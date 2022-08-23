18 beauty deals on favorites from Olaplex, Revlon and more — starting at $7

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

The fall usually calls for some extra hydrating add-ons to just about every part of our beauty routines, from our skin care to our hair care. Stocking our beauty cabinets for fall doesn't have to be a pricey ordeal, though. Labor Day is just around the corner — and so are the sales that usually come along with the holiday.

If you're hoping to save on beauty essentials before then, some retailers have secretly dropped deals ahead of the holiday weekend. We scoped out some of the best early Labor Day beauty deals from Ulta, Amazon and more and rounded them up below.

From a matte moisturizer from La Roche-Posay to Olaplex's No.7 Bond Oil, keep reading to see all of the beauty must-haves you can save on right now. Or, shop this article by category by clicking on the links below:

Early Labor Day skin care deals

According to the brand, this lotion is formulated to moisturize skin without causing any redness or irritation, thanks to skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera and rice extracts. Right now, it's on sale for more than 50% off, so you can snag it for less than $7.

You can treat your under eyes to a refresh thanks to this deal on Dermora's eye mask set. The bestsellers can help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffy eyes, the brand says, and can be used on all skin types.

While we may be getting ready to wear boots again, that doesn't mean we should stop taking care of our feet until next summer. You can grab this foot peel set on sale for more than 25% off right now and reveal softer, smoother feet in 11 days, the brand says.

Ulta is allowing you to take 20% off of select items both in-stores and online when you use the code 992394 at checkout. That means you can save a little bit on skin care you might not want to splurge on, like this moisturizer formulated for oily skin.

You can also take 20% off RoC's top-rated eye cream by using the code 992394 at checkout. According to the brand, you can use it both at night and in the mornings to brighten, de-puff and smooth your under eyes.

If your hands get dry easily in the wintertime, two TODAY editors love this cream and say that they never leave home without it. It's formulated with ingredients like sunflower seed oil and beeswax that the brand says helps to hydrate your skin.

If you've ever picked at a blemish, this balm can help reduce the redness that soon follows. It has a green tint that is designed to camouflage red spots, bumps and more, so that you can easily recover after a breakout.

Early Labor Day hair care deals

Your cotton pillowcase might not be doing your hair any favors while you sleep, but according to Tarte, this vegan silk pillowcase can help reduce frizz and extend the life of your blowout. Plus, it's on sale for 50% off right now.

Olaplex's products rarely go on sale, but we spotted a few of the brand's top picks on deal at Asos right now. The No.3 Hair Perfector has been marked down to $27, so we wouldn't wait too long to add it to cart.

The No.7 Bond Oil is formulated to help increase shine and softness, but it can also provide heat protection up to 450 degrees, according to the brand. A little bit goes a long way on both damp and dry hair.

The No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is also on deal for 10% off at Asos. According to the brand, it is suitable for all hair types (including color-safe hair), helps with oil control and repairs split ends and frizz.

Want to cut down on your blow-dry time? This serum can be used on all hair types to make blowouts a breeze and also helps to reduce frizz post-blowout, the brand says. When you use the code STILLHOT at checkout, you can grab it for less than $20.

Revlon's top-rated styling brush is on deal for $40 right now, but you can apply a coupon before checkout to take an extra 15% off of the discounted price. Since it has a paddle-shaped head, it is designed to detangle, dry and smooth, all at once.

Losing faith in your old blow-dryer? This tool from Conair is on sale for 20% off right now and also comes with a diffuser attachment and concentrator head for use on curly and wavy hair.

Early Labor Day makeup deals

Makeup brushes aren't made to last forever. If it's time to get rid of your current collection, you can grab a new one for less than $20 thanks to this deal. Since it includes 17 brushes, you can tackle your eye and face makeup without having to reach for two different sets.

When it comes to effortless flushes of color, blush can always do the trick. This set includes four shades of blush and Tarte's bestselling highlighter, so you can craft the perfect look time and time again, without breaking the bank.

If you prefer to keep your beauty routine simple, this kit includes just about everything you need. Inside, you'll find a mascara, setting spray, lip mask and a smoothie cleanser that can be used on all skin types.

Run, don't walk! This compact makeup mirror is currently on sale for 75% off, so you can grab it for just $10 during Bed Bath & Beyond's savings event. It checks just about all of the boxes: It's dual-sided, adjusts to a variety of angles and has a a bulb that lasts "thousands of hours" according to the brand.