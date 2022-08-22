From a $16 hair waver to 52% off Adidas shoes, 25 early Labor Day deals to shop now

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals will drop in the coming weeks, we couldn't help but notice some of Amazon's early Labor Day deals are already rolling out.

From must-haves for your fall wardrobe to travel essentials you'll want to pack in your suitcase if you're squeezing in a getaway over the upcoming holiday weekend, so many hidden gems are on sale right now.

Keep reading to shop some of the best deals we've seen so far — starting at just $10.

Amazon early Labor Day fashion deals

Fall fashion is all about layering, and this reversible poncho makes it easy to accomplish. Toss it over a sweater and pair it with jeans and a pair of booties and consider your outfit complete!

Who doesn't need another pair of black leggings in their wardrobe? These high-waisted bottoms are on sale for just $20 ahead of Labor Day, and even more pairs from the brand are on sale right now in colors like dark teal and mist green.

Need a fashionable bag for your return to the office? Sending a student back to the classroom? This fashionable backpack is not only a functional option for storage, but it also features a USB port for charing on-the-go.

Another essential layering piece for fall? A vest. This one in particular is the No. 1 bestselling vest on Amazon right now and shoppers love that it comes in so many different colors that go with just about anything. It's on sale for over 25% off right now, so don't wait too long to grab one for yourself!

These chic running shoes from Adidas are on deal for over 50% off right now, so you can give your next workout an extra fashionable boost. According to the brand, they're made from recycled material but don't compromise when it comes to cushioning.

These ankle boots combine the lug sole and Chelsea boot trend into one — but we don't think they'll ever go out of style. Since they're on deal right now, you can add these to your cart for less than $50 and wear them all season long.

Amazon early Labor Day beauty deals

Traveling soon? Ditch clunky plastic bottles for these refillable pouches. Not only do they have a more elevated feel, but the brand says they are also leak-proof and dishwasher safe for easy care.

Let's be honest: We probably don't clean or replace our makeup brushes as often as we should. If your makeup bag is in need of a fresh set, this eyeshadow brush kit has everything you need to create the perfect eye look for less than $15.

If you're tired of blowouts, allow this tool to add some texture to your hair. Thanks to a 36% discount (you can apply a coupon and save an extra 20%, too), you can give yourself a fresh look for less than $20.

These bestselling eye masks have amassed over 14,800 verified five-star ratings from shoppers for a reason — some say they could even see and feel a difference after just one use. Right now you can grab a month's worth for less than $20, thanks to this early deal.

From flyways to frizz, a one-over with a flat iron can usually help deliver a sleek, smooth style. This slim tool from Hot Tools can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees and comes with its own convenient carrying case for when you need to do touch-ups while traveling.

When mornings get busy, anything that can help you shave time off of your beauty routine is likely appreciated. These rollers heat up in just two minutes, according to the brand, so you can knock a bunch of things off of your to-do list while they work their magic, and then head out the door.

This smart storage hack can likely save you some room on your bathroom countertop. It combines makeup storage and a makeup mirror into one chic design and is on deal for 25% off right now.

Want to refresh your pearly whites? This popular whitening kit from Crest is on sale for 33% off right now. It includes enough strips for 20 treatments.

Amazon early Labor Day home deals

An easy upgrade for any kitchen? A new set of pans. This non-stick set from Calphalon is currently marked down by 43% and although they look like frying pans, they are also oven-safe up to 450 degrees.

For smaller messes in your home and in the car, a handheld vacuum like this one can help make cleanup a breeze. This top-rated model from Black+Decker has a 4.5-star rating and is currently on sale for under $40.

When the holidays approach and you're spending more time in the kitchen than usual, your feet might thank you for grabbing this on sale. This non-slip mat is made from memory foam that is three-quarters of an inch thick, and the brand says that it helps to "reduce discomfort on feet, knees, legs and back."

This isn't your average Keurig. This one space-saving kitchen gadget can make both hot and iced coffee with the press of a button, and right now, it's on deal for just under $100.

Already thinking of ways to keep up with your fitness routine as the temperatures drop? We found this stationary bike on sale for 68% off to help you do it. It's a belt-driven machine that you can transport anywhere in your home, thanks to its mobile wheels.

Amazon early Labor Day deals on essential items

Liquid detergent can be hard to come by on sale, but we found this top-rated detergent from Tide on sale for over 15% off. You can save an extra $2 when you apply a coupon before checkout, too.

Constantly running out to buy batteries? This charger comes with 4 rechargeable AA batteries, so you can reuse them until they no longer work (the sensor on the charger will alert you when it's time to grab new ones).

If you're looking to score everyday essentials on deal, this 32-pack of toilet paper is on sale for just over 10% off right now. According to the brand, those 32 rolls are equivalent to 32,000 sheets.

Amazon early Labor Day tech deals

Making the upgrade to smart switches can make it easier to turn on and off the lights (you can get it done by using the sound of your voice), but you can also set and schedule them while you're away from home. This model works best for lights that need to be controlled from different locations, such as the top and bottom of stairs, the brand says.

Looking to level-up your streaming game before football season officially begins? The Fire TV Stick hasn't seen this steep of a discount since Prime Day, according to price-tracker CamelCamelCamel.

You can also score deals tablets ahead of Labor Day at Amazon right now. We found the lowest price on the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, which is on sale for just $50.