? Treat your love to these deluxe cookies, which come in tempting flavors ranging from Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup to Deluxe Filled Hot Fudge Sundae.

Must-have gift idea #3: Regular walks/runs with your beloved

Why they'll love it: Clocking in quality time with your partner is the top priority for someone with this love language, and they don't necessarily care about grand gestures, as long as you pencil them in for some regularly scheduled 1:1 time. Sweeten the deal by gifting your honey a new pair of kicks so they're comfy during your joint sweat sessions.

Arch support? Check. Roomy toe box? Yep. This stretchy cross-training style is made with plenty of cushioning, a durable traction sole and heel support. They also come in three neutral hues that will go with just about anything.

Step into comfort with this pair of slip-on running shoes that have a breathable mesh material, cozy cushioning and a heavy duty outsole. The sleek style is available in black and a bright blue hue.

Must-have gift idea #4: A day of wintery fun together

Why they'll love it: Being playful helps keep the fun alive in a relationship, and channeling your inner child together while playing in the snow, skiing or snowboarding can be a great way to reminisce about old memories while creating new ones.

Ready to brave the elements? Don’t leave the house without a warm and waterproof pair of winter boots. These cuties are made of eco-conscious, recycled materials and have ample traction to keep you from slipping and sliding all over the place. Plus, the baby blue hue is pretty gorgeous.

Fend off the frigid temps with this warm, water-resistant down jacket that’s available in six colors. An interior storm flap prevents rain and snow from getting you wet and elastic cuffs and a bottom hem keep heat close to you. The jacket is also made of down from ethically sourced suppliers.

Acts of service

Their love language explained: Much like those who value quality time as their love language, anyone who appreciates acts of service knows that it’s the little things in life that can make the biggest impact on someone — like surprising your spouse with dinner or tackling that house project they’ve had on their to-do list forever.

Gifting tips: "This category isn’t just about doing chores for someone; it’s about helping them do things that maybe they’ve been putting off, they don’t have time for or they simply are unable to do. When you help someone by doing something, it makes them feel not alone, and that can feel like love,” House said.

Must-have gift ideas

Finding time to cook dinner isn’t always easy when you’re juggling work and kids, so having someone else take care of mealtime is always a beautiful thing. With a Goldbelly gift card, your loved one can order savory and sweet items (and entire meals!) from restaurants and chefs from across the country.

Know someone who hates running errands? We totally get it. Instacart is basically your personal shopper, delivering food, household essentials and more right to your doorstep in the click of a button. It’s a total timesaver, which is something that folks who dig acts of service can truly appreciate.

This online grocer and meal delivery service offers fresh food and easy recipes that are tailored to each customer. Whether your gift recipient is gluten-free, vegan or dairy-free, there are plenty of options for everyone, and the service takes the guesswork out of healthy eating and shopping.

A soothing bath can totally relax you after a hectic day, but coming home to a bathtub that’s already the perfect temperature and filled with a calming aromatherapy soak is even better. Taking the time to anticipate your partner’s needs and taking action is a gift in and of itself, and this luxurious lavender vanilla bath soak is a nice add-on.

Giving your partner a massage is great in theory, but odds are, you probably run out of stamina pretty quickly if you’re not a professional masseuse. A massage gun is the next best option and it’s a gift your main squeeze will be thrilled to find under the tree. This one has five levels of intensity and eight massage heads, plus it’s ultra quiet and can run for three to six hours at a time.

Sometimes, a gift and an act of service are one and the same, like when you gift your partner that robotic vacuum they’ve been eyeing for years. This one from iRobot does all the work for you, getting to know your home and suggesting cleaning schedules for you. It also empties itself and works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Physical touch

Their love language explained: "These sensual beings like the feel of soft fabrics and luxurious textures, in addition to the touch of your hand and body," House said.

Gifting tips: Folks who fall into the physical touch love language category appreciate anything cozy, so the gifting possibilities are endless. Make sure to pair the gift with extra loving in the form of a big kiss and a warm embrace.

Must-have gift ideas

If your mind instantly goes to the bedroom when you hear the words “physical touch,” a satin pillowcase that feels luxurious on your loved one’s skin and hair is a great gift option. As an added bonus, this one also helps tame frizz and reduce breakage while they sleep and comes in 15 colors.

Anyone who falls into the physical touch love language category will dig this set of four cozy socks that are lined with an ultra soft faux sherpa lining. The multipack is available in shades of blue, pink, black and gray and comes with sole grippers that offer extra support.

Lazy Sunday mornings are infinitely better when you can lounge around in a super soft robe, and this plush fleece design is already calling our name. It comes in two colors — blue and plaid — and has two front pockets and a tie closure. The price is great, too!

Stay warm when the mercury drops with this fleece hoodie that’s made of a moisture-wicking, quick-dry material. It’s available in 15 colors and both regular and tall sizes, so you’re bound to find something your guy will love.

Whether they’re chilling at home, running errands or having fun with their friends, the lady in your life who identifies physical touch as their love language will adore these insanely soft leggings. Made of a buttery, creamy knit material, the leggings are also flattering and show off all your beautiful curves.

The gal who loves all things luxurious craves pajamas that feel soft to the touch, and this sleek set offers comfort in spades. The long sleeve top and bottom are made of a soft satin material and feature contrast piping that makes them look a lot more expensive than they are. Comfort and style? Sign us up!

Breathable sheets that are super soft? Yes, please! These ones are made of a 1,500 thread count level and wick away moisture as you sleep. They have a 30-day money back guarantee and come with a fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. Did we mention that they come in 24 colors, including some gorgeous pastels?!

Once they lay their head on this pillow, your main squeeze will instantly thank you for your sweet gift. The innovative design keeps your head and neck properly aligned and features three layers of supportive foam that keeps you cool while you catch some zzz’s.

Gifts

Their love language explained: "Surprisingly, the one who loves gifts might be the toughest to shop for because you don’t have a theme to follow. For the gift lover, make it personal to who they are as an individual,” House suggested.

Gifting tips: Hone in on your partner’s interests when selecting the perfect gift. Whether they love skin care, sweets, gaming or anything in between, this category is pretty open-ended.

Must-have gift ideas

If your better half has a serious sweet tooth, they’ll love digging into this tasty treat. Each Sugarwish gift box can be customized with candy, snacks, cookies, coffee, tea/wine or dog treats, and you can choose how many items it includes.

Spa lovers and skin savants know how important a quality humidifier is, but they can be a bit bulky. This pint-sized version is wireless and rechargeable, and can be used at home, at work, in your car and on vacation. It has an eight-hour battery and also comes in some pretty pastel hues.

Adults appreciate fun stocking stuffers just as much as kids, and any gal will fall for these silky scrunchies that prevent breakage and won’t pull hair. Their fun colors are also a notable feature!

Whether she works from home and likes to stay cozy or hates stepping on hardwood floors barefoot in the winter, your favorite lady will love these faux fur slippers. They feature adjustable straps, an odor-resistant footbed and a shock-absorbent midsole. Plus, they come in eight great colors.

Gamers know how important a quality mouse can be to help you move at lighting speed, and this wireless mouse was designed with that necessity in mind. The powerful accessory features an ultra fast scroll wheel, impressive performance and RBG lighting that can be customized. You can also charge the mouse while you play so you never miss a beat!

Old school and new gamers alike know how convenient this portable gaming device can be. You can play your favorite games on the seven-inch OLED screen or project it onto your TV. The newer OLED model offers vivid colors, an adjustable stand and enhanced audio. There’s also 64 GB of internal storage!

Ready to splurge on a standout holiday gift? This sleek, lightweight laptop will definitely earn you some brownie points with your main squeeze. It’s perfect for the guy or gal who takes tech seriously, but doesn’t want to sacrifice looks for function. Available in four colors, the 12.4 in. touchscreen device has a built-in HD camera and studio mics. It also comes with a precision trackpad, built-in USB-C and USB-A ports, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Words of affirmation

Their love language explained: We all need some encouragement now and then, and folks who love words of affirmation just want to hear that you love them and they’re doing a great job at work/home and beyond.

Gifting tips: "They love to hear your affirmative words, but they also love to see and read them," House said. “Consider gifting them a personalized or engraved piece of jewelry with a special word.”

Must-have gift ideas

Make it a habit to share words of affirmation with your love by writing in this sweet notebook on a daily basis. It’s adorned with the words “Reasons why I love you” on the front and has plenty of space inside to hold all your thoughtful reflections.

Same concept, different execution. This wooden box is engraved with the words “Reasons why I love you” and can be filled with tiny wooden hearts that spell out all the ways you admire your better half.

Moms are great at encouraging their children, but they also need words of affirmation once in a while. This decorative candle holder has the words “Best Mama” on it and even has a flower-shaped lid. She can also use it as a piece of decor once the candle burns out!

Let your partner know you really do notice everything they do with a thoughtful sign that reads “Never forget the difference you make.” You can even put a custom message on the back!

Whether they’re embarking on a new workout routine or simply trying to drink more water throughout the day, you can encourage your loved one to keep up the great work by personalizing this sturdy bottle with a custom message. The stainless steel, dishwasher-friendly bottle holds 64 oz. of liquid and has a neat No Sweat exterior that prevents condensation. The double-wall interior also works hard to keep drinks cold or hot.

Red roses are always a thoughtful gift, but these unique flowers are even cooler than their traditional counterparts. Half of the roses have the words “I love you” on them and the other half has an interlocking heart design. So romantic, right?