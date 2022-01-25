Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Struggling with what to get for the special man in your life for Valentine’s Day this year? We hear you — men can be tough to shop for!

It can be difficult to know where to start, but there’s a way to show him that you think he’s pretty great without resorting to something too cheesy. Even if they tell you they "don't need anything" or it seems like they might already have everything, you can still find a gift that is just as thoughtful as it is practical. From heart-shaped pizzas to a customized puzzle — we found 28 affordable and thoughtful Valentine's Day gift ideas for men.

Valentine's Day gifts for him

Any meat-lover will get a kick out of this not-so-normal greeting card. You can put any message, up to 100 characters, on an actual piece of jerky. It's a delicious way to tell someone that they meat the world to you.

Whether it's for his man cave or the family game room, this personalized neon sign is such a fun gift for Valentine's day.

Channel his sentimental side with a personalized book written by you for them. This provides pages upon pages of fill-in-the-blank prompts specifically about your significant other.

Dr. Squatch makes amazing crafted soaps and this set makes for a great gift. All of the four soaps included have "Star Wars"-themed names: Widsom Wash, Only Hope Soap, The Dark Side and Ruthless Rinse.

If he loves taking on random projects, look no further for the perfect gift. This kit comes with everything he'll need to make homemade pickles. Yum!

Turn any date (your anniversary, Valentine's day, you name it) into a puzzle! This customizable gift option is made from the front page of the Chicago Tribune issue of your choice.

If he isn't committed to a scent, get him a luxurious sampler set that provides a little bit of everything. It includes 1-ounce bottles of Azzaro Wanted Eau de Toilette, CARTIER Pasha de carrier, Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory Eau de Parfum and Vince Camuto Homme Eau de Toilette.

This decanter is almost too beautiful to use. It'll bring a sophisticated touch to his home office or the living room, displaying and decanting your boyfriend or husband's finest whiskey.

Everyone can use a bit of relaxation, and curling up under this weighted blanket is the best way to unwind after a long day. This pick from YnM has amassed more than 35,000 verified reviews from Amazon, and shoppers have noted it's helped them relax.

If he loves to cook or you're looking for an experience gift this year, opt for a cooking class. Sur La Table offers dozens of courses on everything from desserts to mouthwatering dinners that will make this Valentine's Day one to remember.

If he looks forward to brewing a fresh cup of coffee each morning, this sampler box will deliver a selection of new roasts straight to his door. Each box is handpicked and features four varieties from Seattle-based coffee companies.

Help him keep all of his electronics in one place (and charged) with this stand. It works with most generations of iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods so all of his devices will have a full battery once he wakes up.

Have a favorite vacation spot or meaningful place you've been longing to visit? You can turn it into a customized print and frame it for a sentimental gift this year.

For the man who loves whipping up breakfast on the weekends, this mini waffle maker will be more than useful. You can even select the heart-shaped version for this special occasion.

If your favorite guy loves to wear a suit and tie, he’ll appreciate this wintry wool update to his accessory collection. The Tie Bar collaborated with a historic Italian mill to create this collection of affordable ties.

A little something for you, and something for him! Underwear company MeUndies allows you to put together a matching set of undies for you and your boo. Our personal favorite? The wine-and-cheese pairing print that is perfect for date night.

If your guy couldn’t get enough of the Reddit GameStop stock market frenzy last year, this book is sure to excite. This thrilling true story exposes the rise and fall of a “modern Gatsby.”

Grooming company Hawthorne has created a unique and personalized shopping approach your guy will love. Fill out a simple online quiz and they’ll select a range of products just for him, based on thoughtful signifiers like his drink preference and how much he works out.

Sometimes the simplest gifts can be the most appreciated. Every guy needs a great pair of slippers for lounging around the house.

We all know men love clothes that are practical, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish. Both a shirt and a jacket, this piece from L.L. Bean is the perfect layering piece for colder months.

You can’t go wrong with cozy! Just be warned, if you gift your guy this soft oversized t-shirt and sweatpants set … he may never take them off!

Make your at-home happy hours a little bit happier with this cocktail syrup. It'll help him whip up the perfect Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule or Spicy Margarita in a flash. Just add the garnishes and ice cubes and, cheers, you’re set!

Sometimes you can’t beat a Valentine’s Day date night in. Surprise your beau with some heat-at-home pizzas from Detriot Pizza Co that are shaped like hearts!

Living in the moment is great, but capturing a moment is also just as meaningful. This Fujifilm camera allows you to make a memory last forever in a flash, and you can turn the photos into gifts of their own, too.

Nothing says "I love you" more than saying ... "I love you." This custom print puts any significant sound into a visual image, so you can make cherished words and songs part of your home decor.

This subscription box is the perfect gift for any spice lover in your life. With the option to choose the number of bottles and the frequency of deliveries, this is the gift that keeps on giving long after Valentine's Day.

Maybe the gift of a clean shave will be a gift for you, too. This grooming kit has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon and is bound to provide results that your guy will love.

This fancy portable bluetooth speaker can allow up to 25 hours of playing time on a single charge and is a perfect fit on a shelf in the living room — or for a trip to the beach when summer comes around.

