This bestselling water bottle keeps my drinks cold for hours

It's no secret that water bottles can get pretty expensive. However, for only $14, you can get a 12-ounce Simple Modern water bottle that has more than 9,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating.

While $14 might seem steep for a water bottle, Simple Modern's design can keep beverages colder and hotter for longer than most cheaper options. It's designed to keep beverages cold for up to 20 hours and hot for up 10 hours, which is more than enough for my daily needs.

There are so many to choose from

Katie Jackson

I decided to go with Simple Modern's 12-ounce handle lid water bottle in "carrara marble," though these bottles come in more than 40 colors and lid styles. In fact, one TODAY writer loves her Simple Modern lid with a built-in straw. All of the lids are dishwasher-friendly, but the bottles are hand-wash only.

The bottle I bought only cost $14 and it even came with a coupon code for a free lid replacement. So far, I haven't needed it. The only replacing I've done is replacing the plastic bottles I used to carry around. I sleep a little easier at night knowing I'm not hurting the planet as much.

I love how easy it is to carry

Katie Jackson

Before I go anywhere, I take inventory of what I'm carrying: phone, keys, bamboo mask, wallet and water bottle. I don't leave home without this bottle, even when I travel internationally like I am now. Since it doesn't leak due to its vacuum seal, I can simply toss it into my bag. If I'm not bringing a bag, I can comfortably hold it with my fingers thanks to the convenient handle on the lid. Better yet, I never have to worry about the bottle sweating since it's made with a copper insulation.

Katie Jackson

I spent last weekend being extremely active in Northern Portugal at FeelViana — one of the world's leading sports hotels. I took this water bottle with me everywhere from mountain biking (it fits in bicycle bottle holders and car cup holders) to paddle boarding and windsurfing (just loop a bungee cord through the lid to secure it to your board). According to user reviews, this bottle can also take a beating if you drop it. I haven't experienced that (yet). Of course, the best part was that my beverage stayed cold even in the summer heat.

This bottle will never end up at my parents' house

Katie Jackson

I like (and use) my Simple Modern way too much to envision it collecting dust at my parents' house. Retiring a water bottle this good seems sacrilegious at worst and silly at best.

