If you live in a busy household, you know that time in the bathroom is highly coveted and hard to come by.

While I don't live in a house filled with tons of family members vying for bathroom time, I do have roommates who operate on the exact same schedule as me. Because of this, I often have to keep many of the daily essentials that I would normally keep in the bathroom (hairbrush, moisturizer, deodorant, etc.) in my bedroom to ready for the day.

One day, while applying some concealer to mask the fact that I stayed up all night binging Netflix, I realized my mirror game needed a serious upgrade. I typically use the tiny mirror on the back of whatever setting powder I'm using at the moment, but it just wasn't cutting it.

So, I did what I always do when I have a problem: I turned to Amazon. I found a top-rated lighted mirror at a fairly reasonable price and decided to give it a shot.