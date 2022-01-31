21 Valentine's Day gifts perfect for boyfriends

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wondering what to get your boyfriend for Valentine’s Day can feel a bit overwhelming – what will he like? How much should I spend? Does a beanie say "I love you"? (We say yes.)

But it doesn’t need to be as stressful as you might think. Valentine’s Day gifts for boyfriends can run the gamut from romantic to simplistic – and we’ve found great options for all at different price points that will hit the mark for the special man in your life.

Whether he’s a workout buff, a whiz in the kitchen, a serious coffee addict or a man who loves his skin care routine – or you just want him to have more of one – we have rounded up something for every type of boyfriend.

Scroll below to see 21 great options for boyfriends that are as unique as he is.

Valentine's Day gifts for boyfriends

This classic quarter-zip performance pullover is moisture-wicking, lightweight, and can be easily layered under a jacket or vest. It comes in multiple colors and is one of those clothing items that can be thrown on easily to make an outfit look more put together (read: ideal for the boyfriend who might need a little help in the fashion department).

I’ll admit that I totally bought this little book for my boyfriend for our first Valentine’s Day together, and he absolutely loved it. So much so, that he ended up buying one for me for my birthday that year. It’s a great way of showing him why you love him, with easy prompts through the little booklet.

It doesn’t get more classic than the Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker. This is a great Valentine’s gift for the boyfriend who loves the ritual of making coffee every morning, and is made with high-quality glass that will last a long time.

Sometimes a simple gift can mean the most — especially with frigid temperatures outside. A classic beanie to help keep his head and ears warm, while looking fly and fashionable — need we say more?

Highly rated on Amazon, these running shoes from Adidas are a no-brainer. Whether your boyfriend is a track star or just needs some trendy new kicks when hitting the streets, these shoes are a fool-proof gift and come in multiple colors.

For the boyfriend who really cares about his skin, this set from Dr. Dennis Gross features their best-selling Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, along with the new All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30. It’s a great boost for dull complexions and is a pretty easy, two-step system to follow.

If you have a boyfriend whose phone is always dead, consider gifting this wireless charger for Valentine’s Day. It can sit on his desk or bedside table, and makes it super easy to just place your phone on the charger and charge it up throughout the day or at night (no more excuses!). Plus, it can easily charge your Apple Watch and Airpods simultaneously.

Tame that unruly beard with this fun kit from Shea Moisture. Featuring a beard wash, full beard detangler (yes, that is a thing), beard conditioning oil, and beard balm, this set will make any bearded boyfriend appreciative this Valentine’s Day.

For those who perfect a clean shave, this kit from Bevel features everything you need for your closest shave ever, including a safety razor, shave brush, pre-shave oil, shave cream, post-shave balm, and, of course, razor blades.

He doesn’t have to be an avid runner to rock these track pants. We love that they come in multiple colors, plenty of sizes, and are a pretty affordable gift, too. It's also a nice practical gift for a new relationship.

This simple wallet comes in tons of different colors, will house all his cards and cash neatly, and is slim enough to easily slide into his back pocket effortlessly.

Do you have a boyfriend who still wears his ratty boxers from 10 years ago? (Raises hand.) It might be time to upgrade his undies drawer with some new boxer briefs. This classic pick from Calvin Klein is highly rated on Amazon, 100% cotton, and comes in an array of colors and sizes.

For the clean freak boyfriend, this air purifier from LEVIOT will be a nice addition to his office or gaming room. It can purify air in very large spaces, offers true HEPA filtration, and can be controlled through your phone.

If your boyfriend has been infected with the wanderlust bug, you might want to consider getting him this scratch-off travel map for Valentine’s Day. It can help you both keep track of all the places you’ve been together, and is a fun item to display on his wall.

Needing a little more connection in your love life with your boo? Gift him this fun deck of conversation starters, specifically for couples. You’ll be surprised by what you both discover about one another.

With many of us spending most of our time at home during the pandemic, it’s crucial to have a super comfy pair of slippers to wear around the house. This pick from Ugg has great reviews, can be worn indoors or outdoors, and features Ugg's famous shearling lining.

Both me and my boyfriend have multiple pairs of these pants from Vuori, and we are obsessed. I’ve never felt more comfortable pants before—warning: if you gift these to your love for Valentine’s Day, be prepared for him to never take them off.

For the boyfriend who loves to smell great, this pick from Dior is a popular scent that won’t go unnoticed. It’s a citrus, woodsy scent that he’ll totally fall in love with.

Consider gifting him an Urban Map Glass, which features a super cool, etched map of your chosen city on each glass. Perfect for his bar cart or anywhere he likes to enjoy his whiskey.

Oura Ring

Give the gift of a super sleek wearable with this health tracker from Oura. Small but incredibly mighty, the Oura Ring includes activity and fitness tracking, and is the most accurate consumer sleep tracker on the market. It can track your heart rate all day and night, your blood oxygen levels, features guided audio sessions, and so much more. Plus, it comes with a 6-month Oura membership for free.

Ideal for the home chef boyfriend, this 12-piece cookware set from Caraway is a great upgrade for his busy kitchen. The set includes a frying pan, saucepan, dutch oven, and saute pan, along with lids, magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder with hooks. Each piece is nonstick and comes in an array of colors.

