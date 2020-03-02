We asked dermatologists to shop the Dermstore sale — here's what they picked

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Dermstore is currently having a major Beauty Refresh Event until March 9, which means you have a full week to score 20% off on some bestselling skin care, beauty and hair-care products when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. Better yet, all orders come with free shipping!

Since so many different items are available at discounted prices, it can be difficult to know where to start. To make it a little easier, we reached out to a few dermatologists to see what products they think are worth investing in.

Whether you're looking for a gentle cleanser or a hydrating and anti-aging moisturizer, here are some of the best dermatologist-recommended picks from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event.

San Francisco-based dermatologist Dr. Caren Campbell likes this cleanser "as it removes makeup more effectively than some other gentle cleansers, but doesn't overly dry the skin." The paraben-free formula is meant to balance the pH levels of your skin while also reducing the appearance of your pores.

This tinted sunscreen is formulated with ingredients like dimethicone and antioxidants that work to leave you with glowing skin. It also contains SPF 50 to help protect your complexion against the damaging rays of the sun.

"Sunscreens that reflect light (mineral sunscreens) protect against a broader spectrum of UV rays preventing aging and skin cancer," Campbell said. "This formulation is water-resistant, contains antioxidants to fight aging and rubs in clear whereas many mineral sunscreens can leave a white tint to the skin."

For softer and smoother skin, New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King likes this serum. "The plant stem cell complex has potent antioxidant properties to protect the skin from free radicals, and it also contains anti-aging peptides," King said.

The serum is also formulated with jojoba and shea butter, which helps to moisturize and hydrate the skin.

"Epionce's Lytic Tx is a great option for cleaning pores, improving skin texture and reducing irritation associated with acne and redness," King said.

She notes key ingredients like salicylic acid and azelaic acid for their comedolytic and anti-inflammatory properties, which help prevent dirt from getting trapped in your pores.

According to Campbell, the fatty acids in this lightweight lotion moisturize the skin, while the antioxidants protect against free radicals. Other ingredients such as shea butter and hyaluronic acid repair and soothe the skin, leaving you with a smooth and restored complexion.

This eye cream is a "skin-friendly, sensitive eye cream option due to the growth factors and peptides to improve fine lines and thinning skin around the eyes," said Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Entiére Dermatology.

Union Square Laser Dermatologist Dr. Claire Chang is also a fan of this eye cream. "I’ve been using Neocutis Lumiere Eye Cream which contains antioxidants to help protect the skin, peptides to help stimulate collagen and caffeine to help with swelling," Chang said.

Campbell says this day cream is a great "all-in-one." It is ideal for all skin types and helps protect the skin from free radicals, which can damage the skin and cause aging. The formula's hyaluronic acid is also great for hydration. "Hyaluronic acid is one of the most moisturizing ingredients that can be put on the skin as it pulls one thousand times its weight in water," Campbell said.

This serum works to smooth, firm and brighten the skin on the face and neck thanks to the inclusion of antioxidants. It also helps to reduce the appearance of crow's feet and dark spots, according to the brand.

"I love Bio Serum Firm from Neocutis. It contains human growth factors and peptides to help stimulate the production of collagen and elastin," King said. "And their studies have shown improvements in skin hydration, tone, texture, firmness and elasticity and a reduction in fine lines in as soon as six days."

