This bestselling water bottle keeps my drinks cold for hours

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
There's a massive drawer in my parents' home that overflows with my water bottle collection. I don't have room at my own house. But I do have a few trusty water bottles that I've probably owned since the '90s and way too many free promotional ones that taste like cheap plastic and can't keep beverages cold. While each of these bottles has some sentimental value, none of them are what I've been using this summer. That honor goes to Amazon's bestselling Simple Modern water bottle.
Simple Modern Ascent Water Bottle with Handle Lid
Almost half the price of popular brands
It's no secret that water bottles can get pretty expensive. However, for only $14, you can get a 12-ounce Simple Modern water bottle that has more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating.
While $14 might seem steep for a water bottle, Simple Modern's design can keep beverages colder and hotter for longer than most cheaper options. It's designed to keep beverages cold for up to 20 hours and hot for up 10 hours, which is more than enough for my daily needs.
There are so many to choose from
I decided to go with Simple Modern's 12-ounce handle lid water bottle in "carrara marble," though these bottles come in more than 40 colors and lid styles. In fact, one TODAY writer loves her Simple Modern lid with a built-in straw. All of the lids are dishwasher-friendly, but the bottles are hand-wash only.
The bottle I bought only cost $14 and it even came with a coupon code for a free lid replacement. So far, I haven't needed it. The only replacing I've done is replacing the plastic bottles I used to carry around. I sleep a little easier at night knowing I'm not hurting the planet as much.
I love how easy it is to carry
Before I go anywhere, I take inventory of what I'm carrying: phone, keys, bamboo mask, wallet and water bottle. I don't leave home without this bottle, even when I travel internationally like I am now. Since it doesn't leak due to its vacuum seal, I can simply toss it into my bag. If I'm not bringing a bag, I can comfortably hold it with my fingers thanks to the convenient handle on the lid. Better yet, I never have to worry about the bottle sweating since it's made with a copper insulation.
I spent last weekend being extremely active in Northern Portugal at FeelViana — one of the world's leading sports hotels. I took this water bottle with me everywhere from mountain biking (it fits in bicycle bottle holders and car cup holders) to paddle boarding and windsurfing (just loop a bungee cord through the lid to secure it to your board). According to user reviews, this bottle can also take a beating if you drop it. I haven't experienced that (yet). Of course, the best part was that my beverage stayed cold even in the summer heat.
This bottle will never end up at my parents' house
I like (and use) my Simple Modern way too much to envision it collecting dust at my parents' house. Retiring a water bottle this good seems sacrilegious at worst and silly at best.
For more stories like this, check out:
- This affordable water bottle keeps my drinks cold for hours
- We found the mug seen on TODAY — and it's perfect for summer
- This salad container will help you stop spending $15 on lunch every day
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!