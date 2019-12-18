This affordable water bottle keeps my drinks cold for hours

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether it was intentional or not, I have become quite the water bottle collector over the last few years. It seems like every store I go into, I need to snag the trendy water bottle at the checkout line.
While I’ve used tons of popular (usually quite expensive) brands, this Simple Modern Summit Straw Lid Water Bottle is the one I keep going back to over and over again. It’s sleek, insulated, leak-proof and helps me achieve my daily water consumption goals!
Simple Modern Summit Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Not only is this bottle great quality, but it’s just as nice as all of my other more expensive bottles — and it's half the price!
It comes in dozens of colors and six different sizes. I own a couple of sizes — a 32 ounce that I leave at home and a 40 ounce that I use at work. I tend to use the larger one more since it holds just over 1 liter of water and I know I have met my daily water goal after just two refills.
Stuff We Love
All Simple Modern drinkware is stainless steel and vacuum insulated, which means your beverage will stay cold or hot for hours on end. Before bed, I usually throw in a few ice cubes in my bottle and the water is still cold and chilling with ice 8 hours later.
Another reason I love this water bottle — it’s super easy to clean. With the wide mouth opening, it can easily be cleaned with a sponge wand or even a traditional sponge.
I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with these water bottles either! "I am an avid water drinker and I could never find the right bottle to fit my lifestyle," said one reviewer on Amazon. "I drink a lot each day (60+ oz.) so I needed a bottle that could hold a lot but could still fit in my bag/cupholder. And this bottle truly fits the bill. I got the 22 ounce and I refill it all the time!"
"I have four Simple Modern water bottles in various styles and sizes and I love all of them," another reviewer wrote. "I seriously can't stop telling people about them because they are such fantastic quality, especially for the price. I have dropped mine several times, even on pavement and no dents and it usually doesn't even scratch the surface at all."
While I prefer the straw lid style, Simple Modern also offers flip lids, chug lids, handle lids and even a kids straw lid sippy cup.
They also sell tons of accessories. While most of the water bottles come with a black lid, I splurged and bought this matching pink lid for a sleeker look.
Simple Modern Straw Lid
The straw lid also comes in turquoise, navy blue, dark gray and yellow.
