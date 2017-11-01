9 reusable water bottles you never knew you needed

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chances are you’ve heard about the boundless benefits of water for your health, including increased energy, better digestion and even clearer skin. But although you know you should drink more H2O, it’s easier said than done. After all, no one wants to buy bottle after disposable bottle — for the sake of both the environment and your bank account.

That’s why it’s smart to invest in a reusable water bottle that you can refill from any source and tote to work, the gym, yoga class, or really anywhere else your day takes you. A reusable bottle will save you money in the long run, while helping you reach your hydration goals.

Keep reading for some of our favorite glass, insulated and stainless steel water bottles on the market right now.

Hydro Flask Double Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle, $30, Amazon

One test that an insulated water bottle must pass is the hot yoga class. And the Hydro Flask passed that test with flying colors: Our water was still ice-cold after sitting through 60 minutes in 90-degree heat. Made of high-quality stainless steel, these double-walled bottles are vacuum sealed and designed to prevent condensation rings.

YUANFENG Collapsible Water Bottle, $7, Amazon

For adventurers on-the-go, this space-saving water container is a must-have. The soft, BPA-free silicone folds up to be only 4.5 inches tall when it’s empty, but stores up to 20 ounces of liquid when you fill it up! Available in four bright colors, this handy bottle is the perfect travel companion for your next biking, hiking, or camping trip.

Cupture White Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $9, Amazon

Tired of plain old H2O? Kick up the flavor with this genius infuser bottle that allows you to add in extra flavor to your water. Fill the removable infuser basket with lemons, limes, berries, tea bags, or anything else you’re craving, and you’ll be able to create your own deliciously flavored water. You can take out the infuser whenever you need a regular water bottle too.

Klean Kanteen Reflect Bottle, $26, Amazon

This sleek, stainless steel bottle is lightweight and easy to grip, so it’s perfectly portable when you’re on-the-go, whether hiking up a mountain or running errands around town. The single-walled stainless steel construction keeps your drink cold for hours, and a stylish cap made of sustainably harvested bamboo tops it off.

CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle, $15, Amazon

If you find more of your drink ends up in your bag — or on your pants — than in your mouth, Camelbak’s spill-proof water bottle cap is a must-have. The newly redesigned “bite-and-sip” cap lets more liquid flow through than previous versions, letting you stay hydrated without having to worry about spills or drips. It’s also dishwasher-safe, unlike other water bottles, so it’s simple to keep clean and germ-free.

Thermo Tank Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $22, Amazon

This water bottle company promises their stainless steel bottle will keep your H2O “glacier-cold” on a scorching summer day for 36 hours, thanks to its two-walled insulation with a copper layer. And if you’re starting your day with a hot cup of joe, it also will make sure you’re not facing lukewarm coffee by the time you reach the office.

MiiR Stainless Steel Slate Insulated Water Bottle, $20, Amazon

Drink up and do good: This company give 5 percent of their annual revenue to nonprofits focusing on water, education, and bicycle projects around the world. With an easy twist-off cap and double-layered insulation, this bottle also features a hard-shell, powder-paint finish that guards against both chips and drips, so it’s tough enough for any adventure — urban or otherwise.

MIRA Vacuum Insulated Travel Water Bottle, $13, Amazon

Express your creative side while you sip with the myriad options this brand offers to decorate your bottle, from marbled finishes to florals to surf boards. This bottle is sporty enough for the gym or outdoor activities, but also looks stylish sitting on your desk. And you won’t have to worry about sweating or leaks — it’s spill-proof and stays chilled for up to 24 hours.

Brita 34 Ounce Hard-Sided Water Bottle with One Filter, $14, Amazon

If your water has an odor of chlorine or you’re not sure it’s 100% clean, this bottle with a built-in Brita filter will ensure your H2O tastes great and is safe to drink. The filter works to filter out impurities as you sip, so you can ensure you’re enjoying fresh water no matter where you are. You just have to remember to switch the filter for a new one every two months or every 40 gallons, whichever comes first.

