If you live in a busy household, you know that time in the bathroom is highly coveted and hard to come by.
While I don't live in a house filled with tons of family members vying for bathroom time, I do have roommates who operate on the exact same schedule as me. Because of this, I often have to keep many of the daily essentials that I would normally keep in the bathroom (hairbrush, moisturizer, deodorant, etc.) in my bedroom to ready for the day.
One day, while applying some concealer to mask the fact that I stayed up all night binging Netflix, I realized my mirror game needed a serious upgrade. I typically use the tiny mirror on the back of whatever setting powder I'm using at the moment, but it just wasn't cutting it.
So, I did what I always do when I have a problem: I turned to Amazon. I found a top-rated lighted mirror at a fairly reasonable price and decided to give it a shot.
Fabuday Makeup Mirror with Lights
After using it for the past six months, I've been extremely impressed with this relatively practical purchase. When you first touch the power button on the bottom, the lights will turn on at their brightest setting. You can also hold down the power button to slowly dim the light until you reach your preferred brightness.
The mirror also comes with a helpful stand, which makes it perfect to set in the middle of a vanity (or, in my case, temporarily turning a flimsy desk into a vanity). I found the stand easy to remove, which is a great option for travel.
It also comes with a bonus circular magnifying mirror that suctions to the front, though I don't find myself reaching for this very often. I hate magnifying mirrors with a passion, as I'm never ready to get up close and personal with the size of my pores.
If you're looking for an inexpensive and effective way to add a little glamour to your room, this mirror will definitely do the trick. While I'd rather be taking my sweet time in the bathroom, this elegant mirror definitely makes it easier to get ready in the morning.
