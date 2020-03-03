Sephora's most popular brands are on sale for up to 50% off right now

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

It's no secret that a makeup and skin care regimen can get extremely expensive, especially when you veer away from the drugstore and opt for something more high-end.

It's easy to feel guilty for splurging on these high-quality goodies, but If you want to treat yourself without the guilt, you might want to check out Sephora's sale section.

Sephora regularly updates its sale page with discounted products throughout the year, and we spotted some surprising new deals on popular brands like Fenty Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Here are some of the best items on sale at the moment, including deals up to 50% off!

Anastasia Beverly Hills for is best known for its popular brow products, but the brand's eye shadow palettes also have rave reviews. This one was designed in collaboration with beauty influencer Jackie Aina and features 14 shimmery and matte shades.

This brand describes this product as "everything you love about a liquid lipstick in the form of a creamy crayon." The formula comes in 10 unique shades that are designed to last up to 16 hours.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line became an instant favorite with Sephora customers when the makeup brand launched in 2017. And right now, you can score a full eye shadow palette for 50% off! The Moroccan Spice palette features 16 beautiful shades perfect for neutral and vibrant looks.

It can be tough to find a crease-proof concealer, but Sephora reviewers seem to love this formula by Cover FX. Customers note the creamy consistency, high coverage and natural finish.

This lipstick from Fenty Beauty comes in five unique colors, making it perfect on days when you want to finish your look with a pop of color.

Be honest: When's the last time you cleaned your makeup brushes? If you find yourself too busy to regularly give your brushes a good cleaning, this affordable set from Sephora Collection is for you. The bristles are infused with charcoal powder, which helps keep bacteria from growing in the brushes.

This face palette from Natasha Denona is designed to help add a touch of sparkle to any look. It comes with six shimmering shades that can be used as blush or highlighter.

Great makeup is basically useless if you don't have the proper tools to prime your skin and set your products for all-day wear. This set from Cover FX comes with a liquid primer, a setting powder and a setting spray that is designed to keep makeup in place for up to 24 hours.

If you feel like splurging on skin care and makeup without breaking the bank, this is the kit for you. It features a sample tube of lip oil, a pack of hydrating eye masks and a powder puff pre-filled with setting powder.

This set from Ole Henriksen is just what you need if you want to revamp your skin care routine. It features a primer, toner, face mask and eye cream so that you can add a few new essentials to your routine for under $40.

