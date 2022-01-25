Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Struggling with what to get for the special man in your life for Valentine’s Day this year? We hear you — men can be tough to shop for!
It can be difficult to know where to start, but there’s a way to show him that you think he’s pretty great without resorting to something too cheesy. Even if they tell you they "don't need anything" or it seems like they might already have everything, you can still find a gift that is just as thoughtful as it is practical. From heart-shaped pizzas to a customized puzzle — we found 28 affordable and thoughtful Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.
Valentine's Day gifts for him
Manly Meat Co Meat Card
Any meat-lover will get a kick out of this not-so-normal greeting card. You can put any message, up to 100 characters, on an actual piece of jerky. It's a delicious way to tell someone that they meat the world to you.
Custom Neon Sign
Whether it's for his man cave or the family game room, this personalized neon sign is such a fun gift for Valentine's day.
What I Love About You by Me Book
Channel his sentimental side with a personalized book written by you for them. This provides pages upon pages of fill-in-the-blank prompts specifically about your significant other.
The Dr. Squatch Soap "Star Wars" Collection
Dr. Squatch makes amazing crafted soaps and this set makes for a great gift. All of the four soaps included have "Star Wars"-themed names: Widsom Wash, Only Hope Soap, The Dark Side and Ruthless Rinse.
Brooklyn Brew Shop Pickle Making Kit
If he loves taking on random projects, look no further for the perfect gift. This kit comes with everything he'll need to make homemade pickles. Yum!
Chicago Tribune Custom Front Page Puzzle
Turn any date (your anniversary, Valentine's day, you name it) into a puzzle! This customizable gift option is made from the front page of the Chicago Tribune issue of your choice.
Men's Luxury Scents Sampler Set
If he isn't committed to a scent, get him a luxurious sampler set that provides a little bit of everything. It includes 1-ounce bottles of Azzaro Wanted Eau de Toilette, CARTIER Pasha de carrier, Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory Eau de Parfum and Vince Camuto Homme Eau de Toilette.
The Globe Decanter
This decanter is almost too beautiful to use. It'll bring a sophisticated touch to his home office or the living room, displaying and decanting your boyfriend or husband's finest whiskey.
YnM Weighted Blanket
Everyone can use a bit of relaxation, and curling up under this weighted blanket is the best way to unwind after a long day. This pick from YnM has amassed more than 35,000 verified reviews from Amazon, and shoppers have noted it's helped them relax.
Sur La Table Online Cooking Class
If he loves to cook or you're looking for an experience gift this year, opt for a cooking class. Sur La Table offers dozens of courses on everything from desserts to mouthwatering dinners that will make this Valentine's Day one to remember.
Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler
If he looks forward to brewing a fresh cup of coffee each morning, this sampler box will deliver a selection of new roasts straight to his door. Each box is handpicked and features four varieties from Seattle-based coffee companies.
Olebr 3-in-1 Charging Stand
Help him keep all of his electronics in one place (and charged) with this stand. It works with most generations of iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods so all of his devices will have a full battery once he wakes up.
Where We Met Map
Have a favorite vacation spot or meaningful place you've been longing to visit? You can turn it into a customized print and frame it for a sentimental gift this year.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
For the man who loves whipping up breakfast on the weekends, this mini waffle maker will be more than useful. You can even select the heart-shaped version for this special occasion.
Banana Republic Stain-Resistant Dot Tie
If your favorite guy loves to wear a suit and tie, he’ll appreciate this wintry wool update to his accessory collection. The Tie Bar collaborated with a historic Italian mill to create this collection of affordable ties.
MeUndies Matching Set Underwear
A little something for you, and something for him! Underwear company MeUndies allows you to put together a matching set of undies for you and your boo. Our personal favorite? The wine-and-cheese pairing print that is perfect for date night.
“Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World” by Tom Wright & Bradley Hope
If your guy couldn’t get enough of the Reddit GameStop stock market frenzy last year, this book is sure to excite. This thrilling true story exposes the rise and fall of a “modern Gatsby.”
Hawthorne Custom Bathroom Kit
Grooming company Hawthorne has created a unique and personalized shopping approach your guy will love. Fill out a simple online quiz and they’ll select a range of products just for him, based on thoughtful signifiers like his drink preference and how much he works out.
Minnetonka Genuine Shearling Slippers
Sometimes the simplest gifts can be the most appreciated. Every guy needs a great pair of slippers for lounging around the house.
Maine Guide Zip-Front Jac-Shirt With PrimaLoft
We all know men love clothes that are practical, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish. Both a shirt and a jacket, this piece from L.L. Bean is the perfect layering piece for colder months.
Jack & Jones Oversized T-shirt and Sweatpants Set
You can’t go wrong with cozy! Just be warned, if you gift your guy this soft oversized t-shirt and sweatpants set … he may never take them off!
W&P Craft Cocktail Syrup Set
Make your at-home happy hours a little bit happier with this cocktail syrup. It'll help him whip up the perfect Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule or Spicy Margarita in a flash. Just add the garnishes and ice cubes and, cheers, you’re set!
Detroit Style Pizza Co Heart Shaped Pizza (Set of 3)
Sometimes you can’t beat a Valentine’s Day date night in. Surprise your beau with some heat-at-home pizzas from Detriot Pizza Co that are shaped like hearts!
Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Film Camera
Living in the moment is great, but capturing a moment is also just as meaningful. This Fujifilm camera allows you to make a memory last forever in a flash, and you can turn the photos into gifts of their own, too.
Custom Sound Wave Art Print
Nothing says "I love you" more than saying ... "I love you." This custom print puts any significant sound into a visual image, so you can make cherished words and songs part of your home decor.
Hot Sauce of the Month Club
This subscription box is the perfect gift for any spice lover in your life. With the option to choose the number of bottles and the frequency of deliveries, this is the gift that keeps on giving long after Valentine's Day.
Beard Grooming Kit
Maybe the gift of a clean shave will be a gift for you, too. This grooming kit has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon and is bound to provide results that your guy will love.
Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker
This fancy portable bluetooth speaker can allow up to 25 hours of playing time on a single charge and is a perfect fit on a shelf in the living room — or for a trip to the beach when summer comes around.
